Ganado, TX

Ganado ISD Superintendent releases statement following phone threat incident

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago
Ganado ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian E. McCraw, Ed.D.

GANADO, Texas – Ganado ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian E. McCraw, Ed.D. released the following statement on Thursday afternoon on Ganado ISD’s Facebook page:

Dear Parents and Community Members of Ganado ISD,

At approximately 8:56 am, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, my office received a notification from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department concerning a phone threat called into a church located in close proximity of Ganado ISD campuses. Out of an abundance of caution, I initiated a district-wide lockdown of all campus buildings and facilities. At no time were students, staff, parents, or visitors under any threat during the lockdown procedures.

This event has given us an opportunity to review our district policies and procedures regarding the safety and security of our campuses as well as our safety response protocols.

Ganado ISD appreciates the quick response of our local law enforcement personnel and their active presence on our campuses during and after the lockdown proceedings. GISD also thanks the parents and community of Ganado for working with us during today’s event. Your feedback is always welcome when helping to create a stronger school community and partnership.

Thank you for being part of one of the best communities and school districts in the State of Texas.

Sincerely,

Dr. Brian E. McCraw, Ed.D.

Superintendent, Ganado ISD

Ganado ISD provided the above information and photo.

