Portland, OR

pdxpipeline.com

2022 Portland Adult Soapbox Derby | All Ages Shoebox Derby, Schedule, Photos

————– Related Portland Events & Info. Sunflowers: Packer Orchards Farm Place Sunflower Fields Open in Hood River | U-Cut Sunflowers, 15 Unique Photo Opportunities, Golden Hour (Aug 18-21) Scavenger Hunt: Urban Adventure Quest’s Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure | Safe Outdoor Activity, Discount / Promo Code.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland

Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire

Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
PORTLAND, OR
Cat Country 102.9

This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
MISSOULA, MT
oregonbusiness.com

Purchase a 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon celebration package

Congratulations! Your organization has been named one of the 2022 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon by Oregon Business magazine. We congratulate you and your staff for fostering an outstanding workplace. The rankings were based on the confidential input of employees who answered questions about workplace satisfaction such as benefits, management, trust, work environment and career development.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Derelict Boats Moored Along Ross Island

Among the summer “beach reading” WW delivered last week, one tale drew the most impassioned response: the explanation why dozens of junk boats are moored in Toe Island Cove, an inlet along the shore of Ross Island (“The Secret of Toe Island Cove,” Aug. 3). Derelict vessels gather at this spot in the Willamette River, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says, because law enforcement holds little power there. The island is owned by pensioners of Ross Island Sand & Gravel, an R.B. Pamplin Corp. holding. And private ownership of the waterway limits the sheriff’s authority to tag and tow boats. Here’s what our readers had to say.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla getting ready to 'celebrate'

Celebrate Molalla and Molalla Heritage Apple Festival will offer plenty of food and fun to finish the summerMolalla is getting ready to send summer on its way in grand style with a pair of community celebrations wrapped into one fun, daylong event. Celebrate Molalla 2022 will return for its fifth year Aug. 27, filling the streets of Molalla with music, food and fun. The event will stretch south from 3rd Street to the Molalla Museum complex and will host more than 150 vendors. There will be free children's crafts and activities, artists, artisans, antiques, locally crafted products, as well as an expanded food court, music, cornhole tournament, car show and a beer and wine garden. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Apple Festival In conjunction with Celebrate Molalla, the Molalla Heritage Apple Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event gets rolling at the Molalla Area Historical Society, 620 S. Molalla Ave. This year's festival will feature music, artisan vendors, apple pies, apple cider from Bauman Farms, live history demonstrations and activities for children. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR

