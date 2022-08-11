Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Lady Hornets drop match on road against Crusaders
This past Thursday, the Poplarville Lady Hornets were handed their first loss of the season in a sweep against the Sacred Hart Crusaders (2-0). The sets went as follows, 25-16, 25-20 and 25-14. Head volleyball coach Amanda Ladner said the second set was the team’s best set. During the first...
Picayune Item
Keesler Federal Tees Up Support for Home of Grace Through Golf Tournament Sponsorship
BILOXI, Miss. (August 15, 2022) — Keesler Federal Credit Union continued to tee it up for communities it serves with the recent sponsorship of the Home of Grace Classic, a golf tournament that raises money for an organization that helps men and women struggling with addiction. The benefit was...
Picayune Item
Let help Chapel Hart reach the finale
This Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 8/7 p.m. CDT, Poplarville’s own County music group Chapel Hart will compete against 55 other performers for a spot in America’s Got Talent finale. Chapel Hart is drawing close to America’s Got Talent’s $1 million prize. They became a fan favorite after receiving a rare group Golden Buzzer, performing their original song that pays homage to Dolly Parton, “You Can Have Him Jolene.”
WLOX
City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi is planning to take action in renovating the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier after Hurricane Zeta damage left the pier completely damaged. This week, the city will ask the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources to issue a permit which will allow reconstruction of the pier.
WLOX
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
WLOX
VIDEO: Friends remember woman who died after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
bobgermanylaw.com
Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11
Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
WLOX
DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident
In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. ”Our financial situation is blurred at best right now,” said City of Wiggins alderman Damian McKay. Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program.
WDAM-TV
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
ourmshome.com
Paradise Pier Fun Park To Open At Margaritaville
Margaritaville in Biloxi is jumpstarting your ticket to paradise by adding three gigantic new additions for casual family fun. Paradise Pier Fun Park, a southeast Biloxi amusement area, is on its way with three new attractions, which will include an observation wheel, an aerobar, and a roller coaster on the waterfront of Margaritaville.
WLOX
Third suspect arrested in connection to Gulfport murder, armed robbery
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have made another arrest in connection to a Gulfport shooting death and armed robbery. Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Trevon Norman III of Gulfport on two counts of accessory after the fact and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction. The arrest is...
WLOX
Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For sure, no one is going hungry in the Gulfport School District, and the grub here is good. “The meals, they are great,” said Gulfport High School student Samuel Stewart. “They are fresh and ready for you to eat. They have all the food, all the fruits you can eat, all the vegetables - get you healthy and stuff.”
8 bricks of suspected cocaine wash up on Mississippi beach
BILOXI, Miss. — Volunteers cleaning a portion of a Mississippi beach on Saturday made quite the discovery. According to officers with the Biloxi Police Department, the volunteers from the Air Force Sergeants Association’s Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine near the White House Hotel, about a mile west of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, WLOX reported.
Picayune Item
The senior center is a place for us
While visiting one of the many booths at the Senior Fest in June I was given a coupon for a free lunch at the Senior Center here in Picayune. During my many visits to Walmart I noticed the signs leading to the center, but never visited the place. I thanked the wonderful lady who serves as the receptionist at the center for the coupon and promised I would come one day.
fox8live.com
Orleans Parish inmates plead for food and help during 3-day protest; sheriff refuses to discuss with Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-day protest inside the Orleans Justice Center has reportedly come to an end, according to other news outlets. Sheriff Susan Hutson and her staff, meanwhile, continued to ignore questions about the standoff from Fox 8. A group of inmates barricaded inside the jail pleaded for...
More than $1 million of suspected cocaine found by group cleaning Mississippi beach
More than a million dollars worth of uncut cocaine was found by a group working to clean up trash along a Mississippi beach Saturday. Members of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) Chapter 652 posted about the discovery on Facebook Saturday. The group was working to clean up trash along...
WLOX
City leader, citizens question Wiggins’ budget
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”Our financial situation is blurred at best right now,” said City of Wiggins alderman Damian McKay. He claims the city has been unable to reconcile finances, leaving some concerned that figures are incorrect. “We have had COVID, our mayor passed away a year or...
Picayune Item
Cedillo shares plans as new hospital administrator
Highland Community Hospital’s new Administrator, Alania Pendarvis Cedillo, is dedicated to providing a family atmosphere. She also addressed her priorities, plans for hospital growth and the local response regarding monkeypox. “When you walk out and about, outside of this hospital and go ‘where would you go for a hospital?’...
NOLA.com
New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements
A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
