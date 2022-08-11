Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
WMUR.com
Jennifer Hudson surprises fans ahead of launch of new TV show this fall on WMUR
BOSTON — Jennifer Hudson is already a star of the stage and screen. Now, she's bringing her talents to a daytime television show you'll see starting next month on WMUR. On Friday, she gave some fans in Boston the surprise of their lives. They all showed up at the Boston Harbor Hotel ready to try out for promos for her new show, but that probably went out the window the moment Hudson emerged to surprise them,
whdh.com
Fan-ing Out: Thousands of anime, comic and movie fans descend on Boston for 3-day Fan Expo
BOSTON (WHDH) - Any fan of comics, videos games, or anime would feel welcome at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center over the weekend as thousands of people filled the building for Fan Expo Boston. The three-day event is one of the first large-scale “fanfests” to take place in the...
NECN
Michael Cox's Long Journey Leads Him Back Home to Boston
While new Commissioner Michael Cox is eminently qualified, he is also an improbable choice when you consider his past time with the Boston Police Department. In 1995, while chasing murder suspects, a fellow officer mistook Cox, then an officer with the department and in plainclothes, for a suspect. Cox was thrown to the ground and savagely beaten at the end of a dead-end street in Mattapan.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Somerville (MA)
To the northwest of Boston, Somerville is a densely populated city that was once unflatteringly known as Slummerville. A lot of things have happened since the 1980s to change that perception. One was the extension of the MBTA’s Red Line in the 1980s, spurring development around Davis Square and Porter Square in particular.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival
You're invited to the Festival of Illumination atSouthwick's Zoo. (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.
whdh.com
Thousands gather for annual Dominican festival and parade
BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people gathered in Jamaica Plain Sunday afternoon to take part in the annual Dominican festival and parade. The event has been held for almost 40 years and celebrates the cultural pride of the Caribbean community. Many different groups participated in the parade, playing music, dancing...
Jaylen Brown, Mayor Wu attend Roxbury vs. Dorchester basketball game
Jaylen Brown and Mayor Michelle Wu stopped by the Roxbury vs. Dorchester basketball game over the weekend. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown made an appearance at the Roxbury vs. Dorchester basketball game at Harambee Park over the weekend. Brown posted pictures of himself at the game on his Instagram page. He...
WCVB
Massachusetts man was in danger of missing own wedding: Here's how Boston police helped save the day
BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple has an incredible story to tell about their wedding day after their ceremony was nearly thrown into disarray. Patrick and Hannah Mahoney, of Quincy, got married Saturday on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor. Hannah was already on the island with Patrick set to ferry...
RELATED PEOPLE
whdh.com
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
These Two Massachusetts Cities Are Apparently the Worst in America to Visit
Out of 40 of the worst cities and towns to visit across the country, two of them are located right here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts -- if you're going to believe the rankings, that is. A finance company called Mind Your Dollars has taken the time to filter out...
WCVB
New treatment reversing the effects of vitiligo
BOSTON — It's a disease that can make skin pigment just disappear. But now a new treatment is being tested in Boston that could change how patients look and feel as they battle vitiligo. "This is all pigment loss. I was about your complexion and my family same as...
NECN
Boston Native Michael Cox Promises Change as He Is Sworn in as Police Commissioner
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu swore in new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox in a ceremony at City Hall Plaza on Monday morning. Wu announced Cox as Boston's new police commissioner last month. He most recently served as the police chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but is a longtime veteran of the Boston Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wayland sisters, firefighter and nurse, rescue unconscious woman on flight from Boston to Florida
Two sisters from Wayland are being celebrated after they saved a woman’s life during a flight from Boston to Florida. Lindsay Byrne, a firefighter and paramedic at Wayland Fire Department, and Nicole Kelly, a nurse at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, were on a Jet Blue flight from Boston to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Meyers on Monday, Aug. 1 when the woman was found unresponsive in an airplane bathroom, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.
whdh.com
7-year-old cancer survivor surprised with personalized bedroom
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Room to Dream Foundation, dedicated to helping children with chronic illnesses, stepped in to give 7-year-old cancer survivor Ellie a very special surprise of a brand new personalized bedroom. “It’s so cool because I have two ways to climb up my bed. There’s a ladder,...
Strange Sounds Caught Emanating from Pit in New England Forest
New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation. New England is...
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE: New BWC Footage Shows the Hate and Violence Officers Face Daily at the Hands of Boston’s Youth
“Bitch, I’m just letting you know I’m going to fucking kill you!” Lina Seiffulah of Roxbury, said to officers as they removed her from the back of a police cruiser at the local Dorchester district station. This wasn’t her first threat towards officers that evening. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Teenager pulls 2-year-old out of Abington, Massachusetts, swimming pool
ABINGTON, Mass. — A 2-year-old Massachusetts child was rushed to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from a backyard swimming pool by a family friend. The victim then had CPR performed on them by the family friend. The event unfolded Monday afternoon in the backyard of a home...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool
If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
‘Hocus Pocus’ Comes Alive Again for Special Event at Ropes Mansion in Salem
A new experience is coming to Salem this year and it’s the next best thing to hanging out with the Sanderson sisters. For the first time, the iconic Ropes Mansion will be decorated just the way it was in the cult classic Hocus Pocus, letting the movie come to life 30 years later.
Two planes collide on runway at Logan Airport
BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided on the tarmac at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
Comments / 0