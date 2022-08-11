ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man arraigned in slaying of co-worker at GM Orion Plant

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning in Oakland County on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township on August 11. “As we...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Abes Drugstore in Warren robbed Saturday, police seeking suspects

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren pharmacy, police confirm, was robbed Saturday afternoon. The incident took place at Abes Drugstore located at 13764 12 Mile Road in Warren. No one was hurt during the robbery. Police say two black males dressed in black hoodies and black masks fled southbound...
WARREN, MI
Restaurants deal with added costs, inconvenience of boil water advisory

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — It could be two weeks until the boil water advisory is lifted for seven communities in metro Detroit. The village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, city of Rochester, Shelby Township and Washington Township all remain under the advisory. The advisory started this weekend after a Great Lakes Water Authority pipe blew apart unexpectedly.
ROCHESTER, MI
Detroit Weather: Warm afternoon with a few isolated showers

(WXYZ) — Today: Bright morning with a few isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 82°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Tonight: Shower possible before midnight. Partly cloudy with a low of 63° overnight. Wind: NE 5 mph. Wednesday: Partly sunny with another slight...
DETROIT, MI
Vaccination rates amongst kids on the decline in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Back to school is here, and in addition to buying new school clothes, backpacks and gear for sports, it's time to make sure your kids' immunizations are up to date. Vaccinations continue to look different during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. There may be more questions about what is required, and how often shots need to be updated.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
4 Michigan transportation agencies get $23.4M to upgrade bus systems

(WXYZ) — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that four agencies in Michigan will be getting more than $20 million in grants to invest in electric buses and public transit. The funding is part of $1.66 billion in grants from President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill. “With today's awards,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Pressure mostly restored in areas affected by water main break, but impact expected to remain for two weeks

(WXYZ) — A massive water main break is impacting over 130,000 people living across seven communities. That’s down from nearly two dozen areas initially reported on Aug. 13. That's when the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered the break in the 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
ROCHESTER, MI

