DES MOINES, IOWA (August 15, 2022) — Fourteen Iowa physicians achieved their physician business leadership certifications this week after the final educational session at the Iowa Medical Society in Des Moines. The program, which is offered by the Iowa Hospital Association, Iowa Healthcare Collaborative, Iowa Medical Society, and Iowa Academy of Family Physicians, is designed to help physicians gain the tools to become successful leaders in today’s complex health care environment.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO