State police locate missing 14-year-old Jenna Perlick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing 14-year-old girl from Elizabeth Township.

Jenna Perlick has been located and safe, Pennsylvania State Police said on Twitter on Thursday.

Police previously said she was seen with a man in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu with Maryland registration 6DJ2172. Law enforcement told KDKA-TV that the vehicle was found by state police in Butler County with an adult man.

It is not clear where the teenager was found or if anyone is facing charges.