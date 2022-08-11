The Norfolk Tides will be hosting the United States Senior Little League champions Fleet Park Little League on Friday prior to first pitch. The 16-and-under squad reached the Senior Little League World Series by beating Texas, 2-1, in the United States side of the bracket. They ended up losing to Puerto Rico, 10-5, on August 6 in the Senior Little League World Series in Easton, S.C.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO