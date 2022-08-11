ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Picayune Item

Lady Hornets drop match on road against Crusaders

This past Thursday, the Poplarville Lady Hornets were handed their first loss of the season in a sweep against the Sacred Hart Crusaders (2-0). The sets went as follows, 25-16, 25-20 and 25-14. Head volleyball coach Amanda Ladner said the second set was the team’s best set. During the first...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Let help Chapel Hart reach the finale

This Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 8/7 p.m. CDT, Poplarville’s own County music group Chapel Hart will compete against 55 other performers for a spot in America’s Got Talent finale. Chapel Hart is drawing close to America’s Got Talent’s $1 million prize. They became a fan favorite after receiving a rare group Golden Buzzer, performing their original song that pays homage to Dolly Parton, “You Can Have Him Jolene.”
POPLARVILLE, MS
WLOX

City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi is planning to take action in renovating the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier after Hurricane Zeta damage left the pier completely damaged. This week, the city will ask the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources to issue a permit which will allow reconstruction of the pier.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
BILOXI, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11

Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

Paradise Pier Fun Park To Open At Margaritaville

Margaritaville in Biloxi is jumpstarting your ticket to paradise by adding three gigantic new additions for casual family fun. Paradise Pier Fun Park, a southeast Biloxi amusement area, is on its way with three new attractions, which will include an observation wheel, an aerobar, and a roller coaster on the waterfront of Margaritaville.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Third suspect arrested in connection to Gulfport murder, armed robbery

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have made another arrest in connection to a Gulfport shooting death and armed robbery. Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Trevon Norman III of Gulfport on two counts of accessory after the fact and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction. The arrest is...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For sure, no one is going hungry in the Gulfport School District, and the grub here is good. “The meals, they are great,” said Gulfport High School student Samuel Stewart. “They are fresh and ready for you to eat. They have all the food, all the fruits you can eat, all the vegetables - get you healthy and stuff.”
GULFPORT, MS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

8 bricks of suspected cocaine wash up on Mississippi beach

BILOXI, Miss. — Volunteers cleaning a portion of a Mississippi beach on Saturday made quite the discovery. According to officers with the Biloxi Police Department, the volunteers from the Air Force Sergeants Association’s Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine near the White House Hotel, about a mile west of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, WLOX reported.
BILOXI, MS
Picayune Item

The senior center is a place for us

While visiting one of the many booths at the Senior Fest in June I was given a coupon for a free lunch at the Senior Center here in Picayune. During my many visits to Walmart I noticed the signs leading to the center, but never visited the place. I thanked the wonderful lady who serves as the receptionist at the center for the coupon and promised I would come one day.
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

City leader, citizens question Wiggins’ budget

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”Our financial situation is blurred at best right now,” said City of Wiggins alderman Damian McKay. He claims the city has been unable to reconcile finances, leaving some concerned that figures are incorrect. “We have had COVID, our mayor passed away a year or...
WIGGINS, MS
Picayune Item

Cedillo shares plans as new hospital administrator

Highland Community Hospital’s new Administrator, Alania Pendarvis Cedillo, is dedicated to providing a family atmosphere. She also addressed her priorities, plans for hospital growth and the local response regarding monkeypox. “When you walk out and about, outside of this hospital and go ‘where would you go for a hospital?’...
PICAYUNE, MS
NOLA.com

New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements

A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

