Digital Trends

Xbox Game Pass loses three of its best games this month, including Hades

Xbox shared the second wave of August Game Pass titles coming this August, but what’s leaving the service is a bit more notable. Game Pass is losing three indie heavy-hitters, including the award-winning Hades. The mid-month additions to Game Pass this August feature many day-one additions such as Midnight...
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: All Skins, Cosmetics, Items Revealed

Fortnite's highly anticipated collaboration with Dragon Ball has officially gone live. Here's everything coming to the game in this latest update. Arguably the most hyped crossover in Fortnite's history, Dragon Ball has arrived on the Island bringing new skins, challenges, cosmetics, and more to the Battle Royale. Four iconic Dragon Ball Super characters have been added: Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma.
Apex Legends Tops 510,000 in All-Time Steam Concurrent Player Count Peak

Less than 24 hours removed from the launch of its 14th season, Apex Legends broke its personal all-time highest concurrent player count record on Steam once again. After initially being released on PlayStation, Xbox and PC (via Origin) on Feb. 4, 2019, and coming to Steam on Nov. 4, 2020, Apex Legends continues to climb the ranks as one of the most popular titles of all time.
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

