MySanAntonio
Neches Federal Credit Union to add third Beaumont location
Neches Federal Credit Union's Beaumont customers soon won't need to worry about longer, congested drives just to deposit or withdraw money. The credit union plans to open a new location just off Texas 105 and North Major Drive on the northwest side of town around February 2023, said President and CEO Jason Landry. Construction for the new 5,500 square-foot building, equipped with a teller area, drive thru and other features, will get underway around mid-September.
KFDM-TV
White Linen Night annual event showcases art in Southeast Texas
It was a kind of mecca for art lovers and those just seeking to have a good time Saturday night. The White Linen Night annual event celebrates arts in Southeast Texas. The event took place at the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beaumont. Local artists presented their work,...
'Cajun capital of Texas' | City of Beaumont becoming major tourist destination
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has been making headlines recently as a tourist destination. Texas Monthly says Beaumont shouldn't just be a pitstop, but worthy of a weekend stay. Another publication, Southern Living, has coined the beloved city the "Cajun capital of Texas." Many of these outlets...
Port Arthur News
City leader recognized by state organization for work in Port Arthur public service
A longtime City of Port Arthur recently was recognized in Houston for work in public service, particularly that for the 2020 Census. Cheryl Gibbs, the public information officer for the City of Port Arthur, was recognized July 30 at the PoliChic Engagement Fund Bravery Brunch in Houston. Gibbs was one...
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Hygieostatic bat roost? Orange has one.
Between 1900 and 1910, Dr. Charles A. R. Campbell of San Antonio constructed Hygieostatic Bat Towers, which he designed as part of a program to eradicate, or at least control, malaria by attracting mosquito eating bats. The towers would serve as homes for colonies of bats. The towers were silo-like,...
Planned Water Outage in Lake Charles August 16
On August 12, 2022, the City of Lake Charles reported that on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a temporary water service disruption is scheduled for numerous streets in the area of West Oak Lane where contractors are currently working on a drainage project. The outage is expected to begin at 8:15 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The shut-off is required to allow contractors to perform a water line relocation and the related tie-ins.
hotelnewsresource.com
100 Key Hilton Garden Inn Beaumont, Texas Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the 100-key Hilton Garden Inn Beaumont, located at 3755 Interstate 10, Beaumont, Texas 77705. The property, built in 2007, was purchased by Capital One Hotel Group, based in Spring, Texas, from Epic Hotel Group, based in Sugar Land, Texas. Jack Chen of...
Lake Charles American Press
A grave task: Helping hands clean up, beautify historic Bilbo Cemetery
When the sun rises over Lake Charles Sunday morning, the iconic 23-foot tall Millennium Statue of Jesus Christ that towers over the final resting places of the city’s namesake and earliest settlers will gleam a little brighter. That’s because several dozen volunteers spent their Saturday inside Bilbo Cemetery, pulling...
KPLC TV
I-10 E exit to Hwy 165 reopened
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East Exit 44 to Hwy 165 has reopened following an accident Saturday, according to DOTD.
'It just speaks to the community' : Southeast Texas Circle of Hope held benefit for 3-year-old girl battling leukemia
NEDERLAND, Texas — Members of the Mid-County community gathered Saturday to rally behind a 3-year-old girl who is battling cancer. Madison Jackson was 2 years old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. Those who know Jackson's family said the trips to Houston and chemotherapy treatments are expensive and having a financial strain on the family.
'He said the kids stepped on him' : Mother of Vidor student worried for son, calling for change after claims of bullying
VIDOR, Texas — Research suggests that more than 60% of all students who are bullied do not report it to school officials, according to The National Center for Educational Statistics. Many Southeast Texas students already have or will soon return to school for the 2022-23 school year. What should...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Port Arthur ISD for back to school
PORT ARTHUR — The Morning Show's Tan Radford heads to Port Arthur to check on the back to school experience of kids coming back and some coming for the first time. Tan starts at the Port Arthur bus barn to speak with the director about getting back into the routine, how a shortage of drivers is affecting them, and the expectations of conduct from the students riding the buses.
fox4beaumont.com
Status of Port Neches Riverfront project
PORT NECHES — KFDM has checked on the status of the planned development on the Port Neches Riverfront. Upscale homes are being built but two years after the city approved plans for new businesses, there's no sign of work or progress. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar Williams went to the city...
12newsnow.com
Gulf Coast Health Center holding 8th Annual Community Health Fair Saturday in Port Arthur
Patients without insurance may see a doctor for $30. Sports physicals are $10 without insurance.
4 fires reported in Polk County just west of Corrigan
UPDATE: There are four active fires in Polk County right now. Officials said the TNT fire is 60 acres large and is 50% contained. The 4762 blaze is 50 acres and 50% contained and the gate 6 fire is 100 acres large and 0% contained, said the Texas A&M Forest Service. The 4758 fire is […]
Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie
Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Police in Orange investigating homicide
ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded to a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound at about 9:30 Saturday night in the 100 block of 1st Street. He was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died.
12newsnow.com
Nederland community gathering Saturday to raise money for 3-year-old battling cancer
The benefit for Madison Jackson will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will plenty of entertainment, like live music, auctions and plenty of food.
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 11th, 2022
Deaths – 190 (Was 190 on 08/04/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 11th, 2022:. Brookeland – 5 (Was 5 on 08/04/22) Jasper – 33 (Was 35 on 08/04/22) Kirbyville – 16 (Was 13 on 08/04/22) Buna – 9 (Was 6 on 08/04/22)
Firefighting Aircraft Crashes into Lake Livingston While Fighting Wildfire
LIVINGSTON, TX – At approximately 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston near Huntsville, TX while responding to wildfires in Polk County. In a social media post, the Texas A&M Forest Service says it was requested to assist on multiple new ignitions in the Corrigan, Texas area. The agency mobilized several aircraft to assist with suppression efforts on the fires. The pilot was quickly rescued and taken to shore. The individual is being treated on scene. Our thoughts are with the pilot, their family and friends as well as…
