Johnstown, PA

Johnstown Galleria mall sold to out of state buyer

By Rian Bossler
 4 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Galleria sold Thursday at auction to an out-of-state buyer.

Managing Director and Senior Advisor at SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors in Pittsburgh Jason Campagna said the shopping mall sold through online commercial real estate website Ten-X to an investor from California.

Campagna explained the winning bidder has 45 days to close the sale of the property but could not disclose the bid amount or the name of the buyer until the close of escrow.

    Johnstown Galleria shopping mall located at 500 Galleria Drive, Johnstown, PA.
    Johnstown Galleria shopping mall located at 500 Galleria Drive, Johnstown, PA.

The buyer reportedly did not say what is intentions are for the property. However, Campagna said the buyer owns other retail investments.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications .

Patricia Shuhayda
4d ago

I hope the investor puts in an Olive Garden, a Golden Corral and a Dave and Buster's Restaurant s and shops we can afford, also keep Italian Oven there.

WTAJ

