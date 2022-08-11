Read full article on original website
WTRF
Lance Dixon reaches new comfort level as defensive leader
WVU's bandit has grown, and he's excited to show it off this fall. West Virginia might have caught lightning in a bottle when it brought on linebacker Lance Dixon. Seldom does a team add a freshman transfer to its roster. Even more infrequently does that addition finish top-10 on the team in tackles in his first year, especially if he missed part of the season due to injury.
WTRF
Kicking, punting competitions in WVU camp range from WV natives to the Land Down Under
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Charleston, West Virginia native Casey Legg likely didn’t expect to be in any sort of competition heading into fall camp. The Mountain State native was reliable as a field goal kicker last season, and is a preseason candidate for the Lou Groza Award. And while...
WTRF
Mountaineer GameDay returns this weekend with Preseason Special
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 16, 2022) – Get ready, Mountaineer fans: the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia” is about to return. A new season of Mountaineer GameDay, the award-winning WVU football TV pregame show, premieres this weekend with the program’s annual Preseason Special. Co-hosts Anjelica...
WTRF
A “heart-to-heart” with Coach Brown sparked Reese Smith’s improvement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Head coach Neal Brown and sophomore receiver Reese Smith have plenty of history. They hail from Danville, Kentucky, and played for the same coach at Boyle County. During his high school career, Brown set numerous receiving records. When it was Smith’s turn to put on the...
WTRF
2022 men’s soccer promos announced
Four giveaways, themed nights and three “Dollar Nights” highlight the West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s 2022 promotional schedule. The No.6-ranked Mountaineers are set to play in eight regular-season contests at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this season, featuring key matchups against 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifiers and new Sun Belt Conference foes Kentucky (Oct. 15) and Georgia State (Oct. 23).
WTRF
Legendary presenters named for Bob Huggins Hall of Fame induction ceremony
West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins will receive basketball’s ultimate honor next month, when he is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. Huggins, the proud owner of 916 victories as a head coach, was long overdue for the ceremony he...
WTRF
WATCH: Mic’d up moments from 2022 Fan Day
Gold and Blue Nation mic’d up West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown, along with players Dante Stills, James Gmiter, and Tony Mathis at 2022 Fan Day at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday. Click on each of the videos for the top mic’d up moments from Fan Day.
WTRF
Tipton, McCabe begin play in U.S. Amateur Golf Championship Monday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior Trent Tipton and freshman Westy McCabe will begin play Monday at the 122nd U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Paramus, New Jersey. On Monday, Tipton will tee off at 12:25 p.m. and McCabe at 1:18 p.m. at Arcola Country Club. On Tuesday, Tipton...
