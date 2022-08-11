Read full article on original website
Related
Why do the White Sox have a Randy Moss jersey?
There's a lot of ways to reward a teammate. There's a high five, pat on the back, a nod of acknowledgement. For some teams, they take it a step further. For example, the University of Miami has a "turnover chain" they give out to a defensive player on the sideline after a player creates a turnover.
Amir Garrett suspended for throwing drink at White Sox fan
Major League Baseball handed Amir Garrett a three-game suspension for throwing a drink at a White Sox fan back in early August. Garrett is appealing the suspension. Back in early August, the Sox played against the Kansas City Royals in a three-game home stand the Sox won, 2-1. During the...
5 reasons to pay attention (maybe not admission) to Cubs
With the All-Star break, trade deadline and Field of Dreams game in the rear-view mirror, what’s left for these Cubs to look forward to this year but a crossroads offseason with promises from ownership and the front office to spend?. The short answer is 49 games, starting with this...
Ross-E: Cubs manager takes blame for Marcus Stroman hook
Nobody knows what would have happened if Cubs manager David Ross had left Marcus Stroman in Monday night’s game with two out in the fifth and the Cubs leading the Nationals. But Ross knew enough about what he thought of the decision afterward that he called himself out publicly for it — after he pulled Stroman aside following the 5-4 loss to the Nationals to tell his veteran starter as much.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where does Albert Pujols fall among MLB’s all-time home run leaders?
First baseman Albert Pujols is making history for the St. Louis Cardinals. Pujols' performance on Sunday, homering twice against the Milwaukee Brewers, is just an example of the heat the 42-year-old has been bringing to bat. Pujols ranks fifth on the career homer list in MLB history and has had...
Mahomes discounts grass dilemma: 'I love playing here at Soldier Field'
The disheveled grass at Soldier Field was a big talking point for the Bears' preseason game against the Kanas City Chiefs. Spectators, players, coaches and even the NFLPA noticed the poor field conditions. Bears kicker Cairo Santos mentioned his unorthodox preparation for kicking at the field earlier in the week...
How Fields looked in Bears' preseason opener vs. Chiefs
CHICAGO -- It was only one preseason game. Eighteen snaps, to be specific. But Justin Fields showcased why the 2022 season has to be all about him and his development as the Bears' franchise quarterback. The first-string offense, as a whole, was a tough watch. In three series, that group...
Bears cut Rysen John, Noah Dawkins; sign OL, S
The Bears got an early start on churning their roster, ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to cut down to 85 players. The team waived tight end Rysen John and linebacker Noah Dawkins ahead of Tuesday’s practice. In corresponding moves, they signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and safety Jon Alexander.
RELATED PEOPLE
How Gordon, Jones stayed ready for NFL while missing practice
LAKE FOREST – Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. didn't make their NFL debuts Saturday during the Bears' preseason-opening win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. Both rookies missed a week of practice with unknown injuries deemed minor and couldn't play against the Chiefs. Lack of time...
Giannis open to playing for Bulls 'down the line'
Close your eyes and imagine it, Chicago fans: Giannis Antetokounmpo — NBA champion, two-time MVP, perennial All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defensive team selection — in a Bulls uniform. It's a far off fantasy, to be sure. But we're here to tell you: There is a chance. Maybe. One day.
Yoan Moncada, Johnny Cueto lead White Sox past Astros 4-2
Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Chicago's four-run eighth inning, and the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win. Chicago's winning rally started after Jose Urquidy retired the first two batters. Urquidy was pulled after AJ Pollock's infield hit, and the White Sox jumped all over Rafael Montero (4-2). Andrew Vaughn doubled before Eloy Jimenez bounced a tying two-run double down the third-base line. Walks to Jose Abreu and Yasmani Grandal loaded the bases for Moncada, who made it 4-2 with a liner into center.
Andy Reid chimes in on conditions at Soldier Field
The dried-up, brown spots on Soldier Field's grass were visible from the worst seats in the house. A concert destroyed some of the grass in one of the endzones and left the field in shambles. The grass was covered in brown, dry spots with holes and shoddy conditions overall. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bears risers and fallers following 1st preseason game
TAJAE SHARPE - WIDE RECEIVER. Sharpe has been practicing with the first-team offense since Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr. and N’Keal Harry are all hurt, and he’s made the most of his opportunity, jelling with Justin Fields. That carried over to Sharpe’s first game with Fields, as the two connected for an incredible 27-yard catch on a 3rd-and-9 play.
Why Kendall Gill expects leap from Dosunmu in Year 2
Kendall Gill has been watching Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu since the latter’s AAU days. The two share plenty of connections, from their hometown of Chicago to their college alma mater Illinois. And the 15-year NBA veteran turned NBC Sports Chicago Bulls analyst knows one thing for certain. “Each...
Terry’s ‘brashness’ has already impressed Kendall Gill
It hasn’t taken long for Dalen Terry to make a good impression on Kendall Gill. In a strong Summer League showing, the rookie guard surprised the 15-year NBA veteran turned NBC Sports Chicago Bulls studio analyst with his offensive game, averaging 14 points across his first four contests before leaving the fifth with an injury.
Why Fields says bad grass at Soldier Field is advantage
The Bears played their first preseason game on Saturday, so storylines could finally shift from what we’ve seen in practice to what we saw on the field in game. Problem was it was the game field itself which became a storyline early in the afternoon. That was the Bears...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roquan Smith makes NFL's top-100 players list
Roquan Smith is getting the national recognition he deserves. He came in at No. 84 in the NFL's top-100 players list. Last season, Smith was not named to the NFL's top-100 list, despite arriving into the season having been named to second-team All-Pro and leading the league with 96 solo tackles. This year, he made the list after a stellar fourth season highlighted by another second-team All-Pro selection.
Trestan Ebner impresses with surprising physicality
Trestan Ebner is a sixth-round draft pick fighting not only to carve out a role in the Bears offense, but fighting for a job as well. It’s not a unique position to be in, but Ebner was given a unique opportunity. He was tabbed to return the first preseason kickoff, giving him the chance to make a play before anyone else on the team.
NFL Power Rankings: Where Bears fall after preseason start
The NFL returned over the past week with a host of sloppy and meaningless preseason games. The Bears’ backups proved better than the Chiefs’ backups, giving Matt Eberflus his first unofficial win as head coach. Elsewhere, Trey Lance flashed for the 49ers, Zach Wilson got injured, and the...
White Sox aim to build on series-opening shutout of Tigers
The Chicago White Sox, looking to win their third consecutive home series, will face the Detroit Tigers in the middle game of a three-game set on Saturday night. Andrew Vaughn's two-run single in the seventh inning and a combined three-hit shutout boosted the White Sox to a 2-0 victory against the Tigers on Friday. It was the first time the White Sox took the opening game of a home series since June 20. A day later, they beat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays again.
