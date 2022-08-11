ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
HBCU Gameday

Toughest 2022 CIAA football schedules

Bowie State has been the standard bearer in CIAA football for three seasons. Tough non-conference schedules have led the way to CIAA success. The Bulldogs face another gauntlet in 2022. The post Toughest 2022 CIAA football schedules appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FOOTBALL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Hamilton High School football placed on probation for recruiting violation, ineligible for playoffs

The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board placed Hamilton High School's football team on probation Monday because of a recruiting violation, a decision that makes the team ineligible for the 2022 playoffs. The decision came during the first Executive Board meeting to consider issues for the 2022-23 school year. Board member Toni Corona made the motion to put the program on probation over the violation. It was seconded and approved by the full board.  ...
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy