Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Ray Dale Gray, Sr. of Buxton, August 14
Ray Dale Gray, Sr., 92, of Buxton, NC was called home Sunday, August 14, 2022. Ray passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hatteras on September 28, 1929, to the late Rosa Gaskins Gray and Damon Meekins Gray. He was predeceased by his wife, Vandetta...
outerbanksvoice.com
Devin Wayne Williams of Kill Devil Hills, August 12
Devin passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his mother and father on August 12, 2022. On October 19, 2004, Devin was born in Nags Head, NC at The Outer Banks Hospital to Daniel Emilio Williams and Melissa Ann Williams. Devin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Laura Woodruff (Greg Meade); paternal grandmother, Francis Williams; uncle, Michael MacLean (Cher); aunt, Jamie Williams; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
outerbanksvoice.com
Virginia Dare Night to be held at The Lost Colony on August 18 to celebrate Virginia Dare’s 435th Birthday
The Roanoke Island Historical Association (RIHA) is proud to announce the annual Virginia Dare Night on Thursday, August 18th, 2022. Virginia Dare Night commemorates the 435th anniversary of the birth of Virginia Dare, the first English child born in the New World to colonist Eleanor Dare. The Lost Colony continues its long-celebrated tradition of using real babies during the August 18th performance.
outerbanksvoice.com
2022 Cornbread Bake Off at the Currituck Farm Festival
Do you bake the best cornbread in Currituck? Well, let’s find out! Enter your cornbread in the Cornbread Bake Off held during the Currituck Farm Festival from Noon – 4:00 on Oct. 1, 2022. Contest entries are being accepted for adults (18+) as well as three youth age groups (5-8, 9-13, & 14-18). And the best news of all, entry is FREE! Grand and Reserve will be awarded in each age group. A complete list of rules and the entry form for this contest can be found at: https://cornbreadbakeoff.eventbrite.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
outerbanksvoice.com
Premier Outer Banks Concert Series returns
The Outer Banks Forum concert series announces their return with a slate of seven concerts that mix crowd pleasers with eclectic performers for their 2022/23 Season. “When the maestro comes onstage to open our concert series, the conducting baton will truly seem like a magician’s wand,” said David Connaughton president of the Outer Banks Forum. “After our hiatus it is truly magical to have this music again on the OBX.”
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Library’s Fall 2022 Adult Library Enrichment Series begins September 9
The Dare County Library has announced the return of its popular Library Enrichment Series for Adults, which will be offered as hybrid events beginning in September 2022. Programs will primarily be held in the Kill Devil Hills Library meeting room with an option to join virtually via Zoom for those who are unable to attend in person.
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk man arrested for Martin’s Point murder
On the afternoon of Aug. 15, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office released this information on the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting at Martin’s Point around midnight on Aug. 14. On Aug. 14, at approximately 11:54 p.m., the Dare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000...
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Tigger, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
Tigger is 2 years old and a complete love bug. He was surrendered to us with another cat so he gets along great with other feline friends! Tigger was a mostly outdoor cat but has transitioned well to being inside. He loves his toys, and we know he would love you too! Watch this video to learn more about Tigger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
Deadly shooting in Snug Harbor ruled accidental
Deputies were called to the Snug Harbor community around 7:30 p.m. on August 11 for the report of a person who had been shot.
outerbanksvoice.com
Avon water emergency resolved
Update: A Dare County official confirms that the water emergency in Avon has been resolved. The repairs were made shortly after the conservation notice went out on the evening of Aug. 14, and the tower refilled overnight. ******. Dare County asks Avon residents reduce water consumption after leak. (Dare County)
Person killed in accidental shooting in Hertford, N.C.
A person in the Snug Harbor Community was killed in an accidental shooting on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Perquimans County 911 Center received a call 7:32 p.m. that someone been shot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Dare County
Around 11:54 p.m., Dare County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3000 Block of Martins Point Drive in Kitty Hawk, NC, for a report of a person that had been shot.
WITN
Perquimans County accidental shooting leaves one dead
Perquimans County, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call about a person that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS responded to the scene in Snug Harbor and found that an accidental discharge of a weapon resulted in the death of the victim.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake
A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
‘This can’t be real:’ NC mom plans to buy house for her four kids with lottery win
Latoya Banks won with a $5 Super Loteria ticket.
Comments / 0