Off-duty officer walking dog struck by vehicle, tracks down suspect and allegedly beat him: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was charged Wednesday with felony battery and vandalism for allegedly assaulting a motorist who he said hit him and his dog and left the scene, police said.

Officer Damian Romero was off-duty and walking his dog July 21 when they were hit, police said. He tracked the vehicle to a nearby apartment complex and confronted the driver.

Romero, 43, is accused of assaulting the man and damaging the vehicle.

According to the charging document, Romero inflicted serious injury to the man and caused at least $400 in damage.

Police said Romero is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Prior BPD news releases indicate Romero was involved in three officer-involved shootings in 2015. The first occurred in March, another in October and the last — in which he didn’t fire his weapon — in December. All three were ruled justified.

Romero is out on $35,000 bail and scheduled for arraignment Aug. 31.

