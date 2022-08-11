Read full article on original website
Detroit police asking for community's help in shooting death of 22-year-old man
(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking the public for information related to a July homicide case. Police say on July 22 around 8 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the area of Lyndon and Bentler. Police are hoping to speak with the occupants of a burgundy...
Tv20detroit.com
Police prepare for Woodward Dream Cruise, patrolling streets and sky
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Woodward Dream Cruise is just four days away, and vintage cars are already hitting the roadway in Royal Oak. "I figured I'd come out early today and have a good time," said Richard Dryalski, who had his chair set up along Woodward Avenue.
Tv20detroit.com
Man arraigned in slaying of co-worker at GM Orion Plant
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning in Oakland County on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township on August 11. “As we...
Tv20detroit.com
Abes Drugstore in Warren robbed Saturday, police seeking suspects
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren pharmacy, police confirm, was robbed Saturday afternoon. The incident took place at Abes Drugstore located at 13764 12 Mile Road in Warren. No one was hurt during the robbery. Police say two black males dressed in black hoodies and black masks fled southbound...
Watch at 2:30: GLWA to provide update on water main break and boil water advisory
(WXYZ) — WATCH LIVE AT 2:30: GLWA TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON WATER MAIN SITUATION. We are now entering day four of a boil water advisory impacting more than 100,000 people in metro Detroit and officials say it could last much longer. This is tough news for people living and...
Tv20detroit.com
Restaurants deal with added costs, inconvenience of boil water advisory
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — It could be two weeks until the boil water advisory is lifted for seven communities in metro Detroit. The village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, city of Rochester, Shelby Township and Washington Township all remain under the advisory. The advisory started this weekend after a Great Lakes Water Authority pipe blew apart unexpectedly.
Tv20detroit.com
100,000 Michiganders remain under GLWA's boil water advisory following Saturday's water main break
ROCHESTER, MI (WXYZ) — More than 100,000 people across metro Detroit are still being impacted by Saturday's water main break. A boil water advisory remains in effect for seven communities in Michigan. Communities that remain under the advisory include: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City,...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Warm afternoon with a few isolated showers
(WXYZ) — Today: Bright morning with a few isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 82°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Tonight: Shower possible before midnight. Partly cloudy with a low of 63° overnight. Wind: NE 5 mph. Wednesday: Partly sunny with another slight...
Vaccination rates amongst kids on the decline in Michigan
(WXYZ) — Back to school is here, and in addition to buying new school clothes, backpacks and gear for sports, it's time to make sure your kids' immunizations are up to date. Vaccinations continue to look different during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. There may be more questions about what is required, and how often shots need to be updated.
Tv20detroit.com
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $1M to Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan
(WXYZ) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $1 million to Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan (JASEM), marking the largest single gift to the organization to date. According to a press release from JASEM, Scott picked them as one of 26 Junior Achievement offices across the nation to receive part...
Tv20detroit.com
Celebrity sighting: Gwen Stefani visits Pizza Sam's in Midland over the weekend
MIDLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — One Midland pizza shop got quite the surprise over the weekend when singer Gwen Stefani popped in. Kevin Coleman, the general manager of Pizza Sam's in Midland, says the star swung by to order a small cheese pizza on Saturday. "She was super nice and...
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit has had below-average precipitation in 6 of 8 months this year
(WXYZ) — Rainfall at metro Detroit has been well below average this year, according to 7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes. In all, only two months have had rain that was above average so far. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of Wayne, Washtenaw and Monroe counties are...
4 Michigan transportation agencies get $23.4M to upgrade bus systems
(WXYZ) — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that four agencies in Michigan will be getting more than $20 million in grants to invest in electric buses and public transit. The funding is part of $1.66 billion in grants from President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill. “With today's awards,...
Tv20detroit.com
From clothing to school supplies, all can be found at thrift stores
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Seven-year-old Lilly Steinback is excited to be a second grader and ready for the start of the new school year. She was with her mom shopping at a thrift store in Sterling Heights. “There’s always sales going on, always discounts. You probably won’t find...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Staying near 80° with isolated rain / storms possible
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 62°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of a shower. High of 81°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Wednesday: Partly sunny with another slight chance of isolated showers. High of 81°. Connect with...
Tv20detroit.com
Pressure mostly restored in areas affected by water main break, but impact expected to remain for two weeks
(WXYZ) — A massive water main break is impacting over 130,000 people living across seven communities. That’s down from nearly two dozen areas initially reported on Aug. 13. That's when the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered the break in the 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan school districts enhancing safety measures as they prepare for new school year
(WXYZ) — We are entering into the last days of summer which means the start of the school year is right around the corner. What is typically a joyous time for parents wanting a break is now being met with concern as some families express reservations about the safety of their kids returning to the classroom.
