FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Kohr Explores: Oregon’s largest sunflower festival returns
Oregon's largest sunflower festival returns this weekend.
pdxpipeline.com
2022 Portland Adult Soapbox Derby | All Ages Shoebox Derby, Schedule, Photos
————– Related Portland Events & Info. Sunflowers: Packer Orchards Farm Place Sunflower Fields Open in Hood River | U-Cut Sunflowers, 15 Unique Photo Opportunities, Golden Hour (Aug 18-21) Scavenger Hunt: Urban Adventure Quest’s Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure | Safe Outdoor Activity, Discount / Promo Code.
pdxmonthly.com
A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland
Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire
Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
Channel 6000
Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
WWEEK
Downtown Portland Is Among the Worst Cities in Terms of Rebounding From the Pandemic, Study Shows
When it comes to recovering from the pandemic, downtown Portland is bringing up the rear. That’s the conclusion of researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, who are using cellphone GPS data to see how many people are returning to businesses, bars, restaurants, and other attractions in 62 downtowns around the county as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs.
‘It’s scary’: North Portland families sell their homes to escape homeless camps, crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — For sale signs line what were once sought-after neighborhoods in North Portland. Many families are selling their homes due to an increase in violence and homeless camps in that area. “It makes you not feel that great about living here,” said Greg Dilkes, who has lived...
Architect’s well-preserved midcentury modern home in SW Portland is for sale at $1,795,000
The allure of midcentury modern houses, designed for easy indoor-outdoor living, has endured, especially in the Pacific Northwest, because seeing unpainted wood and large windows framing greenery is comforting and attractive. A well-preserved 1957 dwelling for sale in Southwest Portland has hallmarks of midcentury modern design that continue to be...
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
oregonbusiness.com
Purchase a 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon celebration package
Congratulations! Your organization has been named one of the 2022 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon by Oregon Business magazine. We congratulate you and your staff for fostering an outstanding workplace. The rankings were based on the confidential input of employees who answered questions about workplace satisfaction such as benefits, management, trust, work environment and career development.
Family ‘paranoid’ after second attack on Portland home
A SE Portland family who was targeted in a second attack at their home says someone tried to set their house on fire two weeks after vandals struck.
WTGS
Rare blue lobster caught in Portland, set to live in tank at diner
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rare blue lobster caught near Peaks Island will soon have a new home. Sternman Luke Rand says he and his father, Captain Mark Rand, have been fishing together for about 20 years. They were out fishing near Peaks Island Thursday when they caught the blue lobster.
kptv.com
Neighbors in Portland say homeless are targets of homemade explosives, arson
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Saturday night, Portland police were called to reports of a homemade bomb being thrown at a food cart near SE 82nd Ave. and Francis St. The bomb never detonated and police were able to safely diffuse it. But, locals in the Lents neighborhood say this is becoming a disturbing trend.
Parachutist dangles in tree 40 feet off ground in Mulino
A parachutist became tangled in a tree about 40 feet off the ground in Mulino Friday, but was not injured.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Derelict Boats Moored Along Ross Island
Among the summer “beach reading” WW delivered last week, one tale drew the most impassioned response: the explanation why dozens of junk boats are moored in Toe Island Cove, an inlet along the shore of Ross Island (“The Secret of Toe Island Cove,” Aug. 3). Derelict vessels gather at this spot in the Willamette River, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says, because law enforcement holds little power there. The island is owned by pensioners of Ross Island Sand & Gravel, an R.B. Pamplin Corp. holding. And private ownership of the waterway limits the sheriff’s authority to tag and tow boats. Here’s what our readers had to say.
pdxmonthly.com
A New Blood Donation Center in Beaverton Wants to Pay You for Your Platelets
Donating blood isn’t often associated with Netflix and chill, but a new blood donation center in Beaverton wants to change all that. After opening locations in Minnesota and North Carolina, the third location of the Trusting Heart Blood Center opened in Beaverton this past July. The hook? Donors get...
Collision leaves motorcyclist dead in SE Portland
A crash between a car and motorcycle left one driver dead in Southeast Portland on Sunday, authorities said.
Molalla getting ready to 'celebrate'
Celebrate Molalla and Molalla Heritage Apple Festival will offer plenty of food and fun to finish the summerMolalla is getting ready to send summer on its way in grand style with a pair of community celebrations wrapped into one fun, daylong event. Celebrate Molalla 2022 will return for its fifth year Aug. 27, filling the streets of Molalla with music, food and fun. The event will stretch south from 3rd Street to the Molalla Museum complex and will host more than 150 vendors. There will be free children's crafts and activities, artists, artisans, antiques, locally crafted products, as well as an expanded food court, music, cornhole tournament, car show and a beer and wine garden. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Apple Festival In conjunction with Celebrate Molalla, the Molalla Heritage Apple Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event gets rolling at the Molalla Area Historical Society, 620 S. Molalla Ave. This year's festival will feature music, artisan vendors, apple pies, apple cider from Bauman Farms, live history demonstrations and activities for children. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Motorcyclist killed in Southeast Portland crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a Southeast Portland crash Sunday afternoon, police said.
How a Portland ‘lesbian bar for everyone’ closed after one day
The queue spanned the block when Portland’s first self-identified lesbian bar in over a decade opened its doors July 1. Named for a radical 20th-century feminist and physician who called the city home, Doc Marie’s promised to be “for everyone.”. It closed the next day. Two managers...
