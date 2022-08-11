The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board placed Hamilton High School's football team on probation Monday because of a recruiting violation, a decision that makes the team ineligible for the 2022 playoffs. The decision came during the first Executive Board meeting to consider issues for the 2022-23 school year. Board member Toni Corona made the motion to put the program on probation over the violation. It was seconded and approved by the full board. ...

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO