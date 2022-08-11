Read full article on original website
Lockdown at Berkshire Elementary School leads to panic among parents
Palm Beach County deputies responded to Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape.
Man driving a golf cart struck and killed in Riviera Beach, driver still at large
(RIVIERA BEACH, FL)- Police are investigating an early morning crash that left one man dead on the Blue Heron Blvd. bridge on Tuesday. Riviera Beach police say the male victim was driving a legally registered golf cart in the westbound lanes of Blue Heron when he was struck by a vehicle believed to be a black Mercedes at around 1:30 AM.
Fatal hit-and-run between golf cart and vehicle on Blue Heron Bridge
Riviera Beach police say at least one person died in a crash between a golf cart and a vehicle Tuesday morning. Police say the vehicle was left on the bridge, but the driver is still at-large. The crash closed the Blue Heron Bridge in both directions for hours before sunrise.
Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot
A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
Unlicensed Roofer Charged With Elderly Exploitation in Coral Springs: Police
A Lighthouse Point man is accused of stealing more than $26,000 from a 75-year-old woman for roof repairs and other odd jobs that were never finished. Sonny Lee Stanley, 46, is an unlicensed contractor who approached the Coral Springs woman offering to fix her flat roof, according to the arrest report.
Police investigating after body found in North Palm Beach home
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in a home Monday morning. North Palm Beach police found the body at a home on the 700 block of Lighthouse Drive.
Boynton Beach 'no longer wishes' to merge police force with PBSO
It appears a high-profile merger between the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Boynton Beach Police Department is off the table, for now.
Investigation Continues Into Coconut Creek Crash That Left Woman Dead, Cop Injured
An investigation is continuing into a crash in Coconut Creek that left a woman dead and a police officer injured over the weekend. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of West Sample Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 30-year-old Divinity Cureton of Pembroke Pines...
Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…
Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TRAFFIC: Glades Road, I-95, Military Trail Among Road Closures This Week
Get Ready, Set, Stop! Expect Major Traffic Issues This Week In, Around Boca Raton. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Our look ahead at major traffic issues this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across Palm Beach County is full of closures, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
Car crash in Coconut Creek leaves one woman dead, police officer injured
(COCONUT CREEK, Florida)– A car crash in Coconut Creek has left one woman dead and a police officer injured early Sunday morning. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. by the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road in Coconut Creek. After the crash, the woman, who was...
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
'I am thrilled to be back': New deputy chief excited to return to Palm Beach County schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County Police Department says the school year is off to a great start, thanks to their heightened security measures as well as leadership. New police Chief Sarah Mooney was sworn in as the new head of the school...
First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
Broward teacher accused of animal cruelty that vet called ‘the worst I’ve ever seen’
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Broward County teacher was arrested and is facing some disturbing allegations of animal abuse. That man, Daniel Lamont Gray, Jr., went before a judge last week, but won’t be interacting with any students for now. Dr. Elizabeth Rosainz is a veterinarian at LeadER...
Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County
Deputies said the flames from the burning vessel were so hot that they melted part of the sheriff's office marine unit.
How to watch sea turtles as they start to hatch along Palm Beach County shores
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Sea turtle season starts around May and runs through Oct. 1. Now is the time of the year we see the turtles start to hatch. Organizations like Palm Beach County's Environmental Resource Management give the public an opportunity to participate in permitted sea turtle activities, such as guided hatch success evaluations.
1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting
Deputies are investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured.
Two teens dead after high-speed police chase in Hendry County
(HENDRY COUNTY, Florida)– Two teens were killed in a crash Saturday morning following a high-speed car chase with police. The Florida Highway Patrol said the teens were driving a Maserati at a high rate of speed when troopers began pursuing them on County Road 835. While in pursuit, the...
