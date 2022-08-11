Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Downtown Watertown projects get nod to apply for state grants
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two downtown Watertown projects could soon be in the running for up to $2 million in state money -- and there could possibly be a third. That’s after they were deemed eligible for a highly competitive state grant. City council members said they plan...
wwnytv.com
Retail space, apartments considered for former Globe Mini Mall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Could more life be coming to downtown Watertown? With the YMCA Community and Aquatics Center and the downtown Streetscape project underway, there’s now potential for a new project in the former Globe Mini Mall. It could include a combination of commercial space and apartments.
wwnytv.com
Dollar General ditches plans for Clayton store
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Dollar General has pulled its proposal to build a store in Clayton following opposition from residents. The new store was proposed for Graves Street in the village. Town Zoning Enforcement Officer Richard Ingerson says there were two zoning board variances put in that were withdrawn...
wwnytv.com
Morristown to host volunteer firemen convention
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fireworks and firefighters - a three-day event is headed to Morristown that is jam-packed with entertainment for young and old. Morristown will host this year’s Northern New York Volunteer Firemen’s Annual Convention. The event is a way for local firefighters to connect with one another and with the north country community.
wwnytv.com
Yacht belonging to Walgreen docks in Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend, and onboard was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as in Walgreens, the pharmacy chain. The Bouchon was at the public docks along Riverside Drive this weekend. It is 150 feet long and was built in 2002. It accommodates...
northcountrynow.com
Spotlight on Grasse River Hemp in Canton
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Spotlight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Grasse River Hemp, 6900 County Route 27, Canton, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $5 admission at the door, with door prizes, food and networking. For more info: (315) 386-4000. Here, Joe and Madison, of Grasse River Hemp, show off their hemp plants and tractor at Northern Limits Farm in Canton. STLC photo.
wwnytv.com
Dave A. Gibeau, 64, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dave A. Gibeau, 64, died peacefully Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 2-4 pm & 6-8 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home. A full obituary will be provided tomorrow. Arrangements are...
wwnytv.com
Loren Arnold Sholette, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for Loren Arnold Sholette, age 86, of Ogdensburg, will be held from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 12:00PM at the Knights of Columbus.
wwnytv.com
AnchorCon 2022 in Clayton this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for AnchorCon 2022. Organizers Tanya Roy and Kiki Leech say it’s a multi-fandom comicon for lovers of movies, television, comic books, and graphic novels of any genre. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning. The event is...
wwnytv.com
Hades Hounds host Stuff a Trolley Ride
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Hades Hounds are having a Stuff a Trolley Ride this weekend. Members Tony Bond and Benjamin O’Hara say you can bring a bike or a car to the event. They’re raising money so they can fill a trolley with school supplies. Watch...
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Vanduzee Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Road and storm sewer work on Vanduzee Street in Watertown will close part of the street to through traffic Monday. It will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. between West Main Street and the bridge. Traffic to businesses along that stretch will be...
wwnytv.com
Nancy Jeanette Erb, 79, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Nancy Jeanette Erb, 79, of State Route 126 Castorland passed away Saturday evening August, 13, 2022, at her home under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. Nancy was born February 14, 1943 in Lowville, the daughter of the late Arthur and...
wwnytv.com
Graveside service for Todd M. Carr
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Todd M. Carr, formerly of Natural Bridge, will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Sandhill Cemetery in Natural Bridge. A celebration of life will follow at the Natural Bridge Fire Department fellowship hall. Mr....
informnny.com
ROAD CLOSURE: Leray Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of Leray Street in Watertown will be closed on Tuesday. According to the City of Watertown, Water Distribution crews will perform main repairs at 528 Leray Street on Tuesday, August 16. This work will result in the temporary closure of Leray Street from...
wwnytv.com
Funeral mass for Judith Johnson
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judith Elayn Johnson, 75, passed away on May 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and her favorite view of Guffins Bay. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 129 Winthrop St. Watertown. A reception will follow at the Italian American Club, Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s Streetscape project underway
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Construction is underway on Watertown’s Streetscape project. It’s visible on Franklin Street as well as Lachanauer plaza near Coffeen Street as CSI Construction begins the upgrades. The $3.6 million project was funded by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, money the city won to improve...
wwnytv.com
Freida D. Mason, 93, of Sackets Harbor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Freida D. Mason, age 93 of Sackets Harbor, NY will be held on Tuesday (August 16, 2022) at 3:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home in Ogdensburg with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Mrs. Mason...
wwnytv.com
Shirley Ann Diabo Fisher, 84, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Ann Diabo Fisher, 84, suddenly passed away on August 14, 2022 at her home in Clayton. Shirley was born December 31, 1937 to Baptiste and Lillian Sulier Diabo. She married Benjamin Leon Fisher July 7, 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Clayton. Shirley was employed at Pearls Department Store, Samaritan Family Health and cleaned for Viggo Mortensen, all in Clayton.
wwnytv.com
Lowville’s Cream Cheese Fest coming soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s Cream Cheese Festival is only about a month away. Festival committee member Jeremiah Papineau talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September...
wwnytv.com
Fern Hamilton, 88, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) -Fern Hamilton, 88, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital. Funeral services and burial in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Fern was born on April 29, 1934, the daughter of Clifford and Margaret (Peck) Wells. She...
