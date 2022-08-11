ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

State police locate missing 14-year-old Jenna Perlick

By CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing 14-year-old girl from Elizabeth Township.

Jenna Perlick has been located and safe, Pennsylvania State Police said on Twitter on Thursday.

Police previously said she was seen with a man in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu with Maryland registration 6DJ2172. Law enforcement told KDKA-TV that the vehicle was found by state police in Butler County with an adult man.

It is not clear where the teenager was found or if anyone is facing charges.

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
