Governor Reynolds signs two proclamations at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds signed two proclamations on Monday at the Iowa State Fair. One proclamation designated this week as "Iowa Employee Support of the Guard and Reserves Week" and also, designated Monday as "USS Iowa Submarine Day." The Iowa is a Submarine that is scheduled...
Rose Dragoo
BOONE, Iowa—Rose Lee “Rosie” Dragoo, 89, originally of Boone, Iowa, passed away at Good Shepherd Care Facility of Mason City, Iowa, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. She had been a resident of Good Shepherd since April of 2021. She was born November 16, 1932, in Spickard, Missouri,...
Introducing the Des Moines Register’s 2022 All-Iowa softball teams
Five state champions were crowned last month in Iowa high school softball, and now the Des Moines Register’s All-Iowa teams are here. The group features one all-class Elite Team, a first team for all five classes and a list of 15 honorable mentions. Waukee Northwest won the Class 5A...
How to Experience River City in Des Moines this Summer
Located in the heart of North Central Iowa, Mason City boasts a rich musical heritage. A hometown boy who made it big, composer Meredith Willson gave Mason City the nickname “River City” in his Broadway musical The Music Man, which he wrote as a valentine to his hometown.
Fayette County Native Crowned Iowa Dairy Princess
As the Iowa State Fair was getting its last-minute preparations done before opening its doors on Thursday, women from all over the state were in Des Moines vying for the title of the 69th Iowa Dairy Princess. Among the contestants was 19-year-old Naomi Scott of Westgate. Naomi grew up in...
The Most Historic Fast Food Place in Iowa Has Been Around 90+ Years
An article from Love Food outlines the most historic fast food restaurants in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is only about an hour and 15 minute drive from Cedar Rapids! Taylor's Made-Rite, located at 106 S 3rd Ave in Marshalltown, is the most historic fast food joint in our state.
Weed Seed Destructor and Other Control Methods to be Showcased
AMES, Iowa—Controlling weeds in farm fields is an annual challenge – especially with more weeds becoming resistant to herbicides. Fortunately, producers have a wide range of options to counter weeds, including some creative ways that may not have been employed in the past. At this year’s Farm Progress...
Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 15th, 2022
(Winterset, IA) -- A man wanted in connection to a double murder in Nebraska is captured in Iowa. On Saturday, the bodies of two elderly women were found inside an Omaha home and police say a red car was stolen from the scene. Early Sunday morning, police in West Des Moines spotted a vehicle that matched the description from Omaha police and chased the car all the way to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. Authorities say 27-year-old Gage Walter barricaded himself inside the empty church for several hours before surrendering. West Des Moines Police say Walter is being charged in Iowa for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police.
Fareway Acquires Beloved Iowa Indie
Fareway Stores is expanding its footprint in Iowa by taking over an independent store founded by a pair of Powerball jackpot winners. The Brick Street Market and Café, at 114 Brick Street in Bondurant, Iowa, started by Brian and Mary Lohse in 2014, is now part of the Fareway chain.
Is It Legal To Spread Ashes At the Iowa State Fair?
Watch where you walk at the Iowa State Fair! Animal manure and food that's been dropped are the least of your worries. As an Iowa transplant, I just love going to the Iowa State Fair. This is my second summer in the Hawkeye State and I have always enjoyed my brief visits to the Des Moines Fair.
Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance
Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
Des Moines boy fractures back while using slide at an Urbandale park
URBANDALE, Iowa — A mother is warning other parents to be careful after her son fractured three vertebrae on a slide at an Urbandale park. “It's a really long metal slide, so that just attracted me,” said 12-year-old Ethan Wiese. The Des Moines boy is no longer attracted...
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
One injured in Marion crash
KCRG's Jackie Kennon participated in the 40th annual Governor's Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Wiilie Ray Fairley and crew return from providing meals in Kentucky after flooding. Updated: 4 hours ago. Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids,...
Deep in a Des Moines golf course sits a haunted observatory with a far-out history
The Drake Municipal Observatory is probably the only scientific facility of its kind more familiar to local golfers than local school kids. Since 1921, it’s sat between the green on the 17th hole of Waveland Golf Course and the tee of the 18th. It’s an anomalous presence among the fairways and the nearby tennis courts, like a relic of some alternative version of Des Moines.
Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals
DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class. Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
How many people attended opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Name Of Iowa State University Student Found Dead Has Been Released
(Ames, IA) — The name of the 20-year-old Iowa State University student who was found dead Wednesday has been released. Ames police say Emma Timmer’s body was found at an apartment complex. Investigators say Timmer lived in unit 303 but her body was found in unit 203. W-H-O/T-V...
September 10 – Football Gamewatch – Iowa vs. Iowa St. @ 3:00 pm
The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host a football watch party with their 474-square-foot LED video board in the coming weeks. On Saturday, September 10, the annual Cy-Hawk game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State kicks off at 3:00 pm. Gates at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will open at 2:30 pm. There will be free admission and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the games. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.
