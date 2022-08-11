Janee Pedesclaux, mother accused of stabbing her two children, to undergo competency evaluation

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— A New Orleans woman appeared in court for the first time following the stabbing of her two young children over the weekend, resulting in the death of her three-year-old daughter. On Thursday, a judge ordered that 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux undergo a mental evaluation prior to her bond hearing.

A doctor with the State of Louisiana will conduct an assessment of Pedesclaux on Friday to determine if she is fit to stand trial. A second examination will be conducted by another doctor at the request of Pedesclaux’s legal counsel.

On Wednesday, August 24, a competency hearing will be held and the doctors’ findings will be presented. Until then, Pedesclaux will be held without bond.

The stabbing happened on Sunday, August 7 when the New Orleans Police say 3-year-old Paris Roberts and her 2-year-old brother, Jay’Ceon, were stabbed at their home in the 9th Ward. Neighbors told WGNO that the children’s father rushed to the home in a desperate effort to save their lives, seen on surveillance video rushing his kids to his truck just before his daughter collapsed to the ground.

The Pedesclaux family released a statemen t following the fatal stabbing, saying in part, “Mental health is a crisis that is affecting every family and ours is no different.”

Pedesclaux faces charges that include second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

