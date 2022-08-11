This special “Happy Hour” event is being hosted by Shayna Flannery to benefit CancerFree KIDS – the organization founded by her mother Ellen Flannery when Shayna was diagnosed with cancer as an infant child. She has survived cancer, is an adult now and this is another way for her to help other children and families in their fight to survive childhood cancer. Here is the invtation from Ellen Flannery to join Shayna and friends this evening .

LOVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO