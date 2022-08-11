ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

fox2detroit.com

Surge in Detroit gun violence continues with shootings near 9th Precinct

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Dozens of gunshots were fired in broad daylight near the Ninth Precinct Monday afternoon. It is just one of recent shootings around Detroit in recent days. Detroit police say a gunman with an assault rifle shot up a house leaving nearly 60 evidence markers on Kilbourne just off Gratiot - but the armed man inside returned fire, hitting him.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Officer Charged In Fatal Crash Of Attorney Cliff Woodards Enters No Contest Plea

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit police officer who was charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed attorney Cliff Woodards pleaded no contest. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Officer Teaira Iris Funderburg pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty. Officials say Funderberg agreed to resign her Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) certification, serve one year of probation, complete 100 hours of community service, and any additional terms, fines and costs imposed by the court. On June 24, 2021, Funderberg was charged with willful neglect of duty and involuntary manslaughter. However, with the no contest plea, prosecutors say...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police investigating shooting at party; victims uncooperative

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a shooting Sunday night in Ypsilanti. Officers responded to the area of Perry and Harriet because several shots were fired at a large party in a park and parking lot just after 9 p.m. One person was shot in the hand, while another person was assaulted with a glass bottle.
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman Found Fatally Shot Outside Of Vehicle In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are continuing to investigate after a woman was found fatally shot next to her vehicle on Detroit’s east side early Monday morning. The unidentified woman’s body was found around 8:40 a.m. next to the vehicle on the 4000 block of Fairview Street. Not much information is known about what happened and no suspect information was given. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Detroit officers shot at during high-speed chase that went through Dearborn

Police officers were shot at during a high-speed chase that began in Detroit and ended in Allen Park. The chase began shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday in what Detroit Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald described as a “simple traffic stop.”. Fitzgerald held a press conference Friday afternoon, live streamed...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family seeks closure for 23-year-old found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 23-year-old who was found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018 is still seeking answers on this horrific crime. "My son was with me a few days prior. He left home saying he was really worried and something was gonna happen to him and that I was going to find him in the morgue. I just did not know how to respond to that as a parent. So, I told him everything was gonna be okay and we were gonna deal with this as a family," said the victim's mom.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Westland police want help finding missing 22-year-old man

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 22-year-old man who went missing in Westland. Tyler Jordan Napier was last seen Wednesday (Aug. 10) at his home in the 34000 block of Hazelwood Avenue in Westland. Police said he was last seen in his 2002 black Ford F-150,...
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family of slain 22-year-old Detroit woman seeks answers after body found in car

Tears can’t help but fall as candles burned in memory of 22-year-old Zambrecia Worksel this weekend. The woman’s body was disturbingly found after she had been beaten to death and left in the backseat of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Avenue near Vassar Drive on Detroit’s west side. Worksel’s mother, Lajuana Jackson, is hurting the most.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city's east side. The crash happened on Friday, August 5, in the area of Algonquin and Kercheval. Police have not released many details surrounding the crash but say a...
DETROIT, MI

