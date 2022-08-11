Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
High School Sports Ramp Up
This is the second week of high school sports across most of the state, as softball and volleyball continue to ramp up. At Bartlesville High, BHS does not have any varsity events until Tuesday. Bartlesville volleyball will have another Frontier Valley Conference matchup at home Broken Arrow on Tuesday night. Bartlesville is 0-2 with straight-set losses at Bixby and Stillwater to begin the season last week.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sports » Latest News
Meet the Bruins Brings Joy Ahead of Football Season. Custer Stadium at Bartlesville High School was packed with fans, family and friends as coaches and players were celebrated ahead of the upcoming football season Friday evening. Meet the Bruins offered fans the chance to see the teams from first grade...
Tulsa National Little League Team celebrated by Academy
Academy and the Tulsa Drillers hosted this shopping spree as a way to show the team that being a good player means more than winning games.
Tulsa Little League Team Rewarded For Show Of Sportsmanship
The Tulsa National Little League team put a smile on peoples hearts this week and taught a lesson in humanity. As News On 6's Dan Hawk shows us, that lesson was rewarded on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecapitalsportsreport.com
Swanstrom defeats Musi to win 2022 NPK Tulsa
Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Justin Swanstrom won on Saturday. However, according to online posts, there will be no points awarded for this race. Swanstrom defeated Lizzy Musi in the final round at Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He will remain in fourth place despite the win. There...
Coffeyville police seek Cincinnati Reds fans for significant theft
Two Cincinnati Reds fans are on the loose after committing what police say was a 'significant theft'.
thechronicle.news
Michael Total: What Oklahoma Metropolis can educate Tulsa about shedding | Native Information
On a Wednesday afternoon in late October 1991, Mayor Ron Norick was enjoying golf when he obtained a telephone name from the CEO of United Airways. Oklahoma Metropolis was certainly one of three finalists for a $1 billion upkeep facility, a mission that dozens of cities nationwide, together with Tulsa, had initially sought. Now the corporate had decided.
BAFA welcomes new students ahead of first day
Broken Arrow Public Schools is holding its first ever Tiger Camp for incoming freshmen ahead of the district's first day of school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Road closed after semi carrying liquid cranberries rolls over
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has closed the road near I-244 northbound on the ramp to go US-412 westbound after a semi and trailer rolled over, according to OHP. OHP said the semi was loaded with liquid cranberries. They also said Oklahoma Department of Transportation and a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education to Review Enrollment Numbers at its Monday Evening Meeting
On the first day of classes at Bartleville Public Schools, the number of students enrolled this year increased by 125. Bartlesville Superintendent of Schools, Chuck McCauley, told Bartlesville Radio that it might take a few days in order to get the most accurate count. The preliminary numbers will be presented at tonight's Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting at 5:30 pm at the Education Service Center, 1100 South Jennings Avenue, in Bartlesville.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/13 – Janet Anderson Mullins
Janet Anderson Mullins, age 64, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, formerly of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. There will be no funeral or burial service. Janet had spent most of her career in the hospitality industry and loved being around people. She enjoyed...
Tulsa County home a total loss following fire
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County home is a total loss after a fire broke out on Sunday. Firefighters responded to a home on fire near Southwest Blvd and S. 70th West Ave around 1 p.m. Sand Springs, Berryhill and Sapulpa fire departments responded to the fire. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Construction Project Underway On Tulsa End Of Turner Turnpike
A big construction project is happening on the Tulsa end of the Turner turnpike. The westbound exit from I-44, to Route 66, is switching sides. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live in West Tulsa with the story.
News On 6
Constant Road Construction Causing Headaches For Some Owasso Drivers
Several road and highway projects in Owasso have been causing a headache for drivers recently. "I guess I'm just used to the orange cones ... it should be our state symbol, it's everywhere you go,” says Mike Henson. He’s lived in Owasso for 14 years and says he's seen...
Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant
TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
sapulpatimes.com
This Week in Sapulpa History: The Dreaded Polio Reaches Creek County
This week in history, in 1946, the fear and effects of Polio reached Creek County. Pools closed for the summer, A Boy Scout trip was canceled, the School Board pushed the opening of the new school year back, and a child died all in the same month. The shortened name...
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
News On 6
Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP
Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
kswo.com
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
Tulsa Foundation For Architecture To Give Tunnel Tours
Dozens of people will be seeing a part of Tulsa Saturday that many people may not know exist!. The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving 24 tunnel tours for people to get a glimpse of a moment in history beneath the streets of Tulsa. People will be able to see...
Comments / 1