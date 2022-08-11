ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WacoTrib.com

Man who kidnapped woman sentenced to 10 years in prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who kidnapped a Washington woman with whom he had previously been in a relationship has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon said James Cooley, 61, of...
