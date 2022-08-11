Read full article on original website
Toughest 2022 CIAA football schedules
Bowie State has been the standard bearer in CIAA football for three seasons. Tough non-conference schedules have led the way to CIAA success. The Bulldogs face another gauntlet in 2022. The post Toughest 2022 CIAA football schedules appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Hamilton High School football placed on probation for recruiting violation, ineligible for playoffs
The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board placed Hamilton High School's football team on probation Monday because of a recruiting violation, a decision that makes the team ineligible for the 2022 playoffs. The decision came during the first Executive Board meeting to consider issues for the 2022-23 school year. Board member Toni Corona made the motion to put the program on probation over the violation. It was seconded and approved by the full board. ...
A look at Hendon Hooker's 2021 situational stats
The second year of the Josh Heupel era is set to kick off on Sept. 1 against the Ball State Cardinals. For the Vols, Hendon Hooker is going into his second season in Knoxville. Last season Tennessee finished 7-6 after a loss in overtime to Purdue in the Music City Bowl.
Why Braves fans should be cautious when it comes to Mike Soroka
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about the fact that Mike Soroka is finally getting a rehab start at with the Braves High-A affiliate in Rome on Tuesday after working his way back from two Achilles injuries over the past couple of years.
