Joe Cicon
4d ago
how about you update all public schools with hepa air filters so the kids can maybe not have to ever again have to wear masks to be safe.
Downtown Watertown projects get nod to apply for state grants
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two downtown Watertown projects could soon be in the running for up to $2 million in state money -- and there could possibly be a third. That’s after they were deemed eligible for a highly competitive state grant. City council members said they plan...
Retail space, apartments considered for former Globe Mini Mall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Could more life be coming to downtown Watertown? With the YMCA Community and Aquatics Center and the downtown Streetscape project underway, there’s now potential for a new project in the former Globe Mini Mall. It could include a combination of commercial space and apartments.
Dollar General ditches plans for Clayton store
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Dollar General has pulled its proposal to build a store in Clayton following opposition from residents. The new store was proposed for Graves Street in the village. Town Zoning Enforcement Officer Richard Ingerson says there were two zoning board variances put in that were withdrawn...
Mental health urgent care to benefit active duty, retired military
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When the new mental health urgent care opens in Watertown, anybody will be able to use its services, including people who are or who have been in the armed services. Fort Drum is the home of the 10th Mountain Division and to more than 15,000...
Spotlight on Grasse River Hemp in Canton
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Spotlight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Grasse River Hemp, 6900 County Route 27, Canton, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $5 admission at the door, with door prizes, food and networking. For more info: (315) 386-4000. Here, Joe and Madison, of Grasse River Hemp, show off their hemp plants and tractor at Northern Limits Farm in Canton. STLC photo.
Morristown to host volunteer firemen convention
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fireworks and firefighters - a three-day event is headed to Morristown that is jam-packed with entertainment for young and old. Morristown will host this year’s Northern New York Volunteer Firemen’s Annual Convention. The event is a way for local firefighters to connect with one another and with the north country community.
Traffic advisory: Leray Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Leray Street in Watertown will be shut down Tuesday for water main repairs. Crews will be working at 528 Leray Street, so the street will be closed between West Main and West Lynde streets. Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.
Hades Hounds host Stuff a Trolley Ride
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Hades Hounds are having a Stuff a Trolley Ride this weekend. Members Tony Bond and Benjamin O’Hara say you can bring a bike or a car to the event. They’re raising money so they can fill a trolley with school supplies. Watch...
Yacht belonging to Walgreen docks in Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend, and onboard was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as in Walgreens, the pharmacy chain. The Bouchon was at the public docks along Riverside Drive this weekend. It is 150 feet long and was built in 2002. It accommodates...
Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing
The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
Graveside service for Todd M. Carr
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Todd M. Carr, formerly of Natural Bridge, will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Sandhill Cemetery in Natural Bridge. A celebration of life will follow at the Natural Bridge Fire Department fellowship hall. Mr....
Loren Arnold Sholette, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for Loren Arnold Sholette, age 86, of Ogdensburg, will be held from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 12:00PM at the Knights of Columbus.
Funeral mass for Judith Johnson
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judith Elayn Johnson, 75, passed away on May 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and her favorite view of Guffins Bay. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 129 Winthrop St. Watertown. A reception will follow at the Italian American Club, Watertown.
Deacon Lawrence Morse
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Deacon Lawrence Morse passed away on Saturday at Gouverneur Hospital. Calling hours are on Friday 4-6 pm at the Green Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday Aug. 20 at 11 am at St. James Church, Gouverneur.
Dave A. Gibeau, 64, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dave A. Gibeau, 64, died peacefully Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 2-4 pm & 6-8 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home. A full obituary will be provided tomorrow. Arrangements are...
Lewis County Humane Society: High-energy Chewy
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chewy has been adopted out a couple times from the Lewis County Humane Society but returned. Board president Cheryl Steiner says the 8-month-old husky-akita mix can be destructive. He gets bored easily, she says, loves to play, and needs plenty of exercise. There shouldn’t be...
Nancy Jeanette Erb, 79, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Nancy Jeanette Erb, 79, of State Route 126 Castorland passed away Saturday evening August, 13, 2022, at her home under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. Nancy was born February 14, 1943 in Lowville, the daughter of the late Arthur and...
Watertown’s Streetscape project underway
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Construction is underway on Watertown’s Streetscape project. It’s visible on Franklin Street as well as Lachanauer plaza near Coffeen Street as CSI Construction begins the upgrades. The $3.6 million project was funded by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, money the city won to improve...
Kenneth R. Monica Jr., 73, native of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Kenneth R. Monica, Jr. will be 11:00am – 1:00pm Wednesday, August 17th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will follow the visitation in Brookside Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at VFW Post 1400, 231 Bellew Avenue, Watertown immediately following the burial.
Hundreds without power after FedEx truck crashes into utility pole in Clay
Update: As of 4:30 p.m., most customers’ power had been restored, according to National Grid. Clay, N.Y. — More than 600 people in Clay were without power after a FedEx truck crashed into a utility pole shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. The truck crashed into the pole near...
