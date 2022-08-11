Read full article on original website
Falling Airplane Part Nearly Kills Officer at Maine State Capitol
An airplane part fell out of the sky and crashed outside the Maine State Capitol building last week, landing with a loud bang and narrowly missing a police officer, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused the 6 to 7 pound metal sleeve to fall, according...
Education Leaders Vote to Raise MCAS Graduation Requirements
The state board of education voted Monday to raise the minimum score that this year's incoming freshman class and at least the four classes that follow will have to attain on the MCAS test in order to graduate high school, a controversial decision that was blasted by teachers union officials and a handful of lawmakers.
Mass. Housing Prices Hit $585K Average. See Greater Boston's Priciest Towns
Rising interest rates can't do much to stop home prices in the Boston area and across Massachusetts from continuing their rise. Median single-family home prices hit $585,000 in July, the highest number ever recorded for the month. That's up 8% from a year ago and 27% from two years ago, according to the Warren Group, which released the state's newest monthly data on Tuesday.
Mass. Shoppers Cash In on Tax-Free Weekend
Sunday is the final day to cash in on the tax holiday in Massachusetts. For many store owners across the Bay State, this weekend is busier than Black Friday. The Retailers Association of Massachusetts says this year, because consumers are cautious about inflation, shoppers are expected to see discounted prices.
Scorching Heat Waves ‘Brutal' for Mass. Tree Farms, Apple Growers
Hopestill Farm owner Richard Robinson is worried he might lose many of the young Christmas trees he grows on his 16-acre Sherborn property after months of brutally hot and dry weather this summer. The 200-year-old farm features a selection of “cut-your-own,” organic Christmas trees that make up roughly a third...
MBTA Shutdown Maps: How Traffic Will Be Impacted During Train Closures
How bad is traffic expected to get during the Orange and Green line shutdowns starting in the next week? Bad enough that the head of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said drivers should avoid downtown Boston entirely, if they can. About 100,000 people take the MBTA Orange Line every day...
Masks Won't Be Required in Mass. Schools This Year, Officials Announce
Massachusetts public health and education officials are not recommending mask mandates, broad-sweeping testing, contact tracing, or test-to-stay testing in schools this coming fall. Officials are urging school district to instead focus their COVID-19 mitigation strategies on vulnerable and symptomatic people this coming school year. The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and...
Boston Facing ‘Severe' Traffic Congestion During Orange Line Shutdown, Officials Warn
The upcoming, unprecedented shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line won't just impact the train's riders, officials warned Monday, it will slow travel on roads across the Boston area as well. "Traffic congestion is expected to be severe," Massachusetts State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said at a news conference, urging subway...
2 Stranded Dolphins Released Off Cape Cod, Making 6 in Last Week
After two dolphins became stranded in waters off Cape Cod Monday, rescuers took part in the fifth and sixth releases in about four days. The International Fund for Animal Welfare said the dolphins were in just one to two feet of water at Point of Rocks in Brewster, Massachusetts, when they were found Monday morning.
New Massachusetts COVID Quarantine Guidelines: What to Do If You Test Positive
New guidelines surrounding COVID protocols have been put into place, with the changes being driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, according to federal health officials. The revised recommendations, announced last week by the Centers for Disease Control...
Sisters on Boston Flight to Florida Rescue Unconscious Woman
A woman who was on a flight from Boston to Florida is safe after two sisters, a local firefighter and nurse, saved her from a diabetic emergency. Sisters Lindsay Byrne and Nicole Kelly were on a Jet Blue flight from Boston to Florida when flight attendants told passengers that a woman was having trouble breathing, and that she had passed out in a bathroom on the plane.
Showers to Roll Through Area Wednesday, But Not Enough to End Drought
The battle over rain is waging in the skies above us. Parched landscape, streams and rivers down to a trickle, fall foliage hanging in the balance – there’s a lot riding on the water. At this critical time, you’d think the guidance (models we use to forecast) would be in cahoots about the storm track and amounts of rain we’re expecting.
