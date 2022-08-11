Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp confident Luis Diaz can replace Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to replicate Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool.
Vancouver Whitecaps loan Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC
The Vancouver Whitecaps have sent midfielder Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC on loan for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Alexandre originally joined the Canadian side in March 2021 from Brazil’s Botafogo, signing through the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He’s recorded only 19 appearances since arriving, prompting his loan.
Matt Miazga comments on his FC Cincinnati debut and return to MLS
For the first time since November 2015, Matt Miazga took to the field in an MLS match on Saturday, lasting 66 minutes on his FC Cincinnati debut. The Orange and Blue were 2-1 up against Atlanta United at the time of Miazga's withdrawal, eventually going on to draw 2-2. The 27-year-old center-back put in a steady defensive performance that saw him make five clearances, four recoveries, two interceptions, two blocks, and one tackle.
Insigne & Bernardeschi continue to inspire Toronto FC's rise up the Eastern Conference
In the debate over who won the MLS secondary transfer window, there are few cases better than Toronto FC's. Though he was technically signed earlier in the year, Lorenzo Insigne completed his move to BMO Field upon the expiry of his Napoli contract. He was joined in Canada by fellow Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito, while TFC also captured Mark-Anthony Kaye, Doneil Henry, and the returning Richie Laryea.
LAFC remain atop the Western Conference table after 5-0 win over Charlotte FC
LAFC extended their winning streak to six on Saturday after defeating Charlotte FC 5-0 at Banc of California Stadium. Goals from Jesus Murillo, Jose Cifuentes, Carlos Vela, Chicho Arango and Antos Walkes propelled the Western Conference team to three points and widened their lead atop the table. LAFC continues to lead the Supporters’ Shield race, standing six points clear of second place teams Philadelphia Union and Austin FC.
Pedro Neto attracting interest from Premier League clubs this summer
Wolves forward Pedro Neto is attracting interest late in the window after a number of clubs were alerted to his potential availability, 90min understands. The e
Thomas Frank admits Brentford targeted Lisandro Martinez in Man Utd rout
Thomas Frank admits Brentford targeted Lisandro Martinez's height in their 4-0 win over Man Utd.
Josh Wolff recalls 'incredible' 4-3 comeback victory against Sporting Kansas City
Austin FC managed a stunning comeback against Sporting Kansas City to triumph 4-3 as an extra time goal by Sebastian Driussi sent Q2 Stadium into a frenzy.
MLS Week 25 best players - ranked
A look at 90min's top five players from Week 25 of the 2022 MLS season, from the New England Revolution's Spanish maestro to a duo of Los Angeles stars.
Nacho Monreal: Former Arsenal defender announces retiremenet
Nacho Monreal has confirmed his retirement.
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens signs new Borussia Dortmund contract
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has signed a new Borussia Dortmund contract.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Diaz stunner denies Eagles victory
Luis Diaz scored a brilliant equaliser as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.
Jurgen Klopp admits he 'does not understand' Barcelona's summer spending
Jurgen Klopp is the latest manager to question Barcelona's summer business.
Nottingham Forest confirm signing of Remo Freuler from Atalanta
Nottingham Forest confirm signing of Remo Freuler from Atalanta.
Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Player ratings as Catalans held to goalless draw
Match report and player ratings from Barcelona's La Liga meeting with Rayo Vallecano
Transfer rumours: Xavi demands Messi return; Ronaldo's Serie A options
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Anthony Gordon & more.
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Player ratings as Kane equaliser steals point
Hojbjerg scored Tottenham's first at Stamford Bridge.
Everton miss out on Mohamed Camara after midfielder agrees Monaco move
Everton have missed out on the signing of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after he agreed to join Monaco.
