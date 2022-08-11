ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bleacher Report

Bronny James' Poster Dunk on Euro Tour Celebrated by LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell

Bronny James is still a few years away from the NBA, but the clamor to get him into the Slam Dunk Contest might already be beginning. Representing California Basketball Club in an exhibition, the 17-year-old delivered a thunderous right-handed jam on a member of the U18 French Select squad. Utah...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade with Jaylen Brown Seen as 'Unofficial Front-Runner'

The Boston Celtics are reportedly the "unofficial front-runner" to land Kevin Durant. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported league executives view the Celtics' plan to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of talks as the best offer on the table. According to Amick, Boston's offer sets a baseline expectation of opposing teams offering the Brooklyn Nets at least their second-best player in return for Durant.
Bleacher Report

Report: Kevin Durant, Nets vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans Scheduled for Oct. 19

If Kevin Durant remains a Brooklyn Net, he'll open the 2022-23 season against Zion Williamson. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Nets are set to open their regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 19. The game should also mark Zion Williamson's return to the floor after missing the entire 2021-22 campaign with a foot injury.
Bleacher Report

Draymond Green, Hazel Renee Get Married; Stephen Curry, LeBron James, More Attend

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and actress Hazel Renee were married over the weekend. As one would expect, it was a star-studded affair. Draymond’s wedding celebration had a stacked guest list 🎉<br><br>[via <a href="https://twitter.com/juanonjuan10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@juanonjuan10</a>] <a href="https://t.co/qb6xsfk9oU">pic.twitter.com/qb6xsfk9oU</a>. Overtime @overtime. LeBron and Mav Carter having a great time at...
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kevin Durant Denies Retirement Rumors: 'S--t Is Comical at This Point'

Kevin Durant's name has been in the headlines for much of the NBA's offseason, but the next headline won't be announcing his retirement. "I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it's anyone out there that'll listen, I don't plan on retiring anytime soon," Durant tweeted. "S--t is comical at this point."
Bleacher Report

Carmelo Anthony to Be Subject of 'Seven' Docuseries; Will Chronicle NBA Career, Life

Ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony will be getting the docuseries treatment. Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reported Anthony will be the subject of a four-part program called Seven, a reference to his jersey number for a long stretch of his NBA career. Per Andreeva, the series "will chronicle the life and career" and...
Bleacher Report

NBA Won't Play Games on Election Day During 2022-23 Season to Encourage Fans to Vote

The NBA announced Tuesday it won't schedule games on Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022, in line with the league's "focus on promoting civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections." "Over the next few months, teams will distribute information on their state's voting...
Bleacher Report

Liz Cambage Stepping Away from WNBA 'For the Time Being' After Exit from Sparks

Liz Cambage announced in an Instagram post Monday that she will step away from the WNBA "for the time being" after leaving the Los Angeles Sparks. "Playing for the Sparks was a dream come true and I'm honored to have shared the court with such amazing ladies for as long as we did. I'm sorry to have left abruptly and I wish it would have ended on a different note. I've decided to step away from the league for the time being and I'm hopeful that the WNBA will do their part in creating safer environments and a stronger support system for their players. While I'll miss rocking the purple and gold, I'll be taking this time to focus on my healing and personal growth before providing clarification on past rumors. Thank you to all my supporters, family and friends for all the love and light you continue to surround me with."
Bleacher Report

2022-23 NBA Regular-Season Schedule Reportedly Will Be Released Wednesday

Basketball fans who are eagerly anticipating the start of the NBA season will reportedly receive some clarity later this week. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the league is planning to release the full 2022-23 regular-season schedule on Wednesday. On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the...
Bleacher Report

50 Cent Reveals How He, Floyd Mayweather Ended Feud in 'Breakfast Club' Interview

The long-standing feud between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and hip hop star 50 Cent has apparently come to an end. According to TMZ Sports, 50 Cent revealed during an appearance on The Breakfast Club that he made amends with Mayweather at a comedy show earlier this year. He said when he apologized to Mayweather, the 50-0 boxer responded, "What took you so long?"
