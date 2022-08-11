Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a person. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at Old McDuffie road and Kenny road on Monday [..]
wfxg.com
Augusta's Saturday Market designed to support local businesses
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Augusta’s Saturday Market provides a weekly opportunity for shoppers to support small businesses. The market, held Saturdays on 8th and Reynolds streets, features crafters, food trucks, and other local provisions. Lela Nielsen, with Clyde’s Fresh Produce tells FOX54 “It brings people from all over the CSRA,...
Crash that blocked three lanes of Deans Bridge Road cleared
Drivers should be aware of a traffic accident that is causing lanes on Deans Bridge Road to be blocked.
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: FOX54 News is expanding
AUGUSTA- (WFXG) - FOX54 is expanding its news coverage. Catch Trent Butler, Kimberely Scott, and Chief Meteorologist Jay Jefferies at 5:00 and 5:30 starting Monday, August 15th.
Community calls for city leaders to help repair historic monument in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)– “see it’s in terrible fragments it almost really looks like the fall of Rome over here with these columns and everything” said resident and activist Kevin de l’Aigle. The monument of philanthropist Emily Tubman was destroyed last month after a car lost control and crashed into It. “It’s been almost three weeks […]
WRDW-TV
Declining gas prices may be nearing an end for CSRA drivers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices here and elsewhere are continuing to fall, but one expert says this week could bring the end of the decline. The national average gas price on Monday is $3.96 per gallon, down from $4.06 a week ago. It’s substantially lower in Georgia at $3.51,...
wfxg.com
Rabid raccoon found on Piedmont St. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Department of Public Health has identified a rabid raccoon in Augusta. According to DPH, a domestic dog killed the raccoon in the area around Piedmont St. in Augusta on Aug. 7. Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the raccoon. DPH sent the raccoon to the Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing, which came back positive.
WRDW-TV
A look at new cellphone policies for CSRA schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most schools are back in session and a new school year means new rules to follow. Most counties are doubling down on their cell phone policies. Either keeping them away, tucked away in backpacks, or just not bringing them at all. Here’s what your student can...
wgac.com
Update: Man Killed Riding Dirt Bike Identified
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man riding a dirt bike was killed on Monday when he attempted to pass a school bus. Melvin R. Morrison, 45 of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened in the South Augusta area at Old McDuffie Road...
WRDW-TV
Lanes reopen on Deans Bridge after crash at Morgan Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division is currently on the scene of an accident at Deans Bridge Road and Morgan Road. All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Deans Bridge are blocked. Deputies urge drivers to seek alternate routes if traveling in this area.
Traffic accident on Deans Bridge Road causing blockage on all northbound lanes, one southbound lane
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers should be aware of a traffic accident that is causing lanes on Deans Bridge Road to be blocked. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division, the accident happened at Deans Bridge Road and Morgan Road. Authorities say the time of the call came in at 1:35 P.M. According to […]
wgac.com
Parent Company of Augusta TV Station Buys A Large Share Of A Network
Nexstar Media, the company that owns WJBF here in town is buying a 70% share of the CW Network. During the call, announcing the deal, Tom Carter, the President of Nexstar said the CW would shift its programming from a teen and young adult audience to make it more appealing to an older demographic. They also plan on making the network profitable by 2025.
Sheffield's restaurant has closed at Rose Hill in Aiken
Sheffield’s is no longer open for business in Aiken. The restaurant stopped serving customers earlier this month. Sheffield’s was located in the main house on the Winter Colony estate in Aiken known as Rose Hill. Rose Hill is continuing to operate as an event venue, and overnight accommodations...
WRDW-TV
A look at Aiken County priorities as students return back to school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our largest school district on the South Carolina side is back in the classroom this morning. Earlier this summer Aiken County Schools announced Vicky Gaskins would serve as the first-ever Director of Security and Emergency Management. Monday, the school district tells us student safety and mental...
WRDW-TV
Crash brings I-20 traffic to standstill at state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision on Interstate 20 near mile maker one has traffic at a standstill past the state line. All eastbound lanes were closed for almost two hours, lanes are now open. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the call came in at 4:47 p.m. There are...
Suspects wanted for questioning in Watches Unlimited theft
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating two people wanted for questioning in a theft of a watch store.
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 15-20
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 15-20. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 150 Spring Stone Court – $868,900. Aiken 29803. Neighborhood:...
WRDW-TV
Dorm move-in day for AU students affected by mold
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The discovery of mold in Augusta University’s dorm buildings prevented 25 to 30 students from moving in when they’d planned. Instead, they moved in Saturday. Pre-nursing and incoming freshman Nayana Bell, said, “I didn’t know what to expect.”. Bell and other students...
wfxg.com
RCSO on scene of shooting on Broad St
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Broad St near 5th St in Augusta. Deputies say the call came in just after 8pm Friday. One person was found to have at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.
