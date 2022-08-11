ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gilroy Dispatch

Five fatalities reported in two Aug. 14 collisions on Hwy. 156

Four people traveling on Highway 156 Sunday evening died after their vehicle collided with a big rig truck, according to authorities. The crash occurred about 8:05pm Aug. 14 just west of Fairview Road, says a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The four occupants of a 2014 Tesla who died in the crash were residents of Carmel Valley. Authorities have not released their names.
GILROY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Christopher High football looks to follow up strong 2021 season with another memorable year

Even though the Christopher High football team finished 7-6 last season, there is no doubt it represented the greatest season in the program’s history. The Cougars went 4-4 in the ultra-tough Pacific Coast League Gabilan Division, doubling their previous best single-season win total in the A division. Then they knocked off traditional tough programs Palo Alto and Leland in the Central Coast Section playoffs to reach the Division III championship contest, where they fell to Sacred Heart Cathedral.
GILROY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy