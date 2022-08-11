Read full article on original website
Fourteen Iowa Physicians Receive Business Leadership Certifications
DES MOINES, IOWA (August 15, 2022) — Fourteen Iowa physicians achieved their physician business leadership certifications this week after the final educational session at the Iowa Medical Society in Des Moines. The program, which is offered by the Iowa Hospital Association, Iowa Healthcare Collaborative, Iowa Medical Society, and Iowa Academy of Family Physicians, is designed to help physicians gain the tools to become successful leaders in today’s complex health care environment.
QCSportsNet adds Alleman Football/Basketball MAC $100 Per Game Fee Forces Broadcaster Out of Iowa
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 15, 2022) — QCSportsNet.com, the Quad Cities’ provider of live high school sports play-by-play and Quad City Storm professional hockey, is expanding operations in the Illinois-Quad Cities, with the addition of full-season coverage of Alleman Pioneers football and boys basketball, plus selected girls basketball games and complete post-season coverage.
Meet "American Horror Story" Star Naomi Grossman at Halloweenapalooza: Iowa’s Premier Horror Film Festival October 7-8
OTTUMWA, IOWA (August 15, 2022) — Prescribed Films is proud to announce Naomi Grossman as headlining celebrity guest at Halloweenapalooza 2022 taking place October 7-8 at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa. Grossman is best known as the first crossover character, the fan-favorite “Pepper” on FX’s hit anthology series,...
