Trigg Fiscal Court Addresses GFL Pickup Concerns
Whether Trigg Countians like it or not, Green For Life — better known as GFL — could be the community’s trash service for the long haul. With concerns mounting around inconsistent pickup, failure to apply credit and a reported lack of customer service, Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander noted during Monday’s fiscal court meeting he’s had a recent “lengthy” conversation with an unnamed GFL representative.
FEMA Expanding Resources In Wake Of EKY Floods
Following a Monday morning meeting with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials, Gov. Andy Beshear says the long-term recovery collective is implementing considerable protocol changes — following the catastrophic flooding events of east Kentucky. First and foremost, Beshear assured that FEMA representatives have been, and will continue, calling everyone...
Law Enforcement Warns Of Attempted Cattle Theft
A possible attempted theft of cattle has the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office warning the community to check on cattle and report any suspicious activity. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says they were called to a farm near Broadbent Boulevard after a report of a gate lock that had been tampered with and found the lock had been damaged by gunfire.
Gas Prices Continue Precipitous Fall In Western Kentucky
Gas prices continued their precipitous drop over the last week, with AAA officials reporting west central Kentucky prices are 13 cents lower from the previous seven days — down to $3.40. During the week of August 8, prices were averaging around $3.53. During the same time last year, prices...
Name Released In Trigg County Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Cadiz woman that was killed in a wreck on New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just before 4 p.m. for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected and possibly deceased.
Details Released In Canton Street Wreck
Police have released more information about a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville that sent two women to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car driven by 17-year-old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car driven by 23-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs that was on Canton Street.
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
Elkton Man Charged With Fifth DUI
An Elkton man was charged with DUI fifth offense after a traffic stop in Elkton Sunday night. Elkton Police say they stopped a truck driven by 39-year-old Christopher Wasson after he was seen crossing the center line multiple times on West Main Street. He was allegedly found to be under the influence after a field sobriety test and had a DUI suspended license.
Woman Charged With Stealing Money From Employer
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with theft after an investigation into stolen money Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 57-year-old Debra Sheffield who was an employee of Walmart on Clinic Drive admitted to taking $6,500 from the store since March. She was arrested and charged with theft by deception.
