Ramona, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

High School Sports Ramp Up

This is the second week of high school sports across most of the state, as softball and volleyball continue to ramp up. At Bartlesville High, BHS does not have any varsity events until Tuesday. Bartlesville volleyball will have another Frontier Valley Conference matchup at home Broken Arrow on Tuesday night. Bartlesville is 0-2 with straight-set losses at Bixby and Stillwater to begin the season last week.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sports » Latest News

Meet the Bruins Brings Joy Ahead of Football Season. Custer Stadium at Bartlesville High School was packed with fans, family and friends as coaches and players were celebrated ahead of the upcoming football season Friday evening. Meet the Bruins offered fans the chance to see the teams from first grade...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Ramona, OK
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Swanstrom defeats Musi to win 2022 NPK Tulsa

Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Justin Swanstrom won on Saturday. However, according to online posts, there will be no points awarded for this race. Swanstrom defeated Lizzy Musi in the final round at Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He will remain in fourth place despite the win. There...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education to Review Enrollment Numbers at its Monday Evening Meeting

On the first day of classes at Bartleville Public Schools, the number of students enrolled this year increased by 125. Bartlesville Superintendent of Schools, Chuck McCauley, told Bartlesville Radio that it might take a few days in order to get the most accurate count. The preliminary numbers will be presented at tonight's Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting at 5:30 pm at the Education Service Center, 1100 South Jennings Avenue, in Bartlesville.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 08/13 – Janet Anderson Mullins

Janet Anderson Mullins, age 64, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, formerly of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. There will be no funeral or burial service. Janet had spent most of her career in the hospitality industry and loved being around people. She enjoyed...
News On 6

Constant Road Construction Causing Headaches For Some Owasso Drivers

Several road and highway projects in Owasso have been causing a headache for drivers recently. "I guess I'm just used to the orange cones ... it should be our state symbol, it's everywhere you go,” says Mike Henson. He’s lived in Owasso for 14 years and says he's seen...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP

Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
GRADY COUNTY, OK

