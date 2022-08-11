ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Deputies seize 45 grams of meth during traffic stop

By Maggie Matteson
 4 days ago

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Limestone County deputies arrested two people for several drug violations after a traffic stop off of Highway 31 on Monday.

Deputies say the car was stopped on Garrett Road. The driver, David Eugene Johnson, 55, of Athens, had warrants out for his arrest.

Body found during search for missing Morgan County woman

Officers say that Johnson was seen handing his passenger, Ashley Kay Fadell, 33, of Athens, what appeared to be drugs. Fadell then stuck the baggie between the console and seat.

After a search of the car, deputies found two glass meth pipes, a digital scale with residue on it, 45.9 grams of methamphetamine, 8.9 grams of fentanyl, 5 Oxymorphone Hydrochloride Extended-Release pills and 8 grams of marijuana. Johnson and Fadell were both arrested.

Johnson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, two counts of drug trafficking, third degree bond revocation warrant for criminal possession of a forged instrument. He is being held at Limestone County Detention Center on a $24,500 bond.

Fadell was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, and two counts of drug trafficking. She is being held at Limestone County Detention Center on a $24,500 bond.

