University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Hiring event planned to fill nursing positions at County hospital
The Riverside University Health System is seeking to expand its nursing staff at the Moreno Valley medical campus and will hold a virtual hiring event later this month, offering a range of benefits to prospects, according to officials. The Aug. 24 online recruitment event will run from noon to 4 p.m., with registrations required at:https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/riverside/ruhsjobs/jobs/3661689/hiring-event-registered-nurse-ii-iii-riverside-university-health-system. The post Hiring event planned to fill nursing positions at County hospital appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley to hold state of city
Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez will deliver Moreno Valley’s annual state of the city address Aug. 18. Gutierrez will speak of the city’s accomplishments in the past year and its plans for the future, according to a statement on the city’s website. “As we go through life, we inevitably...
recordgazette.net
Delinquent weeds, waste and sewer fees heading to county auditor's tax rolls
More than $776,000 in delinquent Beaumont sewer bills are destined for county’s property tax rolls, as the city’s municipal code and health and safety codes authorize the city to put such accounts onto the tax rolls after being subject to a public hearing. Most of those accounts are...
fullertonobserver.com
Senior Residents Face 30% Rent Increase
Ventana, a 95-unit low-income seniors’ community located at 345 Commonwealth Ave. in Fullerton may no longer be affordable to many current residents. Richman Property Services, which manages the complex for the Richman Group developers of the property, sent notice to tenants of a 30% rent increase beginning November. At the same time utility costs paid separately by the tenants are also going up.
Newsom names former LA mayor and rival as California 'infrastructure czar'
LOS ANGELES -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects.These days, the two are more friends than frenemies.RELATED: Newsom proposes billions to boost California water supplyNewsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of "infrastructure czar," an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state."Money is not our problem anymore," the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1...
iecn.com
Carousel Mall redevelopment in San Bernardino moving forward
Two recent high-profile actions by the San Bernardino City Council have signaled that progress continues to occur in the redevelopment of the 43-acre Carousel Mall site, a project envisioned to revitalize San Bernardino’s downtown. This activity has also spiked interest in other downtown properties. On August 3rd, the City...
z1077fm.com
COUNTY ASKING RESIDENTS FOR SHORT TERM RENTAL FEEDBACK
The county is looking for YOUR opinion regarding short term rentals – assignment reporter Robert Haydon is here to let you know how you can be heard. Some residents are receiving a postcard from the San Bernardino Land Use Services office, with a survey asking for their feedback regarding short term rentals and their impact on the neighborhoods they live in. The online survey specifically asks about resident’s level of concern over the noise, traffic and trash in neighborhoods with STR’s, – as well as larger issues such as the supply of long-term rentals and the impact that these businesses have on a loss of neighborhood feeling and familiarity.
Public school enrollment is declining statewide. Here's how SoCal districts are responding
Last year, the number of students enrolled in public school dropped by more than 110,000, the second largest one-year decrease in over a decade. Reasons include declining birth rates, migration, as well as shifts to private and home education.
menifee247.com
Groundbreaking held for 330-acre Legado community
MENIFEE -- City of Menifee officials, community leaders, and representatives from Newport Pacific Land and IHP Capital Partners joined together Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Menifee’s newest master-planned community, Legado. The 330-acre Legado community will include 1,000 new homes with an exciting array of design choices and numerous...
davisvanguard.org
DUI Felony Reduced to Misdemeanor by Judge because Injuries ‘Limited’
RIVERSIDE, CA – The preliminary hearing for a man—because the charge is now a misdemeanor the Vanguard redacted his name—in Riverside County Superior Court this week resulted in his charges reduced from felony level DUI (driving under the influence) that resulted in a collision to a misdemeanor because there were no serious injuries.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles probation failed to oversee gang member prior to police murders
A violent gang member who killed two police officers was off the radar of Los Angeles County probation officers for 16 months, despite his resume meaning he required supervision, records show. District Attorney George Gascon had given Justin Flores a plea bargain last year in a gun case that resulted...
Fontana Herald News
Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Cookoff is planned in Fontana
The 7th Annual “UNITY in commUNITY” Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Cookoff will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana. The event will be hosted by the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, Fontana Police...
Fontana Herald News
Two persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 13
Two persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 13, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Traffic Unit conducted the checkpoint in the eastbound lanes of Baseline east of S. Heritage Circle. A total of 2,007 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and of those, 49 were...
iebusinessdaily.com
Merger of SB water company is official
The merger of an Inland Empire company that distributes water and waste-water products with a business in the midwest has been completed. St. Louis-based Core & Main, which distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, has purchased Inland Water Works Supply Co. in San Bernardino, according to a statement released this week.
Newsom taps Villaraigosa for senior role
The former Los Angeles mayor will be a transportation czar for his one-time rival.
Norco, CA real estate market update
In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Norco, California, which is located in Riverside county. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of August 8, 2022. Currently there are 51 single family residence homes for sale in Norco, CA. They are selling between $550,00- $2,299,000.
crimevoice.com
San Bernardino County man arraigned on 39 felony counts in alleged “paper collision” fraud ring
A San Bernardino County man has been arraigned on 39 felony counts relating to alleged insurance fraud. 30-year-old Branden Heywood of Chino is reportedly accused of acting as ring leader of an operation in which he and others allegedly falsified injury documents and fraudulently collected over $80,000 in insurance payments.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
California Confirms an EIA Case
California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
Fontana Herald News
Thirty suspects are arrested on felony charges during gang sweep in San Bernardino
Thirty suspects were arrested on felony charges during a gang sweep in San Bernardino on Aug. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The multi-agency SMASH (San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums) operation included deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Highland Station, as well as officers from several different agencies including the Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Fontana School Police, Colton, Montclair, and Upland police departments. In total, more than 80 officers converged in San Bernardino to assist with this operation.
