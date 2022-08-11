(Winterset, IA) -- A man wanted in connection to a double murder in Nebraska is captured in Iowa. On Saturday, the bodies of two elderly women were found inside an Omaha home and police say a red car was stolen from the scene. Early Sunday morning, police in West Des Moines spotted a vehicle that matched the description from Omaha police and chased the car all the way to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. Authorities say 27-year-old Gage Walter barricaded himself inside the empty church for several hours before surrendering. West Des Moines Police say Walter is being charged in Iowa for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO