ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Traders May Observe a Long Buildup in SHIB Crypto

This week the Shiba INU is seeing a rise of 25%. The Shiba INU finally broke the $0.00013-resistance level today. SHIB’s market cap is up 16.9% which takes it above $8.3 billion. After a wild journey, the Shiba INU cryptocurrency acquired traction, signaling that purchasers are beginning to consolidate....
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum [ETH] short-term traders can celebrate next week if…

Ethereum rallying is a sign of prosperity for pretty much every altcoin. But what if that signal fails to sustain and takes a trip back down?. That is the issue with Ethereum right now. Despite forming a two-month high last week, it is now looking at a possible downtrend. Ethereum...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ema#Sol Daily Chart Sol
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Predicts Explosive Parabolic Move for Bitcoin – Here’s His Timeline

Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko thinks the bottom is already in for Bitcoin (BTC) and it’s due for a massive rally in less than a year. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko tells host Matt McCall that after nearly ten months of frustration and financial loss, the crypto winter is finally over with Bitcoin ready to move in about half a year.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ambcrypto.com

Cardano [ADA]: A breach and something more in the works perhaps?

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the past six weeks, the ascending channel (white) setup has accelerated Cardano [ADA]’s efforts to break the $0.55-resistance. Also, the consistent sway above the basis line (green) of the Bollinger bands (BB) reflected a near-term buying advantage.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

The SOL goes on – All the reasons behind Solana’s latest uptick

SOL has been progressing well on the charts over the last few days. In fact, Solana’s governance token has hiked by 9.40% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. A lot of individual appreciation, in tandem with the general recovery of crypto-assets since mid-July, has contributed to the same. However, another reason behind the same is the expansive growth of the Solana ecosystem in recent days.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Caught between Bitcoin put/call options? Let this be your guide

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency has been in recovery mode for quite some time now. On CoinMarketCap, BTC jumped briefly above the $25k on 14 August before settling onto the $24.9k mark at press time. Evidently, the spot market showcased a relief sign. However, activity on BTC options suggested otherwise. Are...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Binance Coin [BNB]: Will these signals lead the light to $400

In July, the exchange token of the largest crypto exchange, Binance Coin [BNB], struggled. Despite reviving from its low levels in June, when it went as low as $192, BNB could not revert to its price in May. However, investors would have given BNB its accolades for its July performance...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Why Solana Could Poised For A 40% Price Move To The Upside

Solana has been one of the best-performing assets in the crypto 10 top by market pairing Ethereum’s wins during the weekend. The cryptocurrency has persevered some of its past week’s gains but records some hurdles over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) trades...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

You’re welcome, Celsius [CEL]? Why Bitcoin [BTC] may be the catalyst here

The recovering market has seen many cryptocurrencies cross the threshold of 100% to rally farther beyond expectations. Of late, however, one crypto-asset that has particularly stood out is Celsius. Look closely though and perhaps, a lot of credit for what Celsius is and where it is goes to Bitcoin. This,...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Pre-Merge: Here’s the full scope of the ETH 2.0 Deposit contract

Ethereum, the world’s largest altcoin, continues to create headlines ahead of the upcoming Merge. As expected, it has been seeing significant demand and adoption from institutions and retail investors/traders. Hence, there is a sense of belongingness around. Many Highs. The reason behind the much-anticipated upgrade is an obvious one....
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

HypaSwap, Bitcoin, and Solana – Crypto Crash 2022 Buy For Massive Bull Run Profits!

Undoubtedly, the cryptocurrency space is currently facing a crash in 2022 as crypto coins experience a price downturn with coins hitting all-time lows. The tone amongst the market is generally one of uncertainty as many crypto traders are unsure of which crypto coins to buy. Well, prominent crypto analysts have predicted HypaSwap (HYPA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Solana (SOL) are crypto coins likely to survive the crash and boom in the upcoming bull run.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

How long until TRX investors notice what the altcoin is missing out on

As the market’s crypto-assets get on board with Ethereum’s pump, Tron’s TRX continues to falter. In fact, according to CoinMarketCap, TRX is among the leading tokens to register losses over the week. While the altcoin has dropped by a mere 0.25% over the past week, other assets have surged to prominence.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy