Michael John Cambre
Michael John Cambre, a resident of Kentwood, La. passed away peacefully on August 8, 2022 at the PAM Specialty Hospital in Hammond, La. He was 69 and a native of Franklin, La. He is survived by two sisters, Kathleen Tarver, Kentwood and Cindy (Mike) Edwards of Alabama. Nieces: Tricia Roberts, Kentwood, Stephanie (Dennis) Beard of Mississippi, Missy (Chris) Cash of Alabama, Jane (Brad) Lathan of Alabama. Nephews: Eric Tarver, Kentwood and Vance Edwards of Alabama. Also 7 great nieces, 3 great nephews, 1 great great niece and 2 great great nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, John E. Cambre, Jr., mother, Jane Black Cambre, brother-in-law, James E. Tarver. Also his life long companion (his dog) Tobe...always at his side. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at St. Helena Catholic Church, Amite, La. during a 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Mark Beard. The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to the doctors and staff at PAM Specialty Hospital of Hammond for the loving and compassionate care given Michael during his stay. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Earnestine T. Lewis
Earnestine Toefield Lewis, 60, resident of Independence, LA, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Services will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Israelite Baptist Church, 12669 Israelite Church Rd., Independence, LA. Visitation 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
Sarah Elizabeth Guillot
Sarah, age 34, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was a native of Hammond, LA. Sarah was loved deeply by her family and will be forever missed. She is survived by her daughter, Madalynn Guillot; son, Ashton “AJ” Guillot; parents, Jay and Susan Guillot; sisters, Meagan Zito (Matt), Alexis Guillot; and grandparents, Elvis Richard and Barbara Guillot.
Betty Jean Smith Batton
Betty Jean Smith Batton, 92, of Bogalusa, LA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Betty was born on October 11, 1929, in Bogalusa, LA to the late Aliwee Fornea Smith and William Henry Smith. She was the first of three daughters growing up in Bogalusa, graduating from Bogalusa High School in 1946. She married her husband of 22 years; James H. Batton and she began a 20-year life in the U.S. Marine Corps with him. Betty and James had two daughters, Sherryl and Janet and enjoyed travelling and living the military life. After James retired from the Marines in 1962, they returned to Bogalusa where she worked side by side with him in their business, Batton Auto Sales, for another 20 years.
Bonnie Ann McElveen Brabham
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at her home. She was born July 4, 1944, in Mt. Hermon, LA and was 78 years of age. She is survived by her 5 children, Paula Hitchcock, Donna Schilling, Terry Stinson, Jerry Stinson and wife Gloria, and Joyce Stinson; sister, Annie Peavy; brother, Truman McElveen and wife Anna; grandchildren, Kelly Coon, Karissa Simpson, Kayla Stinson, Amber Hitchcock, T. J. Stinson, Lucius “Blake” Schilling, Kelsey Schilling, and Tyler “Blaine” Schilling; 21 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Eunice and Wilmer McElveen; sisters, Vergie Fairburn and Gaylon Ray McElveen, and husband Joe McElveen; daughter-in-law, Danielle Myers. Pallbearers will be Matthew Stinson, Skyler Donlave, Blake Schilling, Blaine Schilling, and T. J. Stinson. Visitation at Mt. Hermon United Pentecostal Church from 10:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Friday, August 19, 2022. Services conducted by Pastor Randall Garcia. Interment Mt. Hermon United Pentecostal Church Cemetery, Mt. Hermon, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Nungesser unveils Civil Rights Trail Marker at Robert "Bob" Hicks House in Bogalusa
BOGALUSA, La. – On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism dedicated the seventh marker along the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail. This marker recognizes the Robert “Bob” Hicks House, located at 924 Robert “Bob” Hicks Street in Bogalusa. The Robert “Bob”...
Former standout named new head coach of Southeastern Golf program
HAMMOND, La. – Former Lion standout Lawrence Allan has been named the new head golf coach at Southeastern Louisiana University, SLU Director of Athletics Jay Artigues announced on Monday. Allan’s hire is pending approval of the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors. Allan replaces Jake Narro, who led...
SOCCER: Southeastern falls in exhibition at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team dropped a 4-0 decision at Mississippi State in exhibition Sunday afternoon at MSU Soccer Field. After a tightly-contest opening half, the host Bulldogs posted three goals after half time to secure the shutout victory. Olivia Griffin (seven) and...
Southeastern faculty, staff receive top awards at Convocation
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University opened the 2022-23 academic year Friday (Aug. 12) with its fall convocation that included presentation of the President’s Awards for Excellence, the university’s highest honor for faculty and staff. The event also included announcement of endowed professorships and scholarships, new faculty and...
2022 Southeastern Football Preseason Practice Report No. 4
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team closed out its second week of preseason practice Saturday morning at Strawberry Stadium. SLU brought in referees for Saturday’s practice, giving the Lions a look at how games will be called when the season begins. Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo has been pleased with how his team has been able to “stack good days” as preseason practice has progressed.
FOOTBALL: SLU ranked 16th in AFCA FCS Coaches Preseason poll
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team was ranked No. 16 in the 2022 American Football Coaches Association FCS Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 released by the AFCA Monday. The Lions were previously ranked No. 17 in the Stats Perform preseason FCS top 25 released earlier this...
Troopers arrest suspect in fatal hit and run crash
DENHAM SPRINGS---On August 5, 2022, shortly after 11:30 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a hit and run crash on LA 1019 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland of Denham Springs. The initial investigation revealed...
Slidell Police K-9 dies shortly after catching burglary suspect
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Slidell Police Department Canine Officer, K-9 Kano, passed away (in the line of duty), shortly after apprehending a burglary suspect. At approximately 4:30 am, officers were alerted to a suspicious person on the property of Alliance Bus Group, located in Frank Pichon Drive. Alliance Bus Group has recently been a repeated victim of catalytic converter thefts. As officers arrived, the suspect fled the scene into a nearby patch of woods. Sergeant Morris and K-9 Kano were dispatched to the scene to assist with tracking the suspect.
West Hoffman bridge closed thru Wednesday; more road work planned if rain abates
PONCHATOULA—Rain has once again delayed several road projects across Tangipahoa Parish, forcing at least one road closure on the south end to be extended through the middle of next week. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said heavy rains experienced across the parish this week delayed crews from being able...
