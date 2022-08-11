ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Off-duty officer walking dog struck by vehicle, tracks down suspect and allegedly beat him: BPD

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dE8Xh_0hDreqqm00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was charged Wednesday with felony battery and vandalism for allegedly assaulting a motorist who he said hit him and his dog and left the scene, police said.

Officer Damian Romero was off-duty and walking his dog July 21 when they were hit, police said. He tracked the vehicle to a nearby apartment complex and confronted the driver.

Romero, 43, is accused of assaulting the man and damaging the vehicle.

According to the charging document, Romero inflicted serious injury to the man and caused at least $400 in damage.

Central Bakersfield slaying an apparent gang hit over drug theft: reports

Police said Romero is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Prior BPD news releases indicate Romero was involved in three officer-involved shootings in 2015. The first occurred in March, another in October and the last — in which he didn’t fire his weapon — in December. All three were ruled justified.

Romero is out on $35,000 bail and scheduled for arraignment Aug. 31.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 12

Bill Satterfield
4d ago

What the heck, give the officer a metal, he found the hit and run driver. This world is upside down. The criminal gets off and the good guy gets arrested. What’s the driver name . You publish the officer’s name

Reply(5)
24
DEE!!!!!
3d ago

even a police officer knows the cops aren't going to do anything, so he took it upon himself to do it can't blame the man

Reply
7
Manuel Gonzales
4d ago

This is ridicules, he did what most of us would have done regardless of our jobs!

Reply(1)
20
Related
Bakersfield Californian

BPD officers arrest assault suspect after shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of assault after a confrontation with an officer outside a home where he was believed to be trespassing, according to a BPD news release. BPD officers reported finding Martiniano Jimenez, 35, of Bakersfield, attempting to force entry into a home in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman killed in Vagabond Inn shooting, man arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Sunday evening that killed a woman and injured a man at the Vagabond Inn in south Bakersfield. Vicente Williams, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, police said. He’s due in court Wednesday. The shooting happened at about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man allegedly beat mom to death with baseball bat: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with killing his mother in 2020 allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a baseball bat, a court filing says. James Lee Glass Jr., 46, appeared in court Monday where his arraignment on a murder charge was postponed to Aug. 22. He’s held without bail. According to a probable […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Woman killed in 1st Street shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman fatally shot last week in Central Bakersfield has been identified. Christine Patrice Medina, 37, died at the scene of the Friday evening shooting on 1st Street, north of Brundage Lane and west of H Street, according to coroner’s officials. Police on Saturday arrested Glenn Jones, 54, on suspicion of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Schools placed on lockdown after alleged armed robbery, KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged armed robbery in Lamont at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Monday which put surrounding schools on lockdown, according to KCSO. Alicante and Lamont elementary schools were placed on lock down after the vehicle used in an alleged armed robbery was found […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Two men arrested on suspicion of drug sales, Delano PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Delano Police Department arrested two men on suspicion of suspected methamphetamine sales in two separate traffic stops on Aug. 11 at approximately 3 p.m., according to the department. The two men suspected are Miguel Ontiveros Somera, 36, and Miguel Oropeza Quiroz, 32, according to the department. Both men were arrested and […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Man arrested in connection to 1st Street killing of woman: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on 1st Street in central Bakersfield, according to police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Glenn Jones, 54, for his alleged role in the killing of a woman Friday on 1st Street near Holtby Road. Officers were called to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpd#Vandalism#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Second arrest made in connection to death of Lake Isabella baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second arrest was made in connection to the death of a Lake Isabella baby that happened in January, according to inmate records. Inmate records show Jeffrey Sullins, 30, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning. He has been charged with second-degree murder, willful cruelty to a child, and assault of […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Police fire at man armed with rock in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer shot at but missed a man armed with a rock who allegedly tried to break into a southwest Bakersfield home Monday morning. Martiano Jimenez, 35, was taken into custody with the use of a Taser, Bakersfield police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said. Police were called at about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Victim of deadly July stabbing identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead in July on the side of the road in the Arvin area died from multiple stab wounds and his death is a homicide, coroner’s officials said Monday. Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco was found dead the evening of July 22 on the shoulder of […]
ARVIN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGET

Man gets 25 to life in 2018 torture-slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who participated in the 2018 torture-killing of a man whose body was found in a burning pickup was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in prison. Seantazz Thomason, 26, was found guilty last month of torture, murder, kidnapping and second-degree robbery. Co-defendant Gerrell Hasley Jr, 38,. was also […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 people wounded in Vagabond Inn shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were shot and suffered major injuries in a shooting Sunday evening at a south Bakersfield motel, police said. Emergency crews were called to the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to police, witnesses told officers a man shot two people at the motel and ran […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

San Francisco man killed near Comanche Drive identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was found dead near Lamont last month. Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco, was identified as the man killed on Buena Vista Boulevard west of North Comanche Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Valle was found dead at the scene, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

KCSO warns of thieves posing as deputies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of thieves posing as deputies. KCSO posted on its Facebook page over the weekend that it had received reports of armed robberies in the Taft area. Officials said the thieves were wearing tan uniforms with a gold star badge. They reportedly took money […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 DUI arrests, 31 vehicles impounded in south Bakersfield checkpoint: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and 31 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in south Bakersfield, according to police. The department said officers conducted the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 1900 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theavtimes.com

Kern County woman reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Lancaster area. Ronnetta Martin, who resides in Kern County, was last seen on Aug. 8 at around 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. A more precise description of where Martin was last seen was not available.
LANCASTER, CA
KGET

Motorcyclist listed as critical following Morning Dr. crash

BAKERSFELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash that severely injured a motorcyclist Friday night in east Bakersfield. Bakersfield police said officers were called to Morning Drive just south of Highway 178 just before 11 p.m. for a motorcycle crash. A man riding the motorcycle lost control […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy