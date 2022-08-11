Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Signal operation change at W Main Street/Woodburn Drive intersection
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A signal operation change in Dothan will go into effect beginning on Tuesday. The change will affect the intersection of US Highway 84/West Main Street and Woodburn Drive. The city of Dothan asks that you use caution driving in this area as motorists adjust to the...
wtvy.com
Love Your Neighborhood provides assistance to couple in need
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Changes are on the way for the Morris Haven neighborhood in Dothan. The Love Your Neighborhood Cleanup Project will be servicing them as their ninth area on August 20. Longtime residents of the area, Carl and Mazie Crutchfield see the opportunity as a blessing. Without any family...
wtvy.com
Facebook scams target Henry County residents
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police across the country are speaking out against recent social media scams, including right here in the Wiregrass. Community members in Henry County are being targeted on Facebook almost every day. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says this has been going on for three or four...
wdhn.com
Investigation begins for early morning Dothan fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan officials are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of a dog. Dothan Fire Department responded to a call on the 2000 block of Charlton Drive in Dothan, that a residence was engulfed in flames. Once on the scene, Dothan Fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Henry County probate and commission offices to move buildings
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - For years the Henry County Courthouse has been overcrowded. Now, two main offices are in the process of moving to improve day-to-day operations. Commission and probate business will soon take place right across the street from the courthouse in the building previously known as a shell oil company.
wtvy.com
1 dead in Monday morning crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An elderly man was identified as the victim in a fatal Monday morning crash in Dothan, according to police. In a release from the Dothan Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 8:00 a.m. on August 15 to a serious wreck at Ross Clark Circle and Haven Drive.
wtvy.com
Monday evening single-vehicle crash results in one death
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2003 GMC 1500 pickup truck left the roadway on Alabama Highway 131 at around 9:15 p.m. on August 15. The accident occurred near the 23 mile marker, about 4 miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County.
wtvy.com
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Jury issues caused by several things. Some summoned have died.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Among the reasons that a jury could not be seated to deliberate the fate of suspected murderer Coley McCraney is because some ordered to serve have died. That is understandable because driver’s license information, used to choose prospective jurors in Dale County, is sometimes outdated.
wtvy.com
Dothan Housing hosts ice cream social in honor of National Senior Citizen’s Day
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Housing resident services celebrated senior citizens with a sweet treat. On August 15, in honor of National Senior Citizen Appreciation Day, ice cream, waters, and other goodies were passed out at Martin Lewis Village and Ussery Homes. Over 200 seniors live in Dothan Housing units by...
wdhn.com
Friends continue to seek justice for the death of a Houston County woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County woman would have celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, but she was shot and killed a little more than a month ago. Now her family is trying to make sure she is remembered and that there is justice. “We want him to...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Houston County missing man found
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) —— The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered Gordon man. Rodney Earl Rudd, 68, of Gordon, was last seen on Thursday, August 11th, in the 200 block of Hospitality Lane leaving an extended stay hotel in North Dothan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Dothan Wolves ready for Friday Night Football
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Just 4 days away from the first Friday night of high school football. A lot of energy coming out of the Circle City with Dothan High gearing up for week 0. The Dothan Wolves taking on the Carroll Eagles in Jed Kennedy’s first game at the...
wdhn.com
DPD: Multiple guns stolen from a local business
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is looking for suspects who they say stole multiple firearms from a business on South Oates street late Friday night. Police say suspects drove a vehicle into a business on the 3000 block of South Oates Street that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.
wdhn.com
Man in prison for killing two New Brockton teens in a 2020 car accident, dies in state prison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man sentenced to 54 months in prison for killing two New Brockton teenagers in a 2020 car accident, was found unresponsive in the Kilby Correctional Facility last week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 57-year-old Anthony Miguel Bishop was found unresponsive sitting in...
wdhn.com
Enterprise man accused of murdering a woman will now face a grand jury
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man accused of killing a woman in a May car accident, will stand before a grand jury in the coming months. Alex Rivera-Hernandez is currently in the Coffee County Jail being held on a $75,000 bond for the alleged murder of Giselle Burgos-Santiago.
wdhn.com
Dothan man arrested for terrorist threat charges: DPD
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested for threats against a police officer. Romell Lazell Russaw, 37, of Dothan was arrested on Thursday, August 11th, for making terrorist threats to a Dothan Police Officer. Russaw, was upset about an interaction he had with a Dothan patrol...
WJHG-TV
John Deere tractor hit by truck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tractor was hit by a truck while mowing grass in Jackson county Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a John Deere tractor with a bush hog mower was mowing grass on US 231 and SR 75 in Jackson County. A pickup truck...
wdhn.com
New information on skeletal remains found of missing man in Wicksburg
WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — The over one month search for Rikki Williams who has been missing in Houston County has come to a tragic ending — as Houston County Sheriffs found his human remains behind the marathon gas station in Wicksburg. “A lot of it was decomposed and...
Comments / 0