Waterloo high schoolers will no longer have access to cell phones during class

By By Lauren Henning
 5 days ago

The Waterloo School District will now require its high school students to lock away or turn over their cell phones during the 2022-23 school year, in an effort to limit classroom distractions.

While the middle and intermediate schools already had a similar policy in place that requires them to keep their devices in their locker, the high school’s policy was less explicit.

High school building principal Shawn Bartelt said it was time for the high school’s policy to be cleared up. During class time, all personal technology, including phones and listening devices, will have to be kept in lockers or a classroom phone caddy.

“We have a block schedule so students can’t access them for the full 88 minutes of the block and during our flex time at the end of the school day,” Bartelt explained in an email. “Students can access personal electronic devices before school, during passing time, lunch, and after school.”

The move comes after staff reported seeing a decrease in student engagement at the hands of personal technology, something Bartelt said was discussed at length during staff meetings.

Initially the measure included smart watches as well, but board members Sara Cummings and Susan Quamme raised concerns that the policy was going too far during an Aug. 1 meeting, since watches can be used to track various health data throughout the day.

The handbook change was approved by the board, with watches ultimately being permitted except in testing situations.

“We hope that students become more engaged in class as they won’t be distracted by an electronic device or listening to music during instructional time,” Bartelt said. “We want all students to be successful in the classroom and removing the barrier of a distraction will hopefully improve overall student learning and achievement.”

All students, Bartelt added, have laptops that are able to access everything needed during classes.

Waterloo, WI
