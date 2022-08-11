ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Vehicle fire leads to I-80 lane closure

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska 511 is reporting that as vehicle fire led to the closure of the right lane of the westbound lanes along I-80. The fire is near mile marker 275 just outside of Kearney, and authorities on scene are reporting low visibility and advising drivers to reduce their speed and keep left near the area.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Police investigating a burglary at Wave Pizza Co.

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wave Pizza Company staff are working to recover from a burglary, adding to other hardships already on their plate. The 20+ year old establishment was broken into around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Owner Brent Lindner recalls the moment he found out. “I go in on my...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Sand Hills Express

Vehicle Accident Near Callaway & Structure Fire in Arcadia on Monday 8/15

CALLAWAY – At approximately 10:08 a.m. on Monday, August 15 a vehicle accident on Road 419 and Highway 40 was reported west of Callaway. A passenger was transported to the hospital in an individual vehicle rather than an ambulance. Crews from Callaway and surrounding towns were on the scene. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office reported that the accident occurred on private property.
CALLAWAY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road

KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight Train#Traffic Accident#The Adams County Sheriff
Kearney Hub

Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family

KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Kearney man killed in semi, train crash near Juniata

JUNIATA, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after his semi collided with a train near Juniata. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, Ryan Nemitz, 29, was northbound in a grain truck that was fully loaded when he collided with a westbound Burlington Northern train. Nemitz was pronounced...
JUNIATA, NE
KSNB Local4

Former Hastings public information officer becomes police officer

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Amanda Scott used to be the person the local media went to when there was a question regarding the City of Hastings. From setting up interviews with city officials to clarifying an item on an agenda to heading out to fire calls to help document, she was our go-to person. But that’s changed, but her relationship with the city hasn’t.
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage

KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Pilot safely lanes small airplane northwest of Kearney Friday

KEARNEY — No injuries were reported after a small airplane landed on a rural Buffalo County road Friday afternoon. At 3:57 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane on a county roadway south of East 92nd St. and Avenue N, northwest of Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Custer County Fair 2022 Results

CUSTER COUNTY–The time has come for students to hang up their county fair ribbons and instead reach for backpacks and textbooks. Following this year’s Custer County Fair, Custer County 4-H Aide Colleen Peterson is pleased with how the week unfolded from clothing construction to the livestock auction and everything in between.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Fail to signal leads to huge drug arrest

Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Giltner. A Nebraska State Trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Chao Lee, age 27, and Kou Yong, age 30, both from Madison, Wisconsin, after failing to signal. During the stop, a K-9 detected a presence of a controlled substance within the vehicle.
GILTNER, NE
iheart.com

Grants Awarded To Train Upcoming Nebraska Workers

Two Nebraska companies will receive 2022 "Developing Youth Talent Initiative" grants in a program Governor Pete Ricketts says has impacted over 24,000 students do far. Grantees work with schools to engage middle school students in hands-on career exploration within high-demand fields like IT, manufacturing, engineering, agri-business, and healthcare. The two...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

17-year-olds charged as adults for shooting at GI police officers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two 17-year-old boys face felony charges as adults after shots were fired at Grand Island Police officers Friday. Favion Lara, of Grand Island, faces three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of attempted assault on a police officer, unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, and obstructing a police officer.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy