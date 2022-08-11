Even though the Christopher High football team finished 7-6 last season, there is no doubt it represented the greatest season in the program’s history. The Cougars went 4-4 in the ultra-tough Pacific Coast League Gabilan Division, doubling their previous best single-season win total in the A division. Then they knocked off traditional tough programs Palo Alto and Leland in the Central Coast Section playoffs to reach the Division III championship contest, where they fell to Sacred Heart Cathedral.

GILROY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO