Boston, MA

WMUR.com

Jennifer Hudson surprises fans ahead of launch of new TV show this fall on WMUR

BOSTON — Jennifer Hudson is already a star of the stage and screen. Now, she's bringing her talents to a daytime television show you'll see starting next month on WMUR. On Friday, she gave some fans in Boston the surprise of their lives. They all showed up at the Boston Harbor Hotel ready to try out for promos for her new show, but that probably went out the window the moment Hudson emerged to surprise them,
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Michael Cox's Long Journey Leads Him Back Home to Boston

While new Commissioner Michael Cox is eminently qualified, he is also an improbable choice when you consider his past time with the Boston Police Department. In 1995, while chasing murder suspects, a fellow officer mistook Cox, then an officer with the department and in plainclothes, for a suspect. Cox was thrown to the ground and savagely beaten at the end of a dead-end street in Mattapan.
BOSTON, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Somerville (MA)

To the northwest of Boston, Somerville is a densely populated city that was once unflatteringly known as Slummerville. A lot of things have happened since the 1980s to change that perception. One was the extension of the MBTA’s Red Line in the 1980s, spurring development around Davis Square and Porter Square in particular.
Boston, MA
Massachusetts Entertainment
Boston, MA
Dianna Carney

Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival

You're invited to the Festival of Illumination atSouthwick's Zoo. (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.
MENDON, MA
whdh.com

Thousands gather for annual Dominican festival and parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people gathered in Jamaica Plain Sunday afternoon to take part in the annual Dominican festival and parade. The event has been held for almost 40 years and celebrates the cultural pride of the Caribbean community. Many different groups participated in the parade, playing music, dancing...
BOSTON, MA
Ewan Mcgregor
Maria Sansone
Anthony Daniels
Ben Affleck
Elijah Wood
Matt Damon
Robin
whdh.com

East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

New treatment reversing the effects of vitiligo

BOSTON — It's a disease that can make skin pigment just disappear. But now a new treatment is being tested in Boston that could change how patients look and feel as they battle vitiligo. "This is all pigment loss. I was about your complexion and my family same as...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Wayland sisters, firefighter and nurse, rescue unconscious woman on flight from Boston to Florida

Two sisters from Wayland are being celebrated after they saved a woman’s life during a flight from Boston to Florida. Lindsay Byrne, a firefighter and paramedic at Wayland Fire Department, and Nicole Kelly, a nurse at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, were on a Jet Blue flight from Boston to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Meyers on Monday, Aug. 1 when the woman was found unresponsive in an airplane bathroom, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.
WAYLAND, MA
whdh.com

7-year-old cancer survivor surprised with personalized bedroom

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Room to Dream Foundation, dedicated to helping children with chronic illnesses, stepped in to give 7-year-old cancer survivor Ellie a very special surprise of a brand new personalized bedroom. “It’s so cool because I have two ways to climb up my bed. There’s a ladder,...
WAYLAND, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool

If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two planes collide on runway at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided on the tarmac at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
BOSTON, MA

