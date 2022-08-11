Read full article on original website
Eighteen Hole Putting Course Is Newest Delaware County Attraction
The Little Bear Golf Club held a grand opening event recently for its new 18 hole putting course and Bar & Grill. While these are wonderful additions to the list of attractions in Delaware County, there’s more coming in the form of a full par three golf course. That course will be opening sometime this fall.
myfox28columbus.com
Frankie the Asian Elephant celebrates 1st birthday with bubble party at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is throwing one of its elephants a bubble-themed birthday party Tuesday!. Frankie is an Asian elephant calf who loves bubbles and is eager to celebrate his special day. His party was previously scheduled for June 16, his actual birthday, but...
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
columbusunderground.com
Whimsical Suspended Sculptures Find Permanent Place in Schiller Park
The suspended sculptures that were on temporary view and located in several locations throughout Columbus were so popular that once their time was up, many were asking how a permanent collection could be added to Schiller Park. “Suspension: Balancing Art, Nature, and Culture,” a traveling sculpture series by Polish painter...
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.
Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Still searching for Downtown: “Ideas considered for Downtown plan”
Only in Columbus, Ohio, can “ideas [be] considered for Downtown plan” without confronting the physical reality or the history of downtown. That, of course, is the Columbus Way. Historical and physical reality, including concrete, cannot interfere with fantasy or selling and buying. If I didn’t know better, I...
myfox28columbus.com
Festival Latino back in person after COVID hiatus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Festival Latino returns this year and it's bigger than ever before. The festival has been on hiatus for the last two years because of the pandemic. This year, marks the 25th anniversary and organizers tell us it’s extra special. Victor Zancudo is from Venezuela...
WLWT 5
Watch: Ohio retirement home surprises resident and lifelong Reds fan with tickets to game
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A resident at an assisted living facility who is a lifelong Reds fan will get to live out his dream of going to a game. The Oaks at Northpointe in Zanesville surprised one of their residents, Ted Zakany, with tickets to an upcoming game. They posted...
614now.com
Beloved block-party style festival in Clintonville returns after two-year hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, CrestFest is back. The popular event will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 on Crestview Road in southern Clintonville. Now in its 11th year, the neighborhood street party will feature music, food, merch, and more. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. This year’s festival will...
myfox28columbus.com
Average price of gas in Columbus continues to fall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.96. In Ohio, the national average price of gas is $3.62 a gallon. It has decreased 12 cents since last week. According to AAA,...
myfox28columbus.com
'This place was a house of hope,' Franklinton community nonprofit forced to close doors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "This is one of the only places I’ve ever felt safe in my life," Maggie Woodard said. Woodard said she became homeless in 2015 and learned about Jericho's Light Club. The nonprofit, which is part of One-Way Street Ministries, serves the homeless and hungry not only with a meal but spiritual guidance as well.
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
WSYX ABC6
Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast menu item in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new breakfast menu option will soon be available at Columbus Chick-fil-A locations — potentially the company's first new breakfast option in five years. The fast food chain said it will offer Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 until supplies run out. Columbus...
myfox28columbus.com
Motivational Monday: Returning to your weekly fitness routine
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As kids return back to school, we can return to routines that help us to stay healthy and well. Julie Wilkes of Seven Studios joins Good Day Columbus to share how routines make a difference in the success of our goals. How does one go...
African lion dies at Columbus zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
myfox28columbus.com
Some King's Hawaiian pretzel products recalled for potential contamination
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — King’s Hawaiian has issued a voluntary recall of some products for potential microbial contamination. The company is asking consumers to throw out any King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns, or King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites. While King’s Hawaiian...
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: Local nursery specializing in late season Belgian mums
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — It's almost mum season. We stopped by Darby Creek Nursery to check out their upcoming mums, and they are looking fabulous. Jeff Turnbull, owner of the nursery, said right now is when you want to start seeding your lawn if you are wanting fresh turf.
columbusnavigator.com
The Biggest Belt Busting Food Challenges In Columbus
Food challenges can get pretty wild. Not everyone is a competitive eater, but sometimes, you feel like trying things just to see if you can. If you feel like finding out exactly how much you can eat in one sitting, there are some really interesting food challenges around Columbus. From...
Intel in Ohio: How will the new plant change roads, water and energy?
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, also has the mayor in New Albany making a fishing reference. “I kind of like to say it’s sort of like a fishing story,” said Mayor Sloan Spalding. “We caught the […]
