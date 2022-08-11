Read full article on original website
The Standard 10: Maleik Williams
Williams has led the Silver Bluff offense as its starting quarterback since his freshman season, and last year he accounted for more than 2,500 yards of total offense while earning Class AA All-State honors and leading the Bulldogs to the Lower State championship. He passed for 1,791 yards and 16...
Football Friday Night: 2022-23 Season Preview
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The WJBF Sports team highlights and previews local CSRA high schools ahead of the regular season.
Confidence building for Mustangs
It was evident even in a 7 on 7 earlier this summer that there's a different energy within the Midland Valley football program. The Mustangs are approaching year two under head coach Earl Chaptman with a confidence and attitude the team hasn't had in years, and that's the case despite the schedule producing just one win a year ago.
Kevin Kisner Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Wife/Spouse Name: Brittany Anne DeJarnett Kisner(m. 2012) Kids/Children Name: Kathleen Kisner and Henry Kisner. Kevin James Kisner, popularly known as Kevin Kisner, is a professional golf player who plays for the PGA Tour (Professional Golfers’ Association of America). Well, how well do you know about Kevin Kisner? If not...
Multiple fights halt South Carolina high school’s football jamboree
GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA/WBTW) — Several people were hurt Friday night during fights among spectators that halted a high school football jamboree, authorities said. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the fights that occurred during the event at Greenwood High School. The sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots being fired during […]
Aiken County football jamboree canceled due to weather
Football Friday nights will have to wait another week. For the third consecutive year, Aiken County did not have a preseason high school football jamboree. This year's edition, scheduled for Friday night at Silver Bluff High School, was called off hours before kickoff due to unsafe field conditions after rain throughout the day.
WJBF promotes longtime anchor John Hart to News Director
WJBF NewsChannel 6 is proud to announce the promotion of John Hart from News Anchor to News Director.
USC Aiken students move in as they get ready for the 2022 school year
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- “The summer’s gone by really fast, so it really hit me, like, at a blink of an eye. But, uh, moving in– it’ll be fun, I’ll get used to it,” Freshman Justin Byrd said. Saturday is day one of college move-in at USC’s Aiken. Students are spread out amongst the different halls. […]
Olivia and Matthew share events happening around the CSRA this August
(Augusta, GA): Olivia and Matthew share events happening around the CSRA this August. Plus, they pick our birthday winner!
Hometown History: The Academy of Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- In July, on Hometown History, we took a look at Kiokee Baptist Church, the oldest Baptist Church in Georgia. This month we visit Georgia’s oldest high school- the Academy of Richmond County. “But to get the option to go to Richmond was really special because of the history of the school,” said […]
77-Year-Old Coy Plummer Died In A Motorvehicle Crash On Mike Padgett Highway (Augusta, GA)
Richmond County Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Mike Padgett Highway at Bennock Mill road at 3:51 a.m. The driver of a northbound vehicle was identified as 77-year-old Coy Plummer, who was driving near the 4400 block of [..]
See The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile In Augusta This Weekend
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has been spotted in Augusta this week. Did you know that it has been around since 1936? It’s actually older than the Oscar Mayer jingle, which didn’t get created until 1963. If you didn’t chance to stop and see it, there are planned stops...
I-TEAM: Mold report isn’t the first for firm that runs AU dorms
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An update on safety concerns in the dorms at Augusta University. Around 30 students couldn’t move in Wednesday because mold was discovered in two residence halls. We have been digging into the company in charge of housing and what we’ve uncovered sounds eerily familiar.
Tacocat restaurant in downtown Augusta creates friendly group atmosphere
With bright colors, board games and a lively atmosphere, new taqueria Tacocat, located at 990 Broad St. in downtown Augusta, looks to bring a fun dining experience to the area. Owned by the Frog Hollow Group, a local hospitality management group that has several other concept restaurants, the Mexican inspired...
Things To Do In And Around Augusta This Weekend
Enjoy some cooler temperatures this weekend and plenty of things to do around the area!. For more information, please contact Jade Nealious at 803-654-8440. Free textbooks & educational materials for the local community. New Ellenton Community Center. 212 Pine Hill Ave. New Ellenton, SC 29809. For more information click HERE.
Augusta's Saturday Market designed to support local businesses
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Augusta’s Saturday Market provides a weekly opportunity for shoppers to support small businesses. The market, held Saturdays on 8th and Reynolds streets, features crafters, food trucks, and other local provisions. Lela Nielsen, with Clyde’s Fresh Produce tells FOX54 “It brings people from all over the CSRA,...
Crash brings I-20 traffic to standstill at state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision on Interstate 20 near mile maker one has traffic at a standstill past the state line. All eastbound lanes were closed for almost two hours, lanes are now open. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the call came in at 4:47 p.m. There are...
New Augusta Chick-Fil-A to feature windowless drive-thru
The new Chick-Fil-A will have plenty of new features like increased parking, more inside seating, outdoor dining, and one new feature that has people talking.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down traffic on I-20 at state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A crash has shut down traffic on I-20 Eastbound at the Georgia/South Carolina state line. Details are limited, but Richmond County dispatch confirms that the crash happened at around 4:45 p.m. and there are reports of injuries. FOX54 is working to obtain more information.
How African-American Bodies Were Stolen From Graves In The 1830s For Study
Grave robbing was carried out in many cases. The Old Medical College of Georgia has a history behind it of stealing the bodies of dead once enslaved black people. The grave robbing was carried out by a 36-year-old Gullah slave who was purchased by the Old Medical College of Georgia for the tasks.
