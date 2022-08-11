ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Augusta Free Press

Norfolk Tides rolls to easy win in Sunday series finale

The Norfolk Tides (51-59) beat the Rochester Red Wings (50-61), 12-7, Sunday at Frontier Field. The Tides end the series with a 3-3 split, returning to Harbor Park Tuesday to host the Durham Bulls. Norfolk scored in the first inning again today when DJ Stewart hit a two-run single for...
NORFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Rochester retires final 20 Norfolk Tides in second straight win

The Norfolk Tides (50-59) lost to the Rochester Red Wings (50-60), 5-1, Saturday night at Frontier Field. Tomorrow, Norfolk has a chance to tie the series before returning to Harbor Park Tuesday to host Durham. The loss tonight was the third consecutive walk for the Tides. The only run for...
NORFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Norfolk Tides to host Fleet Park Senior Little League champions

The Norfolk Tides will be hosting the United States Senior Little League champions Fleet Park Little League on Friday prior to first pitch. The 16-and-under squad reached the Senior Little League World Series by beating Texas, 2-1, in the United States side of the bracket. They ended up losing to Puerto Rico, 10-5, on August 6 in the Senior Little League World Series in Easton, S.C.
NORFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Beginning Woodland Owners’ Retreat registration deadline Aug. 29

Eastern Virginia landowners new to forest land ownership or forest management are invited to the annual Beginning Woodland Owners’ Retreat, which will be held on Sept. 9-10 at the Virginia Department of Forestry New Kent Conference Center near Providence Forge. “Good management decisions involve a wise use of one’s...
PROVIDENCE FORGE, VA

