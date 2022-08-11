ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

North Dakota recreational pot measure approved for ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November. The group, New Approach North Dakota, submitted more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday. Supporters submitted 26,048 signatures, and 23,368 were deemed valid, he said.
POLITICS
WacoTrib.com

Idaho leaders OK $321K in transgender-birth certificate case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers who made it more difficult for transgender people to change the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a U.S. court ruling banning such obstacles must pay $321,000 in legal fees to the winning side after losing in the same court. Republican Gov....
IDAHO STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Michigan

Detroit News. August 8, 2022. Matt DePerno was never the best choice for Republicans to unseat Attorney General Dana Nessel in the November election. He was awarded the state party’s endorsement in April at a convention dominated by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Trump endorsed DePerno, who carried...
MICHIGAN STATE
WacoTrib.com

Trial starts in challenge to new Montana voting laws

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Native Americans who must travel long distances to election offices and cope with unreliable and infrequent mail delivery are further disenfranchised under election laws approved last year, a lawyer said Monday during opening statements in a trial challenging the laws' constitutionality. Jacqueline De León, an...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
WacoTrib.com

Housing grant will aid those leaving Tennessee prisons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction announced on Monday it has received a $200,000 grant to help temporarily house indigent offenders who are leaving prison. The program expands an existing partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, according to a news release. In the past, housing...
TENNESSEE STATE
WacoTrib.com

WVa providing free COVID tests, vaccines at schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's health agency has bought 16 vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at school and community events, officials said. A grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paid for the vans, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release Monday. Some of the vans have already been deployed to health departments. Others will be delivered in the coming months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WacoTrib.com

Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the...
MAINE STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal-Star. August 10, 2022. Editorial: Grants provided a lift to economy by funding child care. The pandemic showed us how vital child care is to our economy. Without reliable and proven child care, many people -- most of them women -- were forced to leave the workforce, creating employment challenges that continue to torment business owners everywhere.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
WacoTrib.com

West Virginia offering online service to speed REAL ID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for residents to get a REAL ID ahead of the May 3 federal deadline. The department recently announced a new online service that offers a guided path through pre-enrollment and cuts the time spent at the DMV, according to a news release.
TECHNOLOGY
WacoTrib.com

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson....
OXFORD, MS
WacoTrib.com

Flash flooding, water rescues reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in two southern counties hit by flooding from heavy rains Monday. Justice's declaration in Fayette and Kanawha counties allows the National Guard to respond to hard-hit areas. The flooding led to several water rescues and...
ENVIRONMENT
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Columbus Dispatch. August 14, 2022. Editorial: Unwelcomed in Ohio. Leaders working to make state less attractive, not more. “Ohio. Find it Here” road signs welcome visitors at most of our state’s borders. The slogan developed by Columbus-based Cult Marketing was meant to “show how activities and attractions in...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Offshore Wind#Climate Change#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Republican#The Associated Press
WacoTrib.com

Plane plunges into lake at Arizona-Utah border, killing 2

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday. The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in...
PAGE, AZ
WacoTrib.com

New commander of Tennessee State Guard taking post Oct. 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new commander of the Tennessee State Guard has been appointed. Retired U.S. Army Col. Kevin Stewart will assume command during a ceremony on Oct. 1 at Nashville's Joint Force Headquarters. Stewart was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee, said Tennessee's adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Jeff...
TENNESSEE STATE
WacoTrib.com

Brothers serve on same state police road patrol shift

NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement officers are part of a brotherhood. The bond that Maryland State Police troopers Matthew and David Hughes have with each other, however, is much deeper than that because they are, in fact, brothers — the kind linked by the same parents and the same blood.
MARYLAND STATE
WacoTrib.com

Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Solar Power
WacoTrib.com

DNR: Indiana fish kill likely due to heat, natural events

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — Hundreds of fish found dead in a northeastern Indiana lake likely died from natural events tied to recent hot weather, state wildlife officials said. Fisheries biologists with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources visited Clear Lake on Aug. 4 after residents reported numerous dead fish in the lake near the Steuben County town of Fremont, The Journal Gazette reported.
INDIANA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Boil-water alert could last 2 weeks for some in SE Michigan

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” the Great Lakes Water...
MICHIGAN STATE
WacoTrib.com

Widow of man who died at WI vet's home sues state, others

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — The widow if a man who died at a Wisconsin veterans nursing home is suing the state as well as some of the facility's employees who she said failed to properly care for her husband. Luane Krall, in her lawsuit, said staff failed to...
UNION GROVE, WI
WacoTrib.com

Accountability grades up for state, Waco schools

Texas sent out school district report cards Monday in the form of the first accountability ratings since 2019 and the results had Waco-area school officials smiling at the results. The Texas Education Agency released grade-letter accountability scores for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 schools for the first time since 2019,...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy