SOL has been progressing well on the charts over the last few days. In fact, Solana’s governance token has hiked by 9.40% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. A lot of individual appreciation, in tandem with the general recovery of crypto-assets since mid-July, has contributed to the same. However, another reason behind the same is the expansive growth of the Solana ecosystem in recent days.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO