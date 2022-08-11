The county is looking for YOUR opinion regarding short term rentals – assignment reporter Robert Haydon is here to let you know how you can be heard. Some residents are receiving a postcard from the San Bernardino Land Use Services office, with a survey asking for their feedback regarding short term rentals and their impact on the neighborhoods they live in. The online survey specifically asks about resident’s level of concern over the noise, traffic and trash in neighborhoods with STR’s, – as well as larger issues such as the supply of long-term rentals and the impact that these businesses have on a loss of neighborhood feeling and familiarity.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO