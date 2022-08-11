Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Mel Tucker breaks down first scrimmage and ‘huge week’ of fall camp
EAST LANSING – A little more than a week after starting fall camp, Michigan State checked off a notable step. That came on Saturday when the Spartans had their first scrimmage. “I liked what I saw,” coach Mel Tucker said after practice on Monday. “We had guys really competing...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jalen Berger eager to return to field after departure from Wisconsin
EAST LANSING – As a true freshman at Wisconsin in 2020, Jalen Berger established himself as a promising Big Ten running back by rushing for five yards per carry and leading the Badgers in rushing on the season. During Michigan State’s first fall camp scrimmage this past weekend, Berger...
MLive.com
Michigan State RB transfer Jarek Broussard looks to build on success after reuniting with Mel Tucker
EAST LANSING – Jarek Broussard’s first two seasons at Colorado were extremely challenging. Two ACL surgeries led to zero games played. The running back believes there were two different ways to approach the difficulty – feel sorry for himself or focus on what he can do next.
MLive.com
After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas
Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Why two Michigan State linebackers entered the transfer portal but didn’t leave
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s linebackers room has the typical mix of veterans, newcomers and – typical of Michigan State – a pair of highly regarded incoming transfer. But it also has two players who fit into a different, unique category: those who entered the portal,...
MLive.com
Michigan State-bound tennis star takes 3rd place at nation’s top junior tournament
KALAMAZOO, MI – In front of friends, family and a raucous group of Spartan supporters, future Michigan State tennis player Ozan Baris capped a memorable run Sunday in the USTA Boys Nationals at Kalamazoo College’s Stowe Stadium. The Okemos resident, who was born in Kalamazoo, took third place...
MLive.com
East Jackson has low numbers, but veteran players at multiple positions
EAST JACKSON -- The East Jackson football team rolls into the 2022 season with about 20 to 25 players set to play varsity with fewer than 20 on the junior varsity. “We’re light in numbers, but the players we have are bought in,” coach Joe Niehaus said. “They’re getting after it. The execution has been really solid so far.”
MLive.com
Michigan golfer makes history, falls short in U.S. Amateur final
No Wolverine had reached even the Elite Eight of the U.S. Women’s Amateur. Monet Chun went all the way to the finals before losing on Sunday (Aug. 14) to Saki Baba in a 36-hole match at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington, on Sunday. Chun, who will be a...
RELATED PEOPLE
WILX-TV
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business has resigned amidst allegations of misconduct. According to school officials, Dr. Sanjay Gupta submitted a letter of resignation to Michigan State University (MSU) on Friday. It was accepted, ending his seven-year run as the Dean of that institution.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan man sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding MSU
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lansing pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding Michigan State University of $1.2 million for compounded drug prescriptions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daniel Brown, of Dimondale, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert J....
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan
During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
DNR confirms invasive spotted lanternfly in Michigan; here's what you should do if you see one
State officials are concerned Michigan’s grape industry could be negatively impacted after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed the invasive spotted lanternfly in Oakland County last week.
Comments / 0