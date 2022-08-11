ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Missing Utahn found dead, family speaks out

MOUNT OLYMPUS TRAILHEAD, Utah (ABC4) – A Utahn was pronounced dead yesterday morning after having been missing in the Mount Olympus Trailhead area since August 11. The Unified Police Department Millcreek Precinct (UPDMP) initially requested community assistance in locating Stanton Porter, 43, on August 12, roughly 24 hours after he was last seen. On August […]
HOLLADAY, UT
ABC 4

Snowbird celebrating 50 years of festive Oktoberfest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Snowbird is celebrating a significant milestone anniversary for one of it’s most beloved annual events – Oktoberfest. Snowbird’s 2022 Oktoberfest marks 50 years of the fall harvest celebration with German-themed entertainment now thru October 16th. Oktoberfest runs on weekends and holidays during that time.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Unique souvenirs from Utah

Mary Lindsey and Shane Breezel, owners of Everything Utah SLC joined us on GTU hour 2 to share where you can snag unique souvenirs from our great state. Everything Utah SLC, is a Premier Immersive Souvenir store located at 311 S State St, in Salt Lake City. They feature local artists including:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Society
City
Sandy, UT
deseret.com

‘Something special is happening in Salt Lake — always has been’: Brandi Carlile thanks Utah for being with her from the start

The last time Brandi Carlile’s music graced Salt Lake City, none of us knew the turn history would shortly take. On Feb. 8, 2020, Carlile and her band took the stage at Vivint Arena, giving a performance that for many of us would be the last live show we’d see for a while — or at least without COVID-19 looming in the back of our minds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Knife involved after family party breaks out into fight

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A family party in West Jordan devolved into a fight early Sunday morning after an uninvited guest showed up, police said. The incident happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 3300 West and 6700 South. Sgt. Brian Schaff with the West Jordan...
WEST JORDAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC4

Men arrested for staging YouTube kidnapping in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Three men have been arrested after allegedly staging a kidnapping video for YouTube in West Jordan on Saturday. West Jordan Police say three men are facing charges of disorderly conduct for the staged incident. Police first received calls from an eyewitness expressing concern for the victim’s well-being after observing what […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah middle school bans phones from entire school day

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Eisenhower Middle School will not allow students to use phones during school hours this year. The ban extends to any time between classes and lunch. According to an Eisenhower Middle School Facebook post, if a student needs to call home they have to go to the school’s counseling center. From there, they can use the phone at the center or ask for permission to use their own cell phone.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
kslnewsradio.com

Parents, need a side hustle? The Murray School District is hiring

MURRAY, Utah — If you’re a parent in need of a side hustle, the Murray School District wants to talk to you. Unlike many Utah school districts, Murray is fully staffed when it comes to its teachers for the new school year that began Monday. But like many others, the district needs support staff, according to Superintendent Jennifer Covington.
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

State reaches out to Ukrainian refugees living in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The state is reaching out to Ukrainians who relocated to Utah to escape the war in their homeland. “Are you a Ukrainian that arrived to the United States recently? Did you sponsor Ukrainians lately?” reads the recent post on social media from Utah Refugee Services, a division of the Department of Workforce Services. “Join us online to learn about community resources that are available to assist you.”
UTAH STATE
ABC4

HATE CRIME: Man involved in assault of gay Utah teen faces felony charge

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A young man was charged Monday with hate crimes for allegedly intimidating the family of a gay teen who was previously assaulted in front of his home in Sandy. Hayden Perry Stowell, 18, was charged with one count of Retaliation Against a Witness, Victim, or Informant (Hate Crime), a Third Degree […]
SANDY, UT
utahbusiness.com

When you can’t hire employees, buy them housing

Utah companies are combating inflation by subsidizing housing, increasing wages, and launching training programs. You’ve heard it a lot lately—inflation’s high, and so is the number of job openings. In a tight job market, companies across the country have struggled to attract and maintain talent. For Park...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy