Texas infant killed after cement truck lands on vehicle

 4 days ago

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office , a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the overpass and landed on top of a vehicle with four occupants.

Authorities said three of the occupants in the vehicle below were able to evacuate. However, the fourth occupant, a 22-month-old twin boy was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

