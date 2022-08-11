Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
themarketperiodical.com
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Traders May Observe a Long Buildup in SHIB Crypto
This week the Shiba INU is seeing a rise of 25%. The Shiba INU finally broke the $0.00013-resistance level today. SHIB’s market cap is up 16.9% which takes it above $8.3 billion. After a wild journey, the Shiba INU cryptocurrency acquired traction, signaling that purchasers are beginning to consolidate....
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Tests $2,000 For The First Time in 74 Days, Here’s What’s Next (ETH Price Analysis)
The bulls have been in control of the market for more than a month. They have managed to push the price by more than 100%. The majority of this rally has been without a considerable correction, begging the question if one is pending following the test of the critical $2K level.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH] short-term traders can celebrate next week if…
Ethereum rallying is a sign of prosperity for pretty much every altcoin. But what if that signal fails to sustain and takes a trip back down?. That is the issue with Ethereum right now. Despite forming a two-month high last week, it is now looking at a possible downtrend. Ethereum...
IN THIS ARTICLE
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Predicts Explosive Parabolic Move for Bitcoin – Here’s His Timeline
Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko thinks the bottom is already in for Bitcoin (BTC) and it’s due for a massive rally in less than a year. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko tells host Matt McCall that after nearly ten months of frustration and financial loss, the crypto winter is finally over with Bitcoin ready to move in about half a year.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA]: A breach and something more in the works perhaps?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the past six weeks, the ascending channel (white) setup has accelerated Cardano [ADA]’s efforts to break the $0.55-resistance. Also, the consistent sway above the basis line (green) of the Bollinger bands (BB) reflected a near-term buying advantage.
ambcrypto.com
The SOL goes on – All the reasons behind Solana’s latest uptick
SOL has been progressing well on the charts over the last few days. In fact, Solana’s governance token has hiked by 9.40% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. A lot of individual appreciation, in tandem with the general recovery of crypto-assets since mid-July, has contributed to the same. However, another reason behind the same is the expansive growth of the Solana ecosystem in recent days.
ambcrypto.com
Caught between Bitcoin put/call options? Let this be your guide
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency has been in recovery mode for quite some time now. On CoinMarketCap, BTC jumped briefly above the $25k on 14 August before settling onto the $24.9k mark at press time. Evidently, the spot market showcased a relief sign. However, activity on BTC options suggested otherwise. Are...
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin [BNB]: Will these signals lead the light to $400
In July, the exchange token of the largest crypto exchange, Binance Coin [BNB], struggled. Despite reviving from its low levels in June, when it went as low as $192, BNB could not revert to its price in May. However, investors would have given BNB its accolades for its July performance...
NEWSBTC
Why Solana Could Poised For A 40% Price Move To The Upside
Solana has been one of the best-performing assets in the crypto 10 top by market pairing Ethereum’s wins during the weekend. The cryptocurrency has persevered some of its past week’s gains but records some hurdles over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) trades...
ambcrypto.com
You’re welcome, Celsius [CEL]? Why Bitcoin [BTC] may be the catalyst here
The recovering market has seen many cryptocurrencies cross the threshold of 100% to rally farther beyond expectations. Of late, however, one crypto-asset that has particularly stood out is Celsius. Look closely though and perhaps, a lot of credit for what Celsius is and where it is goes to Bitcoin. This,...
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
ambcrypto.com
Pre-Merge: Here’s the full scope of the ETH 2.0 Deposit contract
Ethereum, the world’s largest altcoin, continues to create headlines ahead of the upcoming Merge. As expected, it has been seeing significant demand and adoption from institutions and retail investors/traders. Hence, there is a sense of belongingness around. Many Highs. The reason behind the much-anticipated upgrade is an obvious one....
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC]: Watch out for these bull run signs the next time you check the charts
Bitcoin [BTC] is feeling the heat of the rebound again after narrowly breaching its $25k resistance level over the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the crypto was trading at $24,750 on the back of a 0.75% daily hike. In fact, it also looked set to end the week on a positive note with weekly gains of over 7.75%.
NEWSBTC
HypaSwap, Bitcoin, and Solana – Crypto Crash 2022 Buy For Massive Bull Run Profits!
Undoubtedly, the cryptocurrency space is currently facing a crash in 2022 as crypto coins experience a price downturn with coins hitting all-time lows. The tone amongst the market is generally one of uncertainty as many crypto traders are unsure of which crypto coins to buy. Well, prominent crypto analysts have predicted HypaSwap (HYPA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Solana (SOL) are crypto coins likely to survive the crash and boom in the upcoming bull run.
ambcrypto.com
How long until TRX investors notice what the altcoin is missing out on
As the market’s crypto-assets get on board with Ethereum’s pump, Tron’s TRX continues to falter. In fact, according to CoinMarketCap, TRX is among the leading tokens to register losses over the week. While the altcoin has dropped by a mere 0.25% over the past week, other assets have surged to prominence.
