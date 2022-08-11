ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Modest Proposal for Cancelling All Shows After One Season

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. One of this summer's most buzzed-about TV shows was a sequel. Technically, it was the same show — Only Murders in the Building, the mystery comedy starring Steve Martin, Marty Short and Selena Gomez as three true-crime fans and bumbling gumshoes — back for a second season on Hulu. But the critical reception put me more in the mind of last year's blockbuster movie that had cloned itself in a shameless attempt to rake in box office anew.
Johnny, Chozen, and Daniel Team Up in Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer

Netflix has just dropped the official trailer for Cobra Kai Season 5. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is expanding the Cobra Kai empire, after the fraudulent victory in last season's tournament, and now, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is closing Eagle Fang Karate, forced to instead make his living as a ride-share driver.
Stream These Late Summer Hidden Gems on Peacock and Prime Video

We've officially reached the dog days of summer, but you'd never know it from the plethora of great new viewing options on streaming TV. This week on the Primetimer podcast, our panel digs up some late summer finds that may have escaped your notice. Plus, Beavis and Butt-Head are back at their most ridiculous best.
How Denise Richards Broke Reality TV For the Better

Eight women sit at a pristinely set table, dutifully arguing with each other as they advance a plotline that the producers have agreed will attract the most viewers. It’s a typical evening of taping for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until cast member Denise Richards ignores protocol and yells “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo!”
The View Wraps Its 25th Season With a Peek Behind the Scenes

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View closed the book on its historic 25th season on Friday, a day after naming Alyssa Farah Griffin the show's new conservative co-host, officially filling the seat once held by Meghan McCain. Farah Griffin will be a much-scrutinized part of The View's panel this fall, especially as we head into election season and beyond.
Never Have I Ever Takes an 'If It Aint Broke' Approach to Season 3

Never Have I Ever Season 3 is unapologetically familiar, bringing back everything we know and love about the show. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is once again dealing with boy drama, vacillating between love interests, stirring chaos, and bumping heads with her mom. She's still obsessed with sex but not having sex, and she remains blissfully unaware Ben (Jaren Lewison) is in love with her. And of course, she continues to make poor choices for selfish reasons.
The Sandman, Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives, and They/Them Bring the Drama

Neil Gaiman, Ron Howard, and former Pixar boss John Lasseter are just a few of the big names lighting up the small screen this weekend. Years in the making, Gaiman’s fantasy epic The Sandman finally lands on Netflix, while Ron Howard dramatizes the Thai cave rescue in Thirteen Lives, and Apple TV+ hopes John Lasseter can bring some of that Pixar magic to Luck, his first major movie project since exiting the animation studio.
Steve Martin Is Ready to Retire After Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin is busier than ever, but he says he's ready to slow down. Martin, now 76, currently stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The series has already been renewed for a third season. Meanwhile, the actor is also on tour with Short, with whom he's performed live shows since 2015. He also has a 12th book coming out, as well as a documentary about his life and career.
Zendaya Almost Wasn't Cast as Rue in Euphoria

The role of Rue in Euphoria almost didn't go to Zendaya, casting director Jennifer Venditti explained in an interview with Variety. "There was a young woman who had been street scouted by my team who was a magical person and had a similar trajectory as Rue and had come around to the other side," Venditti said, referencing the character's struggles with drug addiction. "But with a TV show, it can be many years [of work]. We all loved her, but when we went through the rigor of the process, we didn't know if she could handle what it would take in terms of stamina."
Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show Season 3

Jon Hamm is joining the third season of Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show. Hamm will play Paul Marks, a "corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit." News of Hamm's casting comes after Apple...
Damon Lindelof Wishes Lost Ended After 4 Seasons

ABC's Lost ran for six seasons between 2004 and 2010, but Damon Lindelof, who created the series with J.J. Abrams and Jeffrey Lieber, reveals he wishes show had ended after four seasons. During an interview with the podcast "Into It," Lindelof said ABC originally wanted the show to run for...
Hotties Brings Romance to the Kitchen, Untold Charts the Manti Te'o Hoax

Hulu blends the dating and cooking competition formats in Hotties, a new series that sees blind dates face off in spicy food challenges. Also today: Netflix’s Untold looks at the headline-making story of Manti Te’o and his fake girlfriend, drama series Leonardo debuts stateside, Tim Dillon lands his first Netflix special, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
Is Better Call Saul the Greatest Show Of All Time? Ask Us in 10 Years

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Film buffs love making lists. Any movie critic worth their salt can rattle off 10 or 20 titles they consider timeless, because great films are as compelling or entertaining or tissue-worthy now as the first time they were screened.
