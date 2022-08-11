Texas infant killed after cement truck lands on vehicle
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities said.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office , a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the overpass and landed on top of a vehicle with four occupants.
Authorities said three of the occupants in the vehicle below were able to evacuate. However, the fourth occupant, a 22-month-old twin boy was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
