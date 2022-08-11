Remy Ma, Rapsody Celebrate Hip-Hop Culture In DJ Premier's 'Remy Rap' Video

Photo: KRUSOU

Remy Ma and Rapsody have come together to pay homage to Hip-Hop culture by starring in the first visual off DJ Premier and Mass Appeals' new EP.



In honor of Hip-Hop's 49th birthday , August 11, Remy and Rap team up in the official video for "Remy Rap." In the visuals directed by Maya Table, the Bronx native flaunts her ferocious lyrics while rocking several fresh looks. At one point in the video, she calls upon her husband Papoose to pop up after she while raps, "Every time I spit some shit, they saying that it's really Pap'/Claim I can't make a song but actually that's really cap."

Rapsody also comes through with some cold bars and sports some dope "Rock The Bells" earrings. Both Rap and Remy post up in various places in Hip-Hop's birthplace while Preemo does what he does best on the turntables. The entire video is a dedication to the '90s era of Hip-hop from the black-and-white scenes down to the array of Cuban links and bucket hats.



"Remy Rap" is one of several songs featured on DJ Premier and Mass Appeals' Hip Hop 50 Vol. 1 . The EP, which is produced entirely by Preemo, also features contributions from Lil Wayne, Slick Rick, Joey Bada$$, Run The Jewels and Nas. It's the first of many EP's that will be released leading up to Hip-Hop's 50th birthday next year. The other projects will be executively produced by other legendary producers like Swizz Beatz , Mustard , The-Dream , Mike WiLL Made-It , No I.D., Hit-Boy , Take A Daytrip, and Tainy .



Watch the official video for "Remy Rap" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE