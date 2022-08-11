ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Lance Dixon reaches new comfort level as defensive leader

WVU's bandit has grown, and he's excited to show it off this fall. West Virginia might have caught lightning in a bottle when it brought on linebacker Lance Dixon. Seldom does a team add a freshman transfer to its roster. Even more infrequently does that addition finish top-10 on the team in tackles in his first year, especially if he missed part of the season due to injury.
Mountaineer GameDay returns this weekend with Preseason Special

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 16, 2022) – Get ready, Mountaineer fans: the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia” is about to return. A new season of Mountaineer GameDay, the award-winning WVU football TV pregame show, premieres this weekend with the program’s annual Preseason Special. Co-hosts Anjelica...
2022 men’s soccer promos announced

Four giveaways, themed nights and three “Dollar Nights” highlight the West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s 2022 promotional schedule. The No.6-ranked Mountaineers are set to play in eight regular-season contests at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this season, featuring key matchups against 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifiers and new Sun Belt Conference foes Kentucky (Oct. 15) and Georgia State (Oct. 23).
WATCH: Mic’d up moments from 2022 Fan Day

Gold and Blue Nation mic’d up West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown, along with players Dante Stills, James Gmiter, and Tony Mathis at 2022 Fan Day at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday. Click on each of the videos for the top mic’d up moments from Fan Day.
Tipton, McCabe begin play in U.S. Amateur Golf Championship Monday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior Trent Tipton and freshman Westy McCabe will begin play Monday at the 122nd U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Paramus, New Jersey. On Monday, Tipton will tee off at 12:25 p.m. and McCabe at 1:18 p.m. at Arcola Country Club. On Tuesday, Tipton...
