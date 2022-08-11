ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Aiken Standard

The Standard 10: Maleik Williams

Williams has led the Silver Bluff offense as its starting quarterback since his freshman season, and last year he accounted for more than 2,500 yards of total offense while earning Class AA All-State honors and leading the Bulldogs to the Lower State championship. He passed for 1,791 yards and 16...
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Confidence building for Mustangs

It was evident even in a 7 on 7 earlier this summer that there's a different energy within the Midland Valley football program. The Mustangs are approaching year two under head coach Earl Chaptman with a confidence and attitude the team hasn't had in years, and that's the case despite the schedule producing just one win a year ago.
GRANITEVILLE, SC
Maryland Daily Record

Kevin Kisner Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Wife/Spouse Name: Brittany Anne DeJarnett Kisner(m. 2012) Kids/Children Name: Kathleen Kisner and Henry Kisner. Kevin James Kisner, popularly known as Kevin Kisner, is a professional golf player who plays for the PGA Tour (Professional Golfers’ Association of America). Well, how well do you know about Kevin Kisner? If not...
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken County football jamboree canceled due to weather

Football Friday nights will have to wait another week. For the third consecutive year, Aiken County did not have a preseason high school football jamboree. This year's edition, scheduled for Friday night at Silver Bluff High School, was called off hours before kickoff due to unsafe field conditions after rain throughout the day.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

USC Aiken students move in as they get ready for the 2022 school year

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- “The summer’s gone by really fast, so it really hit me, like, at a blink of an eye. But, uh, moving in– it’ll be fun, I’ll get used to it,” Freshman Justin Byrd said. Saturday is day one of college move-in at USC’s Aiken. Students are spread out amongst the different halls.   […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Hometown History: The Academy of Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- In July, on Hometown History, we took a look at Kiokee Baptist Church, the oldest Baptist Church in Georgia. This month we visit Georgia’s oldest high school- the Academy of Richmond County. “But to get the option to go to Richmond was really special because of the history of the school,” said […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

See The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile In Augusta This Weekend

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has been spotted in Augusta this week. Did you know that it has been around since 1936? It’s actually older than the Oscar Mayer jingle, which didn’t get created until 1963. If you didn’t chance to stop and see it, there are planned stops...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Mold report isn’t the first for firm that runs AU dorms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An update on safety concerns in the dorms at Augusta University. Around 30 students couldn’t move in Wednesday because mold was discovered in two residence halls. We have been digging into the company in charge of housing and what we’ve uncovered sounds eerily familiar.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Things To Do In And Around Augusta This Weekend

Enjoy some cooler temperatures this weekend and plenty of things to do around the area!. For more information, please contact Jade Nealious at 803-654-8440. Free textbooks & educational materials for the local community. New Ellenton Community Center. 212 Pine Hill Ave. New Ellenton, SC 29809. For more information click HERE.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Augusta's Saturday Market designed to support local businesses

(AUGUSTA, GA) - Augusta’s Saturday Market provides a weekly opportunity for shoppers to support small businesses. The market, held Saturdays on 8th and Reynolds streets, features crafters, food trucks, and other local provisions. Lela Nielsen, with Clyde’s Fresh Produce tells FOX54 “It brings people from all over the CSRA,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Crash brings I-20 traffic to standstill at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision on Interstate 20 near mile maker one has traffic at a standstill past the state line. All eastbound lanes were closed for almost two hours, lanes are now open. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the call came in at 4:47 p.m. There are...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down traffic on I-20 at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A crash has shut down traffic on I-20 Eastbound at the Georgia/South Carolina state line. Details are limited, but Richmond County dispatch confirms that the crash happened at around 4:45 p.m. and there are reports of injuries. FOX54 is working to obtain more information.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

