Detroit police officer Teaira Iris Funderburg enters No Contest plea in death of Clifford Woodards
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit Police officer has entered a no contest plea to a charge of Willful Neglect of Duty in connection with the death of noted Detroit attorney Clifford Woodards. Teaira Iris Funderburg entered the plea Monday morning. She had also been charged with one count of...
Surge in Detroit gun violence continues with shootings near 9th Precinct
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Dozens of gunshots were fired in broad daylight near the Ninth Precinct Monday afternoon. It is just one of recent shootings around Detroit in recent days. Detroit police say a gunman with an assault rifle shot up a house leaving nearly 60 evidence markers on Kilbourne just off Gratiot - but the armed man inside returned fire, hitting him.
Detroit Police Officer Charged In Fatal Crash Of Attorney Cliff Woodards Enters No Contest Plea
(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit police officer who was charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed attorney Cliff Woodards pleaded no contest. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Officer Teaira Iris Funderburg pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty. Officials say Funderberg agreed to resign her Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) certification, serve one year of probation, complete 100 hours of community service, and any additional terms, fines and costs imposed by the court. On June 24, 2021, Funderberg was charged with willful neglect of duty and involuntary manslaughter. However, with the no contest plea, prosecutors say...
Involuntary manslaughter charge dropped in fatal crash after Detroit police officer accepts plea deal
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An involuntary manslaughter charge a Detroit police officer was facing for causing a fatal crash will be dismissed as part of a plea deal. Teaira Iris Funderburg pleaded no contest Aug. 15 to willful neglect of duty in connection with the February 2021 death of Cliff Woodards.
Detroit police asking for community's help in shooting death of 22-year-old man
(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking the public for information related to a July homicide case. Police say on July 22 around 8 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the area of Lyndon and Bentler. Police are hoping to speak with the occupants of a burgundy...
Detroit Police seek Dodge Charger in connection to murder investigation
Investigators are hoping to speak with the occupants of a burgundy Dodge Charger, with red stripes and black wheels, that was in the area around the time of the murder.
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed food for the poor in church's storage container
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — "We're here to serve the poor," said Pastor Curtiss Ostosh as his eyes filled with tears at the loss of food in a large shipping container next to his church on Nine Mile Road in Warren. Ostosh said someone broke the lock that was on...
Live stream: Man charged with murder in fatal Belle Isle hit-and-run to appear in court
DETROIT – A 23-year-old man charged with murder in a hit-and-run on Belle Isle that killed one girl and injured another is set to appear in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. Watch live after 1:30 p.m. in the video player above. The hearing was scheduled to take...
Ypsilanti police investigating shooting at party; victims uncooperative
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a shooting Sunday night in Ypsilanti. Officers responded to the area of Perry and Harriet because several shots were fired at a large party in a park and parking lot just after 9 p.m. One person was shot in the hand, while another person was assaulted with a glass bottle.
DPD officer pleads no contest in death of attorney Cliff Woodards
Detroit Police Officer Teaira Funderburg pleaded no contest on Monday in connection with the death of attorney Cliff Woodards. On Feb. 8, 2021, Funderburg was on duty with another officer heading east on Interstate 96, in response to a request for backup. The police SUV's emergency lights and sirens were blaring.
Woman Found Fatally Shot Outside Of Vehicle In Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are continuing to investigate after a woman was found fatally shot next to her vehicle on Detroit’s east side early Monday morning. The unidentified woman’s body was found around 8:40 a.m. next to the vehicle on the 4000 block of Fairview Street. Not much information is known about what happened and no suspect information was given. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit officers shot at during high-speed chase that went through Dearborn
Police officers were shot at during a high-speed chase that began in Detroit and ended in Allen Park. The chase began shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday in what Detroit Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald described as a “simple traffic stop.”. Fitzgerald held a press conference Friday afternoon, live streamed...
45-year-old woman shot, killed while getting out of her car in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 45-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday while getting out of her car in Detroit, police said. The incident happened at 8:39 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15) in the 4000 block of Fairview Street on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities. That’s in the area of French Road and Mack Avenue.
Family seeks closure for 23-year-old found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 23-year-old who was found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018 is still seeking answers on this horrific crime. "My son was with me a few days prior. He left home saying he was really worried and something was gonna happen to him and that I was going to find him in the morgue. I just did not know how to respond to that as a parent. So, I told him everything was gonna be okay and we were gonna deal with this as a family," said the victim's mom.
Inkster teen linked to suspected serial killer last seen 48 years ago walking on John Daly Road
INKSTER, Mich. – Nadine O’dell was 16 years old when she vanished while walking to meet her boyfriend in Inkster. That was 48 years ago. O’dell was last seen after 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, 1974. She was on her way to babysit at her boyfriend’s house and was taking John Daly Road.
Westland police want help finding missing 22-year-old man
WESTLAND, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 22-year-old man who went missing in Westland. Tyler Jordan Napier was last seen Wednesday (Aug. 10) at his home in the 34000 block of Hazelwood Avenue in Westland. Police said he was last seen in his 2002 black Ford F-150,...
Family of slain 22-year-old Detroit woman seeks answers after body found in car
Tears can’t help but fall as candles burned in memory of 22-year-old Zambrecia Worksel this weekend. The woman’s body was disturbingly found after she had been beaten to death and left in the backseat of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Avenue near Vassar Drive on Detroit’s west side. Worksel’s mother, Lajuana Jackson, is hurting the most.
Detroit police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city's east side. The crash happened on Friday, August 5, in the area of Algonquin and Kercheval. Police have not released many details surrounding the crash but say a...
Detroit police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly carjacked man after leaving bar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for three suspects who allegedly carjacked a man on the city's west side. The incident happened on Friday, July 29, at around 5:25 a.m. According to police, the 31-year-old male victim met a woman at a club and agreed to meet after...
Teen arrested after fatally stabbing 55-year-old Hamtramck man on Belle Isle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police say a 17-year-old has been arrested after a man was killed on Belle Isle Friday night. The body of the man was found near the Belle Isle Nature Center. MSP says a 17-year-old went to Hamtramck police, saying he had stabbed and killed...
