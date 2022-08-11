ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Why do the White Sox have a Randy Moss jersey?

There's a lot of ways to reward a teammate. There's a high five, pat on the back, a nod of acknowledgement. For some teams, they take it a step further. For example, the University of Miami has a "turnover chain" they give out to a defensive player on the sideline after a player creates a turnover.
NBC Sports Chicago

Ross-E: Cubs manager takes blame for Marcus Stroman hook

Nobody knows what would have happened if Cubs manager David Ross had left Marcus Stroman in Monday night’s game with two out in the fifth and the Cubs leading the Nationals. But Ross knew enough about what he thought of the decision afterward that he called himself out publicly for it — after he pulled Stroman aside following the 5-4 loss to the Nationals to tell his veteran starter as much.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears cut Rysen John, Noah Dawkins; sign OL, S

The Bears got an early start on churning their roster, ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to cut down to 85 players. The team waived tight end Rysen John and linebacker Noah Dawkins ahead of Tuesday’s practice. In corresponding moves, they signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and safety Jon Alexander.
NBC Sports Chicago

Yoan Moncada, Johnny Cueto lead White Sox past Astros 4-2

Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Chicago's four-run eighth inning, and the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win. Chicago's winning rally started after Jose Urquidy retired the first two batters. Urquidy was pulled after AJ Pollock's infield hit, and the White Sox jumped all over Rafael Montero (4-2). Andrew Vaughn doubled before Eloy Jimenez bounced a tying two-run double down the third-base line. Walks to Jose Abreu and Yasmani Grandal loaded the bases for Moncada, who made it 4-2 with a liner into center.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears risers and fallers following 1st preseason game

TAJAE SHARPE - WIDE RECEIVER. Sharpe has been practicing with the first-team offense since Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr. and N’Keal Harry are all hurt, and he’s made the most of his opportunity, jelling with Justin Fields. That carried over to Sharpe’s first game with Fields, as the two connected for an incredible 27-yard catch on a 3rd-and-9 play.
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Kendall Gill expects leap from Dosunmu in Year 2

Kendall Gill has been watching Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu since the latter’s AAU days. The two share plenty of connections, from their hometown of Chicago to their college alma mater Illinois. And the 15-year NBA veteran turned NBC Sports Chicago Bulls analyst knows one thing for certain. “Each...
NBC Sports Chicago

Terry’s ‘brashness’ has already impressed Kendall Gill

It hasn’t taken long for Dalen Terry to make a good impression on Kendall Gill. In a strong Summer League showing, the rookie guard surprised the 15-year NBA veteran turned NBC Sports Chicago Bulls studio analyst with his offensive game, averaging 14 points across his first four contests before leaving the fifth with an injury.
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith makes NFL's top-100 players list

Roquan Smith is getting the national recognition he deserves. He came in at No. 84 in the NFL's top-100 players list. Last season, Smith was not named to the NFL's top-100 list, despite arriving into the season having been named to second-team All-Pro and leading the league with 96 solo tackles. This year, he made the list after a stellar fourth season highlighted by another second-team All-Pro selection.
NBC Sports Chicago

Trestan Ebner impresses with surprising physicality

Trestan Ebner is a sixth-round draft pick fighting not only to carve out a role in the Bears offense, but fighting for a job as well. It’s not a unique position to be in, but Ebner was given a unique opportunity. He was tabbed to return the first preseason kickoff, giving him the chance to make a play before anyone else on the team.
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox aim to build on series-opening shutout of Tigers

The Chicago White Sox, looking to win their third consecutive home series, will face the Detroit Tigers in the middle game of a three-game set on Saturday night. Andrew Vaughn's two-run single in the seventh inning and a combined three-hit shutout boosted the White Sox to a 2-0 victory against the Tigers on Friday. It was the first time the White Sox took the opening game of a home series since June 20. A day later, they beat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays again.
