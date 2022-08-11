Nexstar Media, the company that owns WJBF here in town is buying a 70% share of the CW Network. During the call, announcing the deal, Tom Carter, the President of Nexstar said the CW would shift its programming from a teen and young adult audience to make it more appealing to an older demographic. They also plan on making the network profitable by 2025.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO