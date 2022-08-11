Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Mother of 6-year-old seen drinking alcohol at gas station in disbelief after seeing video
HAMILTON, Ohio — Kasey Hill said she was in disbelief when she first saw the video of her 6-year-old son walking around a Butler County gas station drinking a bottle of Smirnoff Ice. Witnesses said he even offered some to another customer. "When I watched the video, it was...
40-year-old man fatally shot over the weekend in Lincoln Heights
Approximately at 12:40 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to the intersection of Douglas and Jackson streets for reports of a person shot.
Argument escalates to deadly stabbing in Dayton, police say; Coroner IDs victim
DAYTON — A man is dead after police say he was stabbed to death during an argument at house in Dayton Sunday. Crews received multiple calls about a fight at a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue around 8 p.m. In one 911 call obtained through a...
Fox 19
Teen dies after falling out of moving car in NKY
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 17-year-old high school student died Saturday after he fell out of a moving vehicle. The teen was a passenger in a car when he fell out on Independence Station Road near Lincoln Ridge Park around 9:30 p.m., according to Independence police. The 17-year-old was identified...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shots fired in Avondale leaves teen with a gunshot wound
Shots fired in Avondale leaves teen with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim was transported to UCMC with non-life threatening injuries.
Fox 19
Colerain Township man strangled pregnant woman until she lost consciousness: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Colerain Township man is accused of trying to seriously hurt a pregnant woman and her unborn child by strangling her until she lost consciousness and punching her twice in the stomach, court records show. Police wrote in an affidavit it happened July 5 at his residence...
Multiple shots fired in West End leaves 14-year-old with gunshot wound
Police are investigating after multiple gunshots rang out in West End that left a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the foot.
Man dies after fight turns fatal in Dayton
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the incident happened at 8:12 p.m. on Sunday. A man was stabbed after a fight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman charged in fatal stabbing outside apartments in East Price Hill
Around 11:10 p.m., CPD was dispatched to the 900 block of Grand Avenue in the Incline District for reports of a man down.
Fox 19
Police: 14-year-old male shot in West End
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old male was shot at the intersection of Linn Street and Poplar Street on Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital by “others,” police told FOX19. He sustained non life-threatening injuries. Shot spotter...
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies 17-year-old killed in crash in northern Kentucky
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash in Independence on Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. It happened Saturday between 7 and 9 p.m. along Independence Station Road when a young man fell from a vehicle, Independence police said. The coroner's office identified him as...
WKRC
Man who died in Middletown motorcycle crash identified
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Officials have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Middletown. Patton Edward Borders was pronounced dead at the scene after two motorcycles collided early Friday morning. The other motorcyclist was in critical condition after the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Man killed in East Price Hill stabbing, woman arrested on murder charge
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man is dead and a woman is charged with murder in an East Price Hill stabbing late Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. Ronnie Kemp was pronounced dead at the scene on Grand Avenue near Warsaw Avenue just after 11 p.m. He was found with two stab wounds to his chest.
qudach.com
Gunman opens fire into family home
HAMILTON, Ohio — A gunman was captured connected camera firing shots into a Hamilton home. The family, who wants to stay anonymous for information concerns, believes their teenage lad was targeted. The family's tells WCPO astir 4 shots that were fired into their home, and the shooting was captured...
Fox 19
Parents located after child found walking alone in Lockland
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lockland officers said the parents of a girl who was found walking alone have been located. Officers said the child was walking alone in the 300 block of North Wayne Avenue near the Pride Apartments. About an hour after asking for the public’s help to identify the...
Parents indicted after toddler overdoses on drugs in Warren County
SPRINGBORO — Parents of a Springboro toddler are facing charges after multiple drugs were found in her system. Amy McGuire, 37, and Tristan Shepard, 37, both of Springboro, were indicted Aug. 8 on one count endangering children and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Warren County Common Pleas Court documents.
Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
WKRC
Body cam footage released in fatal Indiana house explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos. We received access to his body camera footage. His first instinct, despite it being the...
Kettering police seek help identifying suspect in public indecency investigation
KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection to a public indecency investigation. Police say the man is suspected of performing a sexual act on himself and exposing himself in public twice in one day. The first incident...
‘There’s blood all out here;’ 1 man arrested after stabbing in Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — We are working to learn more about a stabbing that left a woman dead at the Wentworth Apartments Friday evening in Dayton. >>PREVIOUS STORY: “There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton. Montgomery County Dispatch confirms with News...
Comments / 5