Kansas Jayhawks Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Tech

A look at a few Jayhawk defenders that could make life difficult for the Red Raider offense.

In their matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks last season, the Texas Tech Red Raiders' offense had no trouble moving the ball up and down the field. In the Red Raiders 41-14 blowout win over the Jayhawks they put up a whopping 438 yards of total offense.

This was not an uncommon occurrence for the Jayhawk defense, who allowed points and yards in bunches last season. The Jayhawk defense was the second worst defense in FBS in terms of points allowed, allowing 42.2 points per game, while also giving up 487.4 yards of total offense per game.

Simply put, the Jayhawk defense was not very good in 2021 and if they want any hope of improving in 2022, the defense will play a big part in doing so. They do return five starters on defense which could see the defense take a step forward this season.

This week here at RedRaiderReview.com we have been providing an in-depth look at the Kansas Jayhawks as a part of our way-too-early season preview. First, we looked at impact players offensively and how they could give the Red Raider defense issues.

Now, we will take a look at some impact defenders for the Jayhawk defense that will look to make life difficult for the Red Raider offense.

Safety Kenny Logan Jr.

The Jayhawks' leading tackler from the 2021 season will once again suit up for Kansas in 2022. Safety Kenny Logan Jr. led the Jayhawks last season with 110 total tackles, 79 of which were solo. A Jayhawk defense that struggled mightily throughout the season will need all the help they can get and Logan Jr. returning is a big step in the right direction for Kansas.

Linebacker Rich Miller

The Jayhawks' second leading tackler also returns for the 2022 season in linebacker Rich Miller. In his first season after transferring from Buffalo, Miller instantly became an instrumental member of the Kansas defense. He would rack up 79 total tackles, including 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. If Miller can replicate his success in second season as a Jayhawk, this could be an improved Kansas defense.

Cornerback Jacobee Bryant

In his first collegiate action for the Jayhawks, cornerback Jacobee Bryant showed flashes of being a premier corner. Appearing in only eight games for the Jayhawks last season, Bryant led the team with two interceptions, one of which he would return for a pick six. Bryant would also add 22 total tackles from the corner position, and should he continue to improve in his second season then the Jayhawks have a potential shutdown corner on their hands.

