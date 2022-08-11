Read full article on original website
Two communities unite to cope with two tragedies
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two communities are trying to put the pieces back together after a horrific tragedy over the weekend. A man rammed his car through a crowd of people who were gathered to honor and support victims of a massive fire. It happened in Berwick Saturday night. Police say 24-year-old Adrian Reyes […]
Benefit in Berwick honors victims of Nescopeck fire
BERWICK, Pa. — It looks like all fun and games outside of Intoxicology Department Bar on Second Street in Berwick but the event has a deeper meaning, raising money for the family who lost three children and seven adults last week in Nescopeck. "Tragedies like this don't happen around...
Communities rally to help Berwick, Nescopeck families
BERWICK, Pa. — Flowers and messages express the community's grief at the growing memorial at the crime scene from the weekend. It started as a day filled with food, fundraising, and water balloon fights and ended with a woman dead and more than a dozen hurt. "This is a...
Benefit for 3-year-old battling brain cancer
OLYPHANT, Pa. — A benefit was held Saturday in Lackawanna County for a young girl battling brain cancer. 3-year-old Bridget Hudack of Lackawanna County was diagnosed with may wwith optic nerve glioma, a rare form of brain cancer. On Saturday, a benefit for Bridget and her family was held...
School lunch switch up in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Schools across Schuylkill County are changing the way cafeterias are run. For the past two years, school districts like Schuylkill Haven and Pottsville have been able to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students throughout the pandemic thanks to federal funding. However, the food program...
Group pushes to re-designate Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area hosts millions of people every year, and now, even more people may look to come as the Alliance for the Delaware River National Park and Lenape Preserve, a committee of the Sierra Club's Pennsylvania and New Jersey chapters, looks to re-classify it as a national park.
DJs at fundraiser in Berwick recall moments of chaos
BERWICK, Pa. — Brent Beckley and his wife Ashley were DJs at the fundraising event at the Intoxicology Department bar and restaurant on Saturday when they heard thuds and a lot of commotion. Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, drove through the event on Saturday, killing one person and injuring more...
Lansford OKs fire company study
Officials from American Fire Company of Lansford and the Coaldale Fire Department attended Wednesday’s Lansford Borough Council meeting to ask council to approve the feasibility study on merging companies. Coaldale Borough approved the request at its meeting on Tuesday. While a merger of the two fire companies is a...
5 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd
Berwick, Pa. (AP) — State police say five people remain in critical condition after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a fatal northeastern Pennsylvania fire earlier this month, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is charged with homicide in the death of 50-year-old Rebecca Reese, of Wilkes-Barre, at the Berwick fundraiser shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. He faces another homicide count in the slaying of his mother at their Nescopeck home...
OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH BERWICK PA TONIGHT
Ocean County Scanner News extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as well as the first responders, hospital staff, medivac staff and all the heroes working hard to save the lives of those impacted by today’s events. Our team is in a feeling of disbelief as we are watching and reading as developments continue to come in. We are waiting for an official press conference and as soon as that is available we will bring it to you.
Community comes together to help Nescopeck fire victims
UPDATE: State police said a vehicle crashed into people attending this event around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. 17 people have sent to the hospital, and one person was pronounced dead. This situation is developing, Eyewitness News will update as more information is released. BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A community came together to support the families […]
Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
Drive-through senior expo set
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Columbia County seniors are invited to a drive-through expo next week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It will be State Rep. David Millard's 19th annual senior expo and his last — he's retiring at the end of this year. The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 9-11 a.m. Seniors will receive information regarding services, activities, and programs helpful to seniors, their families and their caregivers. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity will attend and be available to answer questions about unclaimed property, the state treasury, and more. The drive-through senior expo will be held rain or shine. For questions, call Millard's office at 570-387-0246 or 570-759-8734.
Aging in Place Remodeling in Scranton
As the housing market becomes more expensive, remodeling to accommodate seniors is becoming more important than ever. One reason for that is that more seniors than ever are choosing to age in place rather than going into assisted living or nursing homes. Rather than moving to a smaller or newer home, seniors want to stay in the homes where they feel comfortable and safe. But are they safe? That depends. Are there any areas of the carpet that could become loose? Are there handrails in the bathroom and other locations they may be needed? Is there a security system that’s easy to arm and disarm? There are many safety considerations to take into account when seniors age in place.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border
HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.
21st Annual Lebanese-American Food Fest
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 21st Annual Lebanese-American Food Fest kicked off in Scranton Friday. Families came out to St. Joseph Melkite Greek Catholic Church on the city's west side for Kibbee, stuffed grape leaves, spinach pies, and more. All the food is available to eat in, take out, or...
Lack of air conditioning leads schools to relax dress code
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A school district in Northumberland County is relaxing its dress code as the school year starts due to a lack of air conditioning. According to a statement from the superintendent on the school's Facebook page, students in the Shamokin Area School District will be allowed to wear things like t-shirts and gym shirts to school but only for the first two weeks.
Official wants electric bike policy for Wyoming Valley Levee
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Wyoming Valley Levee overseer Christopher Belleman decided a policy for electric bikes is needed when someone whizzed past him as he was working on the recreational path atop the levee last week. “He was flying. It was like a small motorcycle...
Fire in Orwigsburg displaces three
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Investigators believe a Saturday afternoon fire in Schuylkill County is not suspicious. The alarm on West Market Street in Orwigsburg came in just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Fire crews quickly called in a second alarm, and about 50 firefighters from the Orwigsburg area helped battle...
Two dead, 17 injured in chaotic night
Berwick, Pa. — Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a driver barreled through a crowd attending a fundraiser in Berwick, then drove to Nescopeck where he fatally beat a woman, police say. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is now in custody and charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of one victim in Berwick and the second in Nescopeck. Police did not release a motive for the alleged crimes. ...
