31 hurt as roller coaster train slams into another at Legoland, German officials say

A collision between two roller coaster trains injured 31 people on the ride at Legoland Deutschland, according to German authorities.

One of the roller coaster trains braked suddenly and another train crashed into it on Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Legoland amusement park in Gunzburg, Germany, DW reported, citing police.

One person was severely injured in the collision , said police, who initially indicated that 34 riders had been hurt, RTL reported. Those injured included 10 children, one teenager, and 20 adults, police told local news Suddeutsche Zeitung.

Fourteen people were taken to the hospital, but no injuries were considered life-threatening, according to RTL. The outlet reported that, at the time of the crash, 38 people onboard the trains.

A large-scale rescue operation — including fire trucks and three helicopters — helped the passenger down from the ride, The Associated Press reported. No one fell and no trains derailed, according to DW.

The cause of the collision remains unclear, BBC reported.

The incident happened on the Fire Dragon roller coaster, a park spokesperson told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

The Fire Dragon takes riders aged 6 and up on the back of a “fire-breathing dragon” as it twists and turns through a medieval castle, according to the amusement park’s website. The roller coaster has three trains that seat up to 20 people and reaches speeds of 18 mph, Suddeutsche Zeitung reported.

The park said in a statement that, “all told, the accident was quite mild,” BBC reported.

The Fire Dragon is temporarily closed, according to the park’s website. The rest of the park remained open immediately following the crash, DW reported.

Gunzburg is about 355 miles southwest of Berlin.

Legoland Deutschland did not immediately reply to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

8-year-old ‘covered in blood’ after flying phone hits her on coaster, CA family says

Family ‘shocked’ no charges to be filed in 6-year-old’s Colorado amusement park death

Amusement park visitor dangles off ride before fatal 50-foot plunge, Utah police say