Fontana, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Hiring event planned to fill nursing positions at County hospital

The Riverside University Health System is seeking to expand its nursing staff at the Moreno Valley medical campus and will hold a virtual hiring event later this month, offering a range of benefits to prospects, according to officials.   The Aug. 24 online recruitment event will run from noon to 4 p.m., with registrations required at:https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/riverside/ruhsjobs/jobs/3661689/hiring-event-registered-nurse-ii-iii-riverside-university-health-system. The post  Hiring event planned to fill nursing positions at County hospital appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley to hold state of city

Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez will deliver Moreno Valley’s annual state of the city address Aug. 18. Gutierrez will speak of the city’s accomplishments in the past year and its plans for the future, according to a statement on the city’s website. “As we go through life, we inevitably...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Senior Residents Face 30% Rent Increase

Ventana, a 95-unit low-income seniors’ community located at 345 Commonwealth Ave. in Fullerton may no longer be affordable to many current residents. Richman Property Services, which manages the complex for the Richman Group developers of the property, sent notice to tenants of a 30% rent increase beginning November. At the same time utility costs paid separately by the tenants are also going up.
FULLERTON, CA
Fontana, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Fontana, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom names former LA mayor and rival as California 'infrastructure czar'

LOS ANGELES --  California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects.These days, the two are more friends than frenemies.RELATED: Newsom proposes billions to boost California water supplyNewsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of "infrastructure czar," an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state."Money is not our problem anymore," the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iecn.com

Carousel Mall redevelopment in San Bernardino moving forward

Two recent high-profile actions by the San Bernardino City Council have signaled that progress continues to occur in the redevelopment of the 43-acre Carousel Mall site, a project envisioned to revitalize San Bernardino’s downtown. This activity has also spiked interest in other downtown properties. On August 3rd, the City...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
z1077fm.com

COUNTY ASKING RESIDENTS FOR SHORT TERM RENTAL FEEDBACK

The county is looking for YOUR opinion regarding short term rentals – assignment reporter Robert Haydon is here to let you know how you can be heard. Some residents are receiving a postcard from the San Bernardino Land Use Services office, with a survey asking for their feedback regarding short term rentals and their impact on the neighborhoods they live in. The online survey specifically asks about resident’s level of concern over the noise, traffic and trash in neighborhoods with STR’s, – as well as larger issues such as the supply of long-term rentals and the impact that these businesses have on a loss of neighborhood feeling and familiarity.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Person
Jesus
Person
John B
menifee247.com

Groundbreaking held for 330-acre Legado community

MENIFEE -- City of Menifee officials, community leaders, and representatives from Newport Pacific Land and IHP Capital Partners joined together Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Menifee’s newest master-planned community, Legado. The 330-acre Legado community will include 1,000 new homes with an exciting array of design choices and numerous...
MENIFEE, CA
davisvanguard.org

DUI Felony Reduced to Misdemeanor by Judge because Injuries ‘Limited’

RIVERSIDE, CA – The preliminary hearing for a man—because the charge is now a misdemeanor the Vanguard redacted his name—in Riverside County Superior Court this week resulted in his charges reduced from felony level DUI (driving under the influence) that resulted in a collision to a misdemeanor because there were no serious injuries.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Cookoff is planned in Fontana

The 7th Annual “UNITY in commUNITY” Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Cookoff will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana. The event will be hosted by the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, Fontana Police...
FONTANA, CA
#City Council#City Treasurer#Mayor#Election Local
Fontana Herald News

Two persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 13

Two persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 13, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Traffic Unit conducted the checkpoint in the eastbound lanes of Baseline east of S. Heritage Circle. A total of 2,007 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and of those, 49 were...
FONTANA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Merger of SB water company is official

The merger of an Inland Empire company that distributes water and waste-water products with a business in the midwest has been completed. St. Louis-based Core & Main, which distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, has purchased Inland Water Works Supply Co. in San Bernardino, according to a statement released this week.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Suzy Valentin Realtor

Norco, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Norco, California, which is located in Riverside county. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of August 8, 2022. Currently there are 51 single family residence homes for sale in Norco, CA. They are selling between $550,00- $2,299,000.
NORCO, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
practicalhorsemanmag.com

California Confirms an EIA Case

California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

Thirty suspects are arrested on felony charges during gang sweep in San Bernardino

Thirty suspects were arrested on felony charges during a gang sweep in San Bernardino on Aug. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The multi-agency SMASH (San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums) operation included deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Highland Station, as well as officers from several different agencies including the Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Fontana School Police, Colton, Montclair, and Upland police departments. In total, more than 80 officers converged in San Bernardino to assist with this operation.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

